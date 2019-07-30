Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
A big crowd listens to Orquesta SCC at the Wrangler Stage during the National Folk Festival in 2017. VF had sponsored a Wrangler Stage for three years of the national event and one of the N.C. Folk Festival. Kontoor Brands, which spun out of VF, will host the Lee-Wrangler State at this year's festival.
Scott Baxter, Kontoor’s president and chief executive, said he believes that the company and its brands are well-positioned for value-creating performance and for attracting new and younger consumers. “We have a historic opportunity ahead of us,” he said.
Lynn Hey/Special to the News & Record
The Wrangler Stage, a mainstay at National Folk Festival for three years and the first N.C. Folk Festival, will be back this year — with slight name change and a new sponsor.
The second-annual N.C. Folk Festival, a free, three-day multicultural festival of music, crafts and food, will be Sept. 6 through 9 in downtown Greensboro.
The Lee-Wrangler Stage will be sponsored by Kontoor Brands, which spun out of VF Corp, the stage's previous sponsor. The N.C. Folk Festival announced the sponsorship Tuesday morning outside the company's headquarters.
Kontoor was created to take over the Wrangler and Lee jeans brands when VF Jeanswear announced last year it would move its headquarters to Denver.
“As proud members of the Greensboro community, it is a privilege to partner with the festival to offer the Lee-Wrangler Stage to attendees in Kontoor’s own front yard,” said Scott Baxter, president and CEO of Kontoor Brands. “We are honored to participate in such a unique community event that celebrates American culture and the arts, both of which are deeply embedded in the Lee and Wrangler brands’ iconic history.”
The Lee-Wrangler Stage at 400 N. Elm Street will feature Mwenso & The Shakes, Redd Volkaert, Phil Wiggins Blues House Party and others.
The N.C. Folk Festival replaced the National Folk Festival, which held a three-year residency in Greensboro and drew more than 400,000 people to downtown Greensboro.
More than 150,000 people attended the inaugural N.C. Folk Festival in 2018, according to organizers.
To learn more about the N.C. Folk Festival, visit ncfolkfest.com. The N.C. Folk Festival will continue to post updates on its Facebook page (facebook.com/NCFolkFestival), Twitter (twitter.com/NCFolkFestival) and Instagram (instagram.com/ncfolkfestival).