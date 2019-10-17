The following N.C. A&T Homecoming events are open to the public:
What: Homecoming Coronation for Mister & Miss A&T
When: 5-8 p.m. Oct. 20. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.
Where: Corbett Sports Center, 405 N. Benbow Road
Admission: Free
Etc.: Attire is semi-formal
***
What: Aggie Homecoming Comedy Show — Aggieland 29 North
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 23
Where: Corbett Sports Center
Admission: $15
Etc.: Performers are Pretty Vee, Desi Banks, Karlous Miller and Emanuel Hudson. May contain adult content and language.
***
What: A&Tiques Roadshow: Voices of Aggie Generations
When: 2-7 p.m. Oct. 24
Where: F.D. Bluford Library, 1st Floor, 1601 E. Market St.
Admission: Free
***
What: Homecoming Pep Rally
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 24. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Where: Corbett Sports Center
Admission: Tickets on sale at 9 a.m. Oct. 24 at ncataggies.com. Free for students with valid Aggie One Card.
***
What: 41st annual Richard E. Moore Homecoming Golf Tournament
Tee Time: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 25
Where: Bryan Park Golf Course, 6275 Bryan Park Road, Browns Summit
Admission: Register at tinyurl.com/y44kou9a.
***
What: A&Tiques Roadshow: Voices of Aggie Generations
When: 3-5 p.m. Oct. 25
Where: F.D. Bluford Library, 1st Floor
Admission: Free
***
What: Aggie FanFest Friday presented by city of Greensboro in partnership with 90.1 WNAA-FM with music by GQ Entertainment
When: 4-10 p.m. Oct. 25
Where: War Memorial Stadium, 501 Yanceyville St.
Admission: Free
Etc.: The event will feature food, merchandise vendors, inflatables and live music.
***
What: Step Into the Light Homecoming Step Show
When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25
Where: Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.
Admission: $22 in advance at the coliseum box office, by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at ticketmaster.com
***
What: N.C. A&T Aggie Alumni Homecoming Concert featuring Johnny Gill with special guests En Vogue
When: Oct. 25. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. A Buffet Reception is at 7:45 p.m. Show time is at 8:30 p.m.
Where: Koury Convention Center, Guilford Ballroom, 3121 W. Gate City Blvd.
Admission: $140-$160 at tinyurl.com/yyos68p9
***
What: Homecoming Parade
When: 8 a.m. Oct. 26
Where: Start at Murrow Boulevard and Lindsey Street and end at BB&T Stadium
***
What: Aggie FanFest presented by City of Greensboro in partnership with 90.1 WNAA-FM
When: 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Oct. 26
Where: War Memorial Stadium, 501 Yanceyville St.
Admission: Free
Etc: The event will feature food, merchandise vendors, inflatables and live music.
***
What: WNAA Homecoming Parade Stage
When: 8 a.m. Oct. 26
Where: Intersection of East Lindsay and Yanceyville Streets
Etc.: Featuring DJ Jimmy Jam, Wild Irish Rose and Keith Mac
***
What: WNAA Aggie FanFest Block Party
When: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Oct. 26
Where: War Memorial Stadium, 501 Yanceyville St.
Admission: Free
Etc.: The event is hosted by Chip Rice and DJ Jimmy Jam and will feature music by DJ Precise, DJ K-nyce, DJ B-Stupid and DJ GQ.
***
What: Aggie Homecoming Football Game — N.C. A&T vs. Howard University
When: 1 p.m. Oct. 26
Where: BB&T Stadium, East Lindsey Street
Admission: The game is sold out.
***
What: Aggie Homecoming Concert presented by SGA and SUAB
When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.
Admission: $59.50-$89.50 at the coliseum box office, by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at ticketmaster.com
Etc.: Performers will be 21 Savage, Yo Gotti, Blac Youngsta, and Stunna 4 Vegas and a surprise special guest.
***
What: Aggie FanFest “Gospel Showcase” presented by the City of Greensboro in partnership with Equation Church and 90.1 WNAA-FM
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 27
Where: War Memorial Stadium, 501 Yanceyville St.
Admission: Free
Etc.: The event will feature food, merchandise vendors, inflatables and live music by gospel choirs, praise teams and more. It is hosted by WNAA Radio Personalities Linda Greenwood and Rick “Sister Francis Oldest Son” Heath.
***
What: Aggie Homecoming Gospel Show — John P. Kee and Donald Lawrence & Company
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 27
Where: Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.
Admission: $39.50 at the coliseum box office, by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at ticketmaster.com
Etc.: N.C. A&T Gospel Choir will perform.
