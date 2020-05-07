The musicians faced each other in a circle, trash talking as they geared up to shoot a concert video.
“You gonna sing it like you did on the record, or do you think you’ll make better choices?” Matt Sickels asked Patrick Rock.
“I get no respect,” Rock said as everyone laughed.
In truth, Rock (born Patrick Reynolds) is one of the most-respected singers in the Triad. He has been a fixture on the local rock scene for the past quarter century, and his songs have been featured in TV shows. He recently released his first album in more than a decade, “With a Full Heart.”
The 11 songs on the new album range from soaring rockers — “Ghost of My Dreams” and “So Close to Me” — to emotionally charged ballads — “Happy” and “Something to Lose.” Mark Kano, another Triad rock veteran (the Finns, Atheanaeum), talked with Rock early on about collaborating on the record, but life got in the way.
“I think it’s probably my favorite of all of Patrick’s recordings,” Kano said. “The first day I heard the record, I called up Josh Seawell, who was the producer and engineer, and I congratulated him on capturing what I thought were Patrick’s best vocal performances to date. Singing-wise, he sounds better than ever.”
Rock made the record at Seawell’s SoundBetter studio in Browns Summit. Seawell has produced all of his records in the past 20 years. For “With a Full Heart,” they worked to “move the needle” and try new things, Rock said.
For example, Seawell challenged him to turn “Gone Are the Days” into his first duet. He traded vocals with Jessica Baker, a singer Seawell had worked with in the past.
“We met literally that day in the studio, and she did a hell of a job,” Rock said.
He did pre-production work for the album with Steve Graham, who also helped him break out of his comfort zone. On “Ghost of My Dreams,” Graham encouraged him to stretch the song out.
“I’m one of those guys who was brought up, ‘Don’t bore us, get to the chorus,’” Rock said. But Graham “was really adamant about letting some parts breathe. I would go through these quick changes right into something else. If I had hair, that one would have let me let my hair down.”
Musicians on the album include Sickels on guitar, George Westberry on bass and Joey Barnes on drums and keyboards. “With a Full Heart” is available streaming and on CD from Rock’s website (patrickrockmusic.com).
The video is Rock’s latest creative project. It was filmed in March at Oak City Church in Greensboro, before the COVID-19 shutdowns. Wilky Black, owner of Hayzen’s Productions, directed and is editing the video, with Rock producing.
“Eventually, it’ll be an hourlong show,” Black said. “We did a bunch of interviews and interstitials. It’ll be a song or two, and then a couple of interviews, and then a song or two.”
He and Rock agreed that it would work best to have the musicians set up in the round, facing each other, since there was no audience present.
“It can get really cheesy if you’re playing for a fake audience,” Rock said. “I’m not a rock star. I look like a dad — I’ve got a dad bod and everything. Luckily, there’s people out there like Adele and Chris Stapleton that allows an older fellow like me to still write music and people care a little bit.”
The band that backed him for the video recording included Sickels and Westberry, along with some musicians who didn’t play on the album, such as Rock’s brother, Josh Reynolds, on drums. Winston-Salem musician Doug Davis played keyboards for the concert video shoot.
According to Davis, Rock told the musicians, “Here’s the album. This is the blueprint. I want you to become familiar with this. But I want to do a performance, and I want you guys to come in and feel free to put your own stamp on it.”
They hope to sell the concert video to a streaming service after its completion. In the meantime, Rock’s spending most of his time at home with his family and doing the occasional livestream performance. A recent performance for Fox 8 netted more than 24,000 views, he said.
Rock normally performs about 250 times a year, so the pandemic shutdown has changed his lifestyle dramatically.
“I’ve done a couple of cul-de-sac parties,” he said. “Two different neighborhoods hired me to come out. Everyone was on their porch or at the end of their driveway, and kids were riding bikes. But for the most part, I’ve just been resting my voice, which has been nice.”
