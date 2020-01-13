Melissa Etheridge, a Grammy Award-winning rock star, will perform April 25 at MerleFest in Wilkesboro, festival officials announced on Monday.
Etheridge broke into the American rock scene in 1988 with the release of her critically acclaimed self-titled debut album, which led to an appearance on the 1989 Grammy awards show. Her popularity grew around songs such as "Bring Me Some Water," "No Souvenirs," and "Ain't It Heavy," for which she won a Grammy in 1992.
Etheridge hit her commercial and artistic stride with her fourth album, "Yes I Am" (1993). The collection featured the hits, "I'm the Only One" and "Come to My Window," a song that brought Etheridge her second Grammy Award for Best Female Rock Performance. In 1995, Etheridge issued her highest-charting album, "Your Little Secret," which was distinguished by the hit single, "I Want to Come Over." She received the Songwriter of the Year honor at the ASCAP Pop Awards in 1996.
Known for her confessional lyrics and raspy, smoky vocals, Etheridge won Best Song at the 2007 Academy Awards for “I Need to Wake Up,” written for the Al Gore documentary on global warming, "An Inconvenient Truth."
Other performers recently added to the roster for the Americana music festival, set for April 23-26 on the Wilkes Community College campus, include Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, The Marcus King Band, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, and John Cowan.
Willie Nelson & Family, Alison Krauss, John Prine, The Jerry Douglas Band, Sam Bush, Billy Strings, Jim Lauderdale, Kruger Brothers, The Waybacks, Scythian, Donna the Buffalo, Peter Rowan and the Free Mexican Airforce, Tommy Emmanuel, Colin Hay, Shinyribs, Charley Crockett, Darrell Scott, The Steel Wheels, Kelsey Waldon, Gangstagrass and Amythyst Kiah are among those already announced.
Tickets for MerleFest are at www.MerleFest.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.