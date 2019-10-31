GREENSBORO — Ask choreographers about their greatest career challenges and they likely will list having sufficient time and resources to present their dance work.
“I have to be proactive about carving out space to create,” said Clarice Young, a Greensboro choreographer, “and also come up with ways to provide financial support for the dancers who work so hard.”
Participating in the annual N.C. Dance Festival gives choreographers that needed boost.
Dance Project, a nonprofit organization based in Greensboro, coordinates the touring festival, in which 11 professional choreographers from across North Carolina showcase their works of contemporary and modern dance.
The 29th annual festival presented October shows in Asheville and Durham. On Nov. 8 and 9, it will bring two performances to Greensboro — each featuring a different collection of artists.
Christine Bowen Stevens of Greensboro, who teaches at UNCG and High Point University, has danced in the past at N.C. Dance Festival. But this year will mark the first time that her choreography will be presented.
She considers it an honor.
“It’s one way to get exposure throughout North Carolina,” Stevens said.
A panel of reviewers decide which choreographers will participate. The festival pays those chosen and subsidizes rehearsal space, Burlington choreographer Vania Claiborne said.
That enables Claiborne to pay her dancers. In Asheville, donors offered a place for them to stay.
Festival performances introduce choreographers and dancers to new audiences, and to each other.
“Especially starting out in my career,” said Claiborne, 25, “building networks of other teachers, other creators, other performers across the state is a unique opportunity that I wouldn’t have gotten unless I was in front of these people.”
Anne Morris, one of Dance Project’s two executive directors (the other is Lauren Joyner), said she sees the festival as an opportunity to introduce artists to other parts of North Carolina.
Without festival performances in Greensboro, choreographers from beyond the Triad probably wouldn’t get to show their work here, Morris said.
“That’s an important role for the festival to play — bringing artists to new places, and then taking artists from the Triad and introducing them to audiences in Asheville and Durham,” she said.
From her experiences in Asheville and Durham, choreographer Janice Lancaster of Winston-Salem said, “Attending the NCDF is a hot ticket. We’ve had fantastic, full audiences.”
This festival will mark Lancaster’s first performance in Greensboro.
Lancaster has choreographed “graze,” a solo work that she will dance on Nov. 8. She also will dance in “Two,” by Kristin Clodfelter/Studio C Projects of Durham.
On Nov. 9, Lancaster will perform in a quartet choreographed by Kira Blazek-Ziaii of Winston-Salem. “Keep It Together” is about women who try to keep it all together despite the many hats they wear.
Blazek-Ziaii, who teaches at UNC School of the Arts in Winston-Salem, describes the festival as a “potluck of dance.”
“People come to see one person’s work, and then they are able to see the work of four other choreographers they may not otherwise be exposed to,” she said. “In that sense, it helped all of us broaden our audience. ... So we are truly exchanging friends and communities.”
Blazek-Ziaii said she sees benefits in conversations with the audience that follow some performances.
After a recent performance in Durham, the audience was not shy about asking questions, Blazek-Ziaii said.
“It’s so very helpful as an artist to hear people’s thoughts and reactions,” she said. “And for the audience, they receive insights from dancers and choreographers that potentially clarify how one watches dance.”
Dance is so specialized, she said, that it can become insular.
“The challenge for me is how to make work accessible to people outside the dance community,” Blazek-Ziaii. “It can seem mysterious and there’s a lot of ‘I don’t get it.’ It’s as though when you are making choreography, you have to give people clues as to how to watch it. There is so much open to interpretation and the audience needs to be in an open state of mind to go into the world of each piece.”
Jan Van Dyke, who nurtured and promoted modern dance across the state, founded Dance Project and co-founded its N.C. Dance Festival. She taught for 23 years at UNCG, where several festival choreographers either graduated or now teach.
When she died of cancer in 2015, Van Dyke left $1 million to create a space for dance performances.
That resulted in Van Dyke Performance Space on the ground floor of Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. The closing performance of this year’s festival on Nov. 9 will be held there.
The night before, the GreenHill gallery on the floor above will host Dance Festival performances. Admission is a suggested $10 donation.
“We are hopefully removing one of the barriers that sometimes keep people from coming to the theater,” Morris said.
The festival will present two new awards at the Greensboro performances. The Jan Van Dyke Legacy Award will honor someone who makes the state a great place to dance. The festival Trailblazer Award will honor a choreographer, who will receive a stipend to create a new work for the festival’s 30th anniversary next year, Morris said.
Claiborne, who works at Dance Project, will be among three choreographers presenting work at the Nov. 8 performance at GreenHill.
Her 10-minute piece is titled “(Bro)tha/Brother,” a duet for two men that celebrates and explores black male joy, friendship and humanity. It has already been performed in Asheville and Durham.
On a recent Saturday, dancers Devonte Wells of Winston-Salem and Jordan Medley of Charlotte rehearsed at Dance Project before leaving for a Durham performance. (DevonTee Tanner had performed Medley’s role in Asheville.)
Both Wells and Claiborne graduated from UNCG. Claiborne and Medley attended high school together at Northwest School of the Arts in Charlotte.
“Nice,” Claiborne said after watching Wells and Medley rehearse. “You guys are fine together. Just breathe and dig in.”
