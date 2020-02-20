On May 11, 2003, 15-year-old Sakia Gunn and some friends waited on a train in Newark, N.J., after an evening out in nearby New York City. But Sakia never made it home. The high school students were harassed by a group of men after the men discovered the girls were lesbians. One of them, Richard McCullough, stabbed and murdered Sakia in what the courts ruled to be a hate crime.
“This One Girl’s Story” tells Sakia’s true story. The N.C. A&T Theatre Arts Program is presenting this play with five performances Friday through Sunday. The play’s production is timed in conjunction with the opening of the new LGBTQA+ Resource Center at N.C. A&T.
“One of the most important things (about the play) is nobody knows her story,” said Donna Bradby, director of the play.
Compared to the 1998 murder of Matthew Shepard, a white, gay young man, the murder of an African American lesbian teen received scant media attention outside of Newark area. Already marginalized by her sexual orientation, Sakia was further marginalized by her race and gender, Bradby said. She also said one of the playwright’s main goals — and one of hers — is to ensure that Sakia’s story is not lost to history.
A&T student-actor Jordan Hankerson is charged with bringing Patrice, the Sakia role, to life. She said the role isn’t easy, given how tragic and emotionally charged the story is. So Hankerson relied on extensive research into Sakia and her life to prepare for the role.
“You don’t want it to be fake. You want to portray her as authentically as possible,” Hankerson said.
“I had to tap into actual emotions,” said Vanaya Henderson, who portrays Patrice’s friend Dessa. “She goes through an emotional roller coaster during the play. You’re going to be hurt because you spend some quality time with these characters.”
Another important function of the play is showing LGBTQ students that they are seen and supported on campus — and the new LGBTQA+ Resource Center illustrates A&T’s commitment to serving all students.
Gerald Spate, director of the Multicultural Student Center and the LGBTQA+ Resource Center, said the effort to create such a space has been in the works for more than six years. Student and faculty leaders advocated for it, as did Prism, a student group focusing on LGBTQ issues. The center’s grand opening takes place Friday, right before opening night of “This One Girl’s Story,” and a resource table with information will be available during the performances.
“The center is going to continue to provide that support and raise awareness, so that we make this conversation part of the norm,” Spate said. “Everyone, including allies, can be part of the conversation.”
Gregory Horton, interim chairman and director of A&T’s Visual and Performing Arts Theatre Program, said the program can play an important role in that conversation as well by raising important issues such as the ones raised by “This One Girl’s Story.”
“That’s what we are supposed to do — inform,” he said.
The production, based on a book by Bil Wright, includes jazz, hip-hop, R&B and gospel music from composer/lyricist Dionne McClain-Freeney.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.