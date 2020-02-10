Janet Jackson.jpg

Janet Jackson

 Live Nation Entertainment

GREENSBORO - Janet Jackson will be in town July 5 when she brings her Black Diamond World Tour 2020 to the Greensboro Coliseum.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Thursday, Feb. 13 at LiveNation.com. Prices will start at $49.95 and additional details are expected to be released soon. Some presale packages become available tomorrow.

The tour features an all-new production with new music from her highly anticipated, forthcoming album “Black Diamond”, set for release this year. She will perform songs from her 12 multi-platinum albums -- including a special performance of Rhythm Nation 1814, which recently marked its 30th anniversary.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off June 24 in Miami and will visit major cities across the U.S. and Canada.

