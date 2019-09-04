Latest on N.C. Folk Festival: Here's a primer on highlights of this year's festival in Greensboro
Check back daily for updates on the 2019 N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, Sept. 6-8.
As the second annual N.C. Folk Festival gets into full swing Friday in Greensboro, audiences will notice a few changes from 2018. But spectators still can find plenty of entertainers, artisans and food vendors in this free, three-day downtown multicultural celebration.
Lúnasa is an all-instrumental Irish band with more than 20 years together. They are devoted to the idea of both preserving and expanding the m…
Crews and volunteers set up stages and tents in downtown Greensboro for the N.C. Folk Fest on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.
Here's a look at which downtown Greensboro roads are closing and when for the 2019 N.C. Folk Festival, which runs Friday through Sunday, Sept. 6-8.
Ledward Kaapana is the undisputed master of Hawaiian slack-key guitar, and his accolades as a musician extend beyond that style.
Some performers come from within the city. Several will travel from Los Angeles, New York, Louisiana — and even China.
N.C. Folk Festival organizers have their eyes on the skies and weather forecasts as Hurricane Dorian makes its way up the coast.
N.C. Folk Festival organizers have found more methods — hi-tech and otherwise — for attendees to donate money that keeps admission to the Greensboro celebration free.
GREENSBORO – Roads in downtown Greensboro will start closing Tuesday, Sept. 3, to begin preparation for the 2019 N.C. Folk Festival, the Green…
Steve Riley is a global ambassador for Cajun music and culture. For the past three decades, through shows and workshops, Riley and his band th…
The N.C. Folk Festival will extend its geographic reach this year by turning eight downtown Greensboro businesses into temporary music venues.
Twenty-six food vendors and 55 makers of art and crafts will sell their wares at the N.C. Folk Festival from Sept. 6 to 8 in downtown Greensboro.
A "Songs of Hope & Justice" concert hosted by singer-songwriter Laurelyn Dossett will return this year to help launch the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro.
'Need a 55-gallon plastic blue barrel? The N.C. Folk Festival has at least 200 to spare. It will sell them from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 206 N. Church St. in Greensboro.
N.C. Folk Festival organizers have released the schedule for the free celebration of the country's roots and heritage, to be held Sept. 6 to 8 in downtown Greensboro. Find it on the festival's website and on its mobile app.
Although September's outdoor N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro is free to attend, the public can get an air-conditioned view in a new, exclusive space: The Lounge at NAI Piedmont Triad. Lounge passes are now on sale.
GREENSBORO — CityStage, a focal point of the N.C. Folk Festival, will again be sponsored by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina.
N.C. Folk A’Fare will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 4 under the festival’s Lawn Stage tent at 240 Commerce Place. The festival is Sept. 6-8.
The Wrangler Stage, a mainstay at National Folk Festival for three years and the first N.C. Folk Festival, will be back this year — with sligh…
Renowned soul instrumentalist and vocalist Booker T. Jones — of Booker T. and the M.G.’s fame — will perform on the opening night of the N.C. Folk Festival on Sept. 6.
TowneBank, a Virginia-based bank coming to Greensboro, will become the presenting sponsor for the September festival.
