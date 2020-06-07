A pastor originally from Winston-Salem is featured in the season premiere of “Queer Eye” on Netflix.
Noah Hepler, who is now a pastor at a Lutheran Church in Philadelphia, discusses growing up in a conservative Baptist household and denying his homosexuality, not coming out until he was in his 30s and married to a woman. His upbringing was so strict, he recalls getting in trouble for having a tape of pop rock, since his family didn’t want him listening to secular music. After his divorce, he moved to Philadelphia about 10 years ago and sought to rebuild his life and come to terms with his sexuality and his faith.
Hepler, 44, is in his fifth year as pastor at the Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Atonement in the Fishtown neighborhood of Philadelphia, where members of the church council have been supportive and nominated him for “Queer Eye.” The series follows a group of lifestyle experts known as the “Fab Five” who help people in need.
The fifth season of the current series was released this weekend on Netflix, focusing on residents of Philadelphia this season. Hepler is featured in the first episode of the season, “Preaching Out Loud.” In the episode, the Fab Five give him a makeover and help spruce up his church, community center and home.
They also try to help Hepler build up his self-esteem and introduce him to other religious figures in the LGBTQ community, who provide advice and moral support as he works to provide a supportive environment for his congregation. All this is going on as his church prepares to celebrate its 125th anniversary.
In the episode, Hepler also bonds with Fab Five member Bobby Berk, the show’s interior design expert, whose personal experiences have left him conflicted about the church, and tries to show Berk how the church can provide support and encouragement.
There are also more light-hearted moments in the episode, including a cooking session involving cast iron skillet cornbread, inspired by Hepler’s love of pintos and cornbread from when he was growing up in Winston-Salem.
On Twitter, Hepler thanked people for watching his episode, saying, “I am excited for the opportunity for conversation that it creates.
“‘Queer Eye’ can be a wonderful oasis,” he wrote. “But let it fuel you to find the ways in which you can engage to work for welcome and acceptance — not just where we hurt, but where we see others hurting, too.”
