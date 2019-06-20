Nate Hall gets under your skin. That’s his day job as an inkslinger. But at night, Hall has another way to leave a lasting impression — with his music.
Hall is the owner of Legacy Irons in Greensboro, where he tattoos alongside band members/tattooists Larry Wayne and David Self. But as a singer-guitarist-songwriter for his band Old Heavy Hands, Hall expresses himself through a medium some pundits have described rather clumsily as heavy alt-country.
Mellow Southern Rock would have applied to the band’s 2017 eponymous debut, but its latest, 2018’s “Mercy,” is a bit harder-edged, bordering on outlaw country in spots. “Heavy Americana” has been hung around the band’s neck as well, but country-flavored rock works abut as well as any tag.
“We started this all by sitting in the shop in our down time, playing music,” Hall says. Hall and Wayne are the principal songwriters, with Self on lead guitar, Wayne contributing guitar and vocals, Justin Comer on bass and John Chester on drums. “Tattooing is always a part of it, too, but we play quite often.”
Old Heavy Hands started up around 2015, but Hall had previously been going in a different musical direction.
“I grew up in Elon. When I was a kid, my grandfather taught me how to play guitar, playing Johnny Cash song, and Elvis songs and Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard, and he loved Chet Atkins,” Hall says. “So as a kid, that’s how I learned how to play. As I got older, I just wanted to play punk rock music.”
Hall ended up in Chicago, playing in the punk rock band Tom Sawyer with Wayne. But Chicago was a tough environment in which to survive.
“I could never get a job up there,” Hall says. “I was homeless for a little while, and we toured quite a bit, so I have never had time to get a job. I was tired of sleeping in my car.”
But the positive side of that situation was that the ideas for some of the songs Old Heavy Hands does today started as Hall was leaving Chicago to move back to Greensboro.
“It comes naturally. It’s like playing punk rock music but slowed down. I can’t play punk rock as much as I used to,” the 39-year-old says.
Hall says that tattooing and the music are on an equal footing. “We’re full time everything,” he insists. But Hall only started tattooing when he moved back to Greensboro. A tattooist roommate saw his drawings and suggested he try a new medium. “I drew punk rock posters for my bands and messed around, but never thought about it. It kinda just put the bug in my ear to do that, and I’ve been tattooing for 15 years now.”
On a 2017 YouTube video for the Local Legends series, Hall described the shop’s style as classic American with black, bold lines. That same description works for the music as well. “Saxapahaw,” from their latest, “Mercy,” is rocky Americana, a blend of Tom Petty, Jacob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen, a troubled relationship saved at the last minute by the protagonist realizing he had to make good on promises he made: “I was running hard and fast, you slowed me to a crawl / at the fork in the road between here and Saxapahaw.”
“Human Garbage” sounds like Springsteen fronting Lynyrd Skynyrd, raucous rockin’ protest music from outlaw country: “They dug up native grave sites / Put their poison in the soil / Where it’ll flow into the water / In the name of old man oil.”
“It was inspired by a sticker on a bathroom wall the band saw while playing a bar in Dallas,” Hall says. “This was when the whole bathroom scandal happened in North Carolina. There’s a picture of Pat McCrory, and it just says “Human Garbage” and we’re like, ‘Damn. That traveled all the way down here.’” The band name-checks McCrory in the song (“McCrory wanted to fracture / All the coastlines here at home / Just to protect all of his assets,”) but highlights other would-be land and climate wreckers as well. “It’s about people in office being wasteful, just destroying the environment and not caring.”
Hall penned “Wrap Me Up Tight” for his grandfather, who taught him to play. It’s about the request his granddad made to his wife-to-be before he left to go overseas during World War II.
“Would you please just wait for me?” he asks.
“Wrap me up tight, and we’ll go to a place they can’t find us,” she replies.
But he goes off to do his duty, then comes back for her.
“As soon as he arrived back stateside / He called her mom and dad / I’m sure by now she’s forgotten / He said, ‘No. boy, she’s waiting out back’ / Wrap me up tight and we’ll go / A place they can’t find us,” she tells him once again.
“When he was passing away, I got to sit there and play it with him,” Hall says.
Even though the band’s name started as an inside joke, it has left quite an impression.
“We all tattoo in the same room with each other, so Larry would be tattooing somebody, and if he was having a bad time, it’d be like, ‘Yeah, he’s tattooing with those old heavy hands.’ It was a joke, all of us calling each other ‘old heavy hands.’ I’ve definitely left my mark on a lot of people, that’s for sure.”