Want to go?

What: N.C. Dance Festival, featuring choreography by Vania Claiborne of Greensboro, Janice Lancaster of Winston-Salem and Studio C Projects of Durham, and a film selected by the Greensboro Dance Film Festival

When: 8 p.m. Nov. 8 with a short audience/artist conversation after the performance

Where: GreenHill gallery, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro

Admission: Suggested $10 donation

Information: danceproject.org

* * * *

What: N.C. Dance Festival, featuring works by Kira Blazek-Ziaii of Winston-Salem, The Clarice Young Project of Greensboro, MARO Movement of Southern Pines, Megan Ross of Durham, Megan Yankee of Durham, and Christine Bowen Stevens of Greensboro

When: 8 p.m. Nov. 9

Where: Van Dyke Performance Space, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro

Admission: $21 for adults; $15 for students seniors and students in advance at thevandyke.org/events. Tickets at the door: $25 for adults, $18 seniors and students. A limited number of patron level tickets ($35) are available to support the true costs of the performance; these include priority seating and an invitation to a pre-show reception.

Information: danceproject.org