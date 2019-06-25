Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
GREENSBORO — A new bank coming to the city will become the presenting sponsor for the upcoming annual N.C. Folk Festival.
TowneBank, a Virginia-based bank that will open an office in the city in the fall, will be the presenting sponsor of the second-annual folk festival from Sept. 6 to 8 in center city.
Making the announcement today at LeBauer Park were folk festival Director Amy Grossmann and Mayor Nancy Vaughan. They were joined by TowneBank North Carolina President Matt Davis and TowneBank Triad President Scott Baker.
The value of the sponsorship is $150,000.
“The Folk Festival is a wonderful weekend for people of all ages to enjoy great music, entertainment and delicious food," Davis said in a news release. "We are excited to be opening our first office in Greensboro this fall. Sponsoring the North Carolina Folk Festival will be a great way to celebrate both events.”
Started in 1999 in Portsmouth, Va., TowneBank has become one of the largest banks headquartered in Virginia, with 41 banking offices and $11.57 billion in assets, according to its website at townebank.com.
It operates from the oceanfront of Virginia Beach, to the Outer Banks of North Carolina, to Williamsburg, Richmond, and central Virginia.
TowneBank will open a branch in Greensboro on the first floor of the Physicians for Women of Greensboro building at 802 Green Valley Road. The bank also has branches in Cary, Raleigh, Charlotte and Greenville.
ArtsGreensboro produces the free outdoor festival of multicultural music, dancing, storytelling, crafts and food with the city of Greensboro, the Greensboro Convention & Visitors Bureau and other partners.
Downtown's LeBauer Park hosts one of the festival's stages. For the festival, the stage will be called TowneBank Stage at LeBauer Park.
Grossmann and Vaughan expressed their gratitude for TowneBank's sponsorship.
“As presenting sponsor," Grossmann said in the news release, "TowneBank is making an investment in the event and in our city that not only recognizes the value of celebrating our cultural roots and heritage, but also understands how important this destination event is to Greensboro, the Piedmont and North Carolina."
The festival, Vaughan said in the news release, "places Greensboro on the map as an arts and culture destination.”
The festival costs about $1 million in cash to produce, plus in-kind contributions. TowneBank was the first sponsor to be announced; others will be announced in the future, Grossmann said.
The N.C. Folk Festival spun out of the National Folk Festival, which held a three-year residency in Greensboro and drew more than 400,000 people to downtown Greensboro.
More than 150,000 people attended the inaugural N.C. Folk Festival in 2018, according to organizers.
From Sept. 6 to 8, audiences will enjoy up to seven stages featuring continuous musical entertainment — from Sacred Steel to traditional Irish to Dominican Bachata, and from funk to Cajun to jazz. Attendees will dine on regional and ethnic foods, experience folk art demonstrations and performances by global and multicultural artists, and share the fun of the Family Activities Area with their children.
Already, nine acts for the upcoming festival have been announced. They include Irish band Lúnasa; jazz and funk group Mwenso and The Shakes, Afro-Cuban duo Ricardo Lemvo and Makina Loca, country and Telecaster master Redd Volkaert, and sacred steel group The Allen Boys.