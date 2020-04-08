People-Neil Diamond

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2014 file photo, Neil Diamond performs on NBC's "Today" show in New York. 

 Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Neil Diamond tweeted out an abbreviated version of his hit "Sweet Caroline" with a coronavirus twist.

"Stay safe out there! “Hands... washing hands..” 🎶," he tweeted.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is estimated to have sold around 100 million records. He announced in 2018 he would stop touring after he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Tags

Load comments