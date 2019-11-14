Etc: Special guests will be Maren Morris, Pistol Annies and Ashley McBryde.

10 newer country women you should hear

Courtney Marie Andrews: This Phoenix native lives at the intersection of country, folk and singer-songwriter pop, so it's no surprise that last year's "May Your Kindness Remain," a deeply felt reflection on struggles in contemporary American life, garnered lots of attention in Americana circles.

Caylee Hammack: "Family Tree," the debut single from this small-town Georgia newcomer, shows off a strong voice and a stronger disposition.

The Highwomen: The new supergroup of almost-famous voices — Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires and Natalie Hemby — has delivered a throwback treat with their eponymous debut.

Maddie & Tae: After making a point and a splash with "Girl in a Country Song" in 2014, this harmonizing duo continues to impress on the recent EP "One Heart to Another," especially "New Dog, Old Tricks."

Ashley McBryde: Her "Girl Going Nowhere" was the best country album of 2018. A tradition-loving twanger who has a way with words, she's up for best new artist at next month's CMA Awards.

Ashley Monroe: One-third of Lambert's side group Pistol Annies, this Knoxvillian has released four underappreciated albums with old-school sensibilities and progressive instincts, including 2018's "Sparrow."

Carly Pearce: This Dollywood alum got off to a good start with the chart-topping heartbreak ballad "Every Little Thing."

Margo Price: A deserving finalist for the best-new-artist Grammy this year, the Illinois native displays her Loretta-meets-Emmylou style on smart tunes like "Pay Gap" on the superb "All American Made."

Kalie Shorr: A versatile Taylor-meets-Alanis singer-songwriter with winners like "F U Forever" and "Gatsby" on last month's praiseworthy album "Open Book," this Maine native leads a female collective called Song Suffragettes that performs weekly in Nashville.

Caitlyn Smith: The big-voiced singer-songwriter from Cannon Falls, Minn., made noise in Nashville last year with her striking "Starfire" album; her sophomore effort drops in March.

Tenille Townes: Her single "Somebody's Daughter," wondering about the background of a woman panhandler, led to four prizes this year from the Canadian Country Music Association.