Pam Tillis has got soul. She first bared it on “Maybe It Was Memphis,” in the mid ‘80s. But few picked up on it on the first release. But the second time around, in 1991, it broke through into the top three on the Billboard country charts, earning her a Grammy nomination as well.
“I’ve always had an affinity for soulful music, even when I was a young teenager,” Tillis said last week from her Nashville home. “I’ve had a few other people bust me on that,” she says, laughing. “I’m country, that’s just who I am, but you can be a country person and have a lot of soul.”
Cutting the same record on the same artist twice is an anomaly in any genre of music. But Tillis had such a belief in the power of the song that she insisted on a redo.
“I kept performing the song. Every time I’d play the song, anywhere I went, people would kinda go crazy,” she says. So when she signed to a new label, she talked them into a makeover. “The second version, oh my gosh, when I heard the playback, I just started crying. I knew we had nailed it. That doesn’t mean it’s gonna be a hit, but I knew that we’d breathed life into that song, and so as they say in Nashville, ‘It’s been a good ‘un.’”
Her latest album, “Looking For A Feeling,” out April 24 on her own Stellar Cat Records, is full of good ‘uns as well.
“It was just what was in my head and in my heart at the time,” Tillis says.
She had stockpiled songs for years, waiting for the spirit to hit. It took a couple of years and was unlike any project she’d done previously. “I had some major life events that happened during the recording of this song, just about as big as you can get.”
She lost her dad, country icon Mel Tillis first, then her mom passed two years later. Tillis put the record aside, but kept coming back to it, her belief in the project and the tenacity and dedication ingrained in her by her parents driving her. “I just felt like they would never give up on a project. They just wouldn’t. I felt like I just put all my heartache into it.”
Tillis shares that heartache freely throughout the new release, especially on “The Scheme of Things,” her phrasing reminiscent of R&B great Bettye Lavette’s soulful delivery. Drop out the steel guitar, add some horns, and you’d have a deep-dish soul cut worthy of Stax records. Not that you’d need to do any of that. It’s great the way it is. Dan Dugmore’s steel making it weep with delicious agony over Muscle Shoals sound waves lapping at her feet. Tillis says the demo for the song was so good she had to work to top it. “I was like, holy crap! I gotta out-sing this girl!” she says with a laugh.
The title track, “Looking For A Feeling” sounds like a outtake from Dusty Springfield’s Dusty in Memphis akin to “Son of A Preacher Man.”
Tillis feels this one needs a little back story, so she flashes back to a couple of her records that she feels paid tribute to her roots. “I’ve always said it’s not like you don’t wanna move into the future, you don’t want to be a museum piece, but I keep going back to the well. My roots are so deep and so colorful musically, I figure why not mine that.”
Tillis recorded a tribute to her dad, “It’s All Relative: Tillis Sings Tillis” in 2002 with 13 of his songs, following up with “Rhinestoned” in 2007, honoring the country music she grew up on.
“I took a few left turns ‘cause I can’t help myself,” she says. “I’ve done a lot of that, really carrying the torch for traditional country music, at least the way I express it.”
She says she was influenced by the Nashville scene of the ‘70s with Bob Dylan recording “Blonde on Blonde” in Nashville, rubbing elbows with Neil Young, Paul McCartney, The Allman Brothers, Tracy Nelson and even Lynyrd Skynyrd. Waylon Jennings was stirring up things with the Outlaw movement — “they were edgy and had long hair.” She also cites the influence of Gram Parsons and Emmylou Harris: “They were hipster country before people knew what hipsters were. Oh my gosh, how fertile. It was such an incredible melting pot of styles. I never felt like I had expressed that in a record ‘til now.”
She also leans on Dolly for support and inspiration in “Dolly 69,” a song that Tillis says is a mini-movie of Parton’s career, inspired by a famous photo of Parton in ‘69 leaning on the bumper of a Cadillac, bags packed, ready to rumble.
“I name check Dolly a lot as a major influence. That’s just all there is to it,” Tillis says. “Dolly, a woman that wrote her own songs — that just was a different deal. Loretta was doing it. They weren’t the only ones, but it wasn’t that common. Not only writing her own songs, but writing classics. She was a blonde bombshell, but she was anything but fluffy. You knew she was an artist to be reckoned with. That made a big impression on a lot of us gals.”
Tillis says she hopes the impression she leaves behind is in her deeds as much as her music. “You never know how what you do is going to resonate with somebody. Sometimes, it’s just the sound of your voice, something that you don’t even know what it is, you can’t put your finger on it. And I’m just fortunate that whatever that is came through me.”
She carries on her dad’s legacy through her actions as well. “I always try to be kind to the people I meet. I learned that from dad. He was just really sweet to people because the world is not an easy place to be in. I don’t have 25 buses behind me or giant LED screens. I don’t have all the bells and whistles at this point in my career, but I can be kind and that doesn’t cost anything.”
