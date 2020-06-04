GREENSBORO
On Saturday nights during this era of isolation, Matthew Cravey won’t be found rehearsing or performing a play on a local stage as usual.
Instead, he’s hosting the regional online theater trivia game show, “Battle of the Community Theatre Stars,” from his own home.
“Welcome to a very special pandemic episode of the ‘Battle of the Community Theatre Stars,’” he tells his online contestants and audience. “I am your host, Cravey Train.”
Starting at 7 p.m. and for the next 30 minutes, he will fire fun questions to contestants from theater groups. Among them: Community Theatre of Greensboro, The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem, Lexington Live and Kernersville Little Theatre, to name a few.
They have come from as far as Theatre Charlotte.
And like Cravey, they play remotely from their own homes.
Audiences watch the episodes live on the Facebook pages of participating theater groups.
In one recent category, for instance, Cravey poses questions about composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim: “What is Jack’s cow’s name in ‘Into the Woods?’” (Milky White). “Which of Sondheim’s musicals was inspired by the French pointillist painter Seurat?” (“Sunday in the Park with George.”)
Organizers and players dress up the show with costumes pieces, photos, graphics, theme music — and jokes and laughter.
The winning group each night will take home the hefty prize of $17.
That’s right, $17. It comes from the staff of The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem.
Theater groups don’t play for the money.
They play to gather online with theater friends they miss during isolation, to increase connections in Triad theater, to showcase smaller theatrical groups, to perhaps attract donations — and to bring fun for themselves and their audiences.
Saturday will mark the show’s eighth live episode. Counting live episodes and the videos posted online afterward, weekly viewership has reached 1,000.
“Beyond the entertainment value, we are showing we all really are the same community,” said Philip Powell, executive director of The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem.
To Roz Fulton, CTG executive director, “It is showing how our theater communities are standing together,” she said. “For the community, I think it provides entertainment that we are unable to do in person.”
Powell, who also has acted in CTG plays, hatched the idea and took it to Fulton.
“If Roz hadn’t been willing to partner with me, none of this would have happened,” Powell said.
He recruited Cravey, whom Powell calls “the glue” that brings it together. “I couldn’t do it without Matthew,” Powell said.
A Greensboro resident, Cravey has performed in shows in Greensboro and Winston-Salem.
He had created trivia questions for one of the Trivial Pursuit board games, and for The Idiot Box comedy club.
“One of the things that I missed most about being in a play was spending time with really funny actors,” Cravey said. “I wanted to re-create that with the online experience, not just for the people participating but for the people watching.”
Powell and Cravey began with three local actors experienced with improvisation — Hayley Hansen, Doug Heberle and Tim Matson.
“They nailed it,” Cravey said. So its creators kept it going.
They drew inspiration from “Hollywood Squares,” the NBC game show in which celebrities responded to questions with joke answers.
Cravey writes the jokes, and at least 30 trivia clues per show with a little help from Powell and other friends. A New York friend contributed his Periodic Table of Broadway Musicals.
“Matthew is a great host that keeps everyone laughing the entire time,” said CTG’s Fulton.
Powell provides images, video loops and sound effects. His wife, Roberta Powell, keeps score.
Kristina Ebbink, marketing director of The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem, promotes the show.
As technical director, Eric Dowdy works with Powell behind the scenes, controlling how Cravey and the guests are seen on the screen.
He uses the app StreamYard to livestream the show on the theater groups’ Facebook pages.
Fans who miss the show live can watch the video that week.
Contestants don’t use real buzzers to ring in the answer. Each chooses a word or phrase that becomes their “buzzer” — such as a cat’s meow.
***
Each week’s episode features a new contestant from CTG and The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem, plus contestants from one or two other theater companies.
That list has grown to include Triad Pride Acting Troupe, Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, Spring Theatre and Spirit Gum Theatre Company in Winston-Salem, Kernersville Little Theatre, Lexington Live, Theatre Charlotte and Yadkin Arts Council/Willingham Performing Arts Center.
This Saturday, contestants from High Point Community Theatre and Asheville Community Theatre will join the show.
“At first it was hard to find people to do it,” Cravey said. “Now, people are approaching me.”
He tries to focus trivia questions on theater — a topic that is music to actors’ ears. But he wants other viewers to know the answers, too.
“It’s hard because there are a finite number of shows that most people know,” Cravey said, estimating that number at about 60.
He has included other categories as well, he said, “because there is only so many times you can ask a question that leads to ‘Grease’ and ‘Little Shop of Horrors.’”
He focused one category on Broadway song lyrics, omitting one line from a famous song. Contestants vied to fill in the blank.
Last weekend’s categories included Average Whistlers. Theater technical crew members whistled show tunes, and contestants tried to name the tune.
Think “One” from “A Chorus Line” and “76 Trombones” from “The Music Man.”
Cravey occasionally departs from theater trivia, with a category such as places to travel in North Carolina (when people return to the roads).
“I want the contestants to feel smart,” Cravey said. “I want the people at home to feel smart. I want people to have a good time and enjoy it.”
And if contestants “think of something really funny to say that gets everybody else to laugh, that I would consider a win,” Cravey said.
Last week, organizers brought in a new contestant, Corey Mitchell of Theatre Charlotte. He’s won a Tony Award for excellence in theater education.
Mitchell joined Mary Lea Dominick of The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem, Gretchen Wiles of CTG and Neil Shepherd of Lexington Live.
Although many local actors know each other, a lot haven’t met before. “But as soon as the camera goes on, that chemistry starts and we all know how to be funny actor people,” Cravey said.
Powell would like to add community theater groups statewide. “Our goal is to help elevate theater across the state,” he said.
Semi-finals will begin June 20. Episodes will take a July 4 break. The championship will be on July 18. Organizers hope to find championship sponsors.
Powell doesn’t know yet whether “Battle of the Community Theatre Stars” will end then. That will depend on the status of the pandemic, he said.
“If we are still in the pandemic, we’ll keep going,” Powell said. “If things are easing up, probably not.”
“There’s nothing wrong with virtual content,” he added, “but I want to be back doing live theater as soon as we possibly can — safely.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.