Inspired by an 11-year-old girl’s award-winning essay, I invited you, dear readers, to tell me the book that first made you feel like you belong.
Audrey Hall, the girl who kicked this whole thing off, chose “Blended” by Sharon Draper.
“Every week Isabella has to change houses,” Audrey wrote in her essay for the New York City Public Library contest. “Sometimes I have go to my dad’s house on the weekends too. In the text it states, ‘Every Monday I wake up in a different bed than the week before,’ and it also said, ‘Some judge who had never even met me split me in half.’
“Isabella’s mom is white and her dad is black,” Audrey wrote. “Guess what? My mom is also white and my dad is black too. That makes me multiracial or mixed. In the book it stated on page 39: ‘But the world can not see the inside of a person. What the world can see is color.’”
Here are some of yours.
“The Namesake,” Jhumpa Lahiri: “I grew up as a first-generation child of European parents (Croatian and Italian) and the book really summed up nicely the experience of having a ‘home’ life and an ‘American’ life. We spoke Croatian at home and ate mainly European-inspired foods, which meant I jumped on any chance to eat American junk food! I brought weird lunches to school (liver sausage sandwiches and napolitanke, Croatian wafer cookies). My mom had an accent (which I loved and always wished I had), and she sometimes got English words wrong. My parents only wore dressy clothes — never jeans, T-shirts or gym shoes. We spent some summers in Europe (which I hated, because I was away from my friends). We were ‘forced’ to speak Croatian in public (how embarrassing!). Now that I’m an adult, I embrace all of these things. (A summer in Europe? Yes, please!) And I’m grateful that my parents insisted on making their cultures a part of our life. I even learned to speak Italian as an adult and love the fact that I’m trilingual. Also, I got a Facebook message from a former grade school classmate who said her favorite memory of me was eating those Croatian wafer cookies my mom used to pack in my lunch!”
Lidia Varesco Racoma
“Breathing Lessons,” Anne Tyler: “I was reading that in the midst of my marriage gone awry. All my thoughts before reading the book were that it was me, something I didn’t understand about marriage and its tedious, boring, constant struggle for happiness. While the couple was on a road trip and these thoughts were consuming the wife, I felt a relationship with her. This was me. I shall never forget how it enlightened me and spurred me to take action.”
Francine Hunter
“Charlotte’s Web,” E.B. White: “I’m a high school librarian in the Chicago suburbs. I’m also a champion of the underdog, the underprivileged and the unique. As a kid growing up in rural Pennsylvania, I saw far too many animals used as property. These very animals that I felt a connection to, on a soul level, were being slaughtered. I begged to be a vegetarian. My meat-and-potatoes parents scoffed at my request and doubled down on the meat on my dinner plate. Fern was the first kindred spirit I met. She was out ridding the world of injustice before most kids were awake. She was awesome to me! I was, for so long, the lone vegetarian (later vegan) in the room. But knowing that other people would read the book and share my ideals was a comfort when nothing else was. Fern and I knew the value of life — all life. ‘Charlotte’s Web’ still resonates with me and will always be my favorite book, the one that changed my life and let me know that I wasn’t alone.”
Cheri Price
“Motherless Daughters: The Legacy of Loss,” Hope Edelman: “My mom died of breast cancer when I was 9. My brother and I were born to a father who was 57 at the time. When mom died he never remarried. I had no consistent female, woman, wife, mom, role model growing up. When I got married in my early 20s I couldn’t understand why I wasn’t like all the other young women. I didn’t like fashion, makeup, gossip, mindless stuff in my opinion. One day I saw this book on TV and I bought it. Bam! From the first page, I get it now! It’s not me! It was what happened to me. Such a heavy burden lifted, and I could finally understand. And to know that there are many more like me out there. I belonged to the motherless daughters club. I wasn’t the only one. I can still feel the weight being lifted.”
Gerri Vaughn
“An American Childhood,” Annie Dillard: “In one of the great beneficial coincidences in my life, the University of Notre Dame chose this book as one of the topic options for admissions essays. No book resonated with me as much, before or since. Dillard wrote about her parents sending her to school to smooth off her rough edges. She wrote, ‘I had hopes for my rough edges. I wanted to use them as a can opener, to cut myself a hole in the world’s surface and exit through it. Would I be ground, instead, to a nub? Would they send me home, an ornament to my breed, in a jewelry bag?’ I won admission to the University of Notre Dame from the essay I wrote, and the arc of my life — previously rural and culturally limited — was forever widened and redirected. What better tome for an awkward teenage girl who loves to read and write? I learned to love my rough edges and to use them.”
Deanna Kunze
“Anne of Green Gables,” Lucy Maud Montgomery: “Like Anne, I was outspoken and said whatever popped into my mind, which often led to difficulties for me as it did for her. I also had a few schemes up my sleeve and sometimes took others along with me, which would land us all in trouble. Anne was the person I wanted to be. She was my kindred spirit. My mother introduced me to ‘Anne of Green Gables’ because it was her favorite book as a child. She loved it so much that she wanted to name me Anne, but my father chose Nancy; the compromise was my middle name of Ann (but not Anne with an e). I’m very lucky that I have a real kindred spirit friend who loves Anne as much as I do. Last year, I realized a dream when I visited Prince Edward Island and did a ‘ramble’ through the woods and land where Lucy Maud Montgomery created Anne. I love Anne and what she brought to my life.”
Nancy Castagnet
“Lonesome Dove,” Larry McMurtry: “Of course the book is better than the miniseries, which I watched and thoroughly enjoyed. My sister recommended it to me. She said have a glass of water close by because Larry McMurtry’s writing will make you thirsty. I really felt that I was along for the ride as they moved cattle across the country. I belonged in that book.”
Tom Quain
“Notes from a Small Island” and “I’m a Stranger Here Myself,” Bill Bryson: “As a child and teenager I moved back and forth between the segregated south and Hyde Park for two years of elementary school, Evanston (Ill.) for high school, then south again for college. As a young married woman, I lived for 10 years in London, where our children were born, and Brussels, before returning to Chicago. Both books reflect the dislocation I have felt much of my life and somehow made me feel affirmed and understood. Now, at age 82, we have moved to Portland, Ore., and I realize I belong here, as I have all the other places I have lived, with the possible exception of the segregated south. And even that helped form me and is part of who I am.”
Nan Conser
“Five Quarters of the Orange,” Joanne Harris: “I finally understood my childhood. I had everything I needed physically, but not what I needed emotionally. I never understood that until I saw the same dynamic played out in this book. My heart broke for myself and I understood so much of my life, constantly looking for love with a great hunger. But once I had it, I didn’t trust it. Books can open vast vistas to the reader, but how surprised I was when reading fiction led me deep inside myself. I will never forget that experience, even though I have forgotten most of the book!”
Cindy Grau
“Suffer the Little Ones,” James H. Ryan: “During my pediatric residency at Children’s Memorial Hospital in the 1970s, I focused my attention on acquiring the skills and knowledge to complete the requirements for certification by the American Board of Pediatrics. There was time for little else. My wife, an avid reader, happened upon ‘Suffer the Little Ones’ by James H. Ryan, a pediatrician. After reading some of it to me, she suggested I take the time to read it myself. In it, Dr. Ryan reflected on many of his professional experiences for which he had no formal training. His description of the late-night calls, peculiar situations and challenging family dilemmas enlightened me to the more personal side of medical practice and its intangible rewards. I knew then that I belonged.”
George W. Goodlow
