N.C. Folk Festival Artist Profile: Irish group Lúnasa Lúnasa is an all-instrumental Irish band with more than 20 years together. They are devoted to the idea of both preserving and expanding the music around which they’ve bonded. Their mission has made for an interesting tension between maintaining tradition while allowing the music to evolve in new ways. Their career trajectory has followed what might seem to be a counterintuitive path. As a young band, Lúnasa started out taking “a lot of liberties,” in flute and whistle player Kevin Crawford’s words, with Irish music. More than two decades later, however, they are now seen as “a very traditional band.” In reality, Lúnasa hasn’t changed quite so much as the Irish-music scene around them. Speaking by phone from his apartment in New York City, Crawford elaborates on this and more. “Now, the envelope for Irish music has been really, really stretched,” he says. “People are coming up with a lot of things not even vaguely connected to the older melodies. It’s beautiful, and I applaud everybody, and the music can take it. I’m not saying it’s not a good thing.” But contrarily, Lúnasa — whose name derives from an ancient Irish harvest festival — has found itself subtly re-embracing its roots in a tradition that encompasses not only Irish music but also the family and social milieus through which they learned the music. “Apart from our bass player, all of us have come from the tradition,” Crawford explains. “Our families were immersed in the music as very staunch, non-contemporary, Irish dance-band lovers. It goes back to our childhoods, where you learn these tunes and have respect for the way they’re passed down.” “Therefore, when you bring all that into a more arranged, slightly more commercial field, you just have that foundation. You want to create something that’s your own, but you’re not going to mess with it to the point where it’s not what you feel. I think we’ve got a good nose for keeping it within the realm of where you can take it for now.” Incidentally, Lúnasa’s aforementioned bassist, Trevor Hutchinson, had previously played with the Irish rock group the Waterboys. The other members are Cillian Vallely (uilleann pipes and whistles), Sean Smyth (fiddle and whistles) and Ed Boyd (guitar). The group’s lineup has been largely stable, with Crawford, Smyth and Hutchinson coming together in Ireland as founding members back in 1997. After Lúnasa initially toured as a four-piece group, Vallely expanded them to a quintet just two years into what is now a rich, lengthy history. Guitarist Boyd is the newest member, having joined in 2012. Around that time, fiddler Smyth — who is also a doctor — returned full time to his medical practice. Though Smyth is still a member of Lúnasa, he tours with them only in the U.K. and Europe. His replacement when they play in North America and elsewhere is Colin Farrell (not the actor), and he will be fiddling for Lúnasa when they perform at the North Carolina Folk Festival in downtown Greensboro this weekend. “Colin has been with us now for about six years,” says Crawford. “He’s just incredible. I grew up with him in Ireland, and he lives in the U.S. now, too. We play a lot together and just completed a duet album.” Lúnasa has been a successful and revered force on the Irish-music scene from the beginning. Success came quickly, with their self-titled debut album from 1997 earning acclaim as a classic of contemporary Irish music, and their 2001 release, “Merry Sisters of Fate,” winning an award for British/Celtic Album of the Year from the Association for Independent Music. Their latest release — “Cas,” which came out last year — marked their 20th anniversary. Lúnasa threw a new wrinkle into the project by working with singers. Guest vocalists included Natalie Merchant, Mary Chapin Carpenter and Tim O’Brien. “When we started off, some of the grief we got was that we didn’t have a singer,” says Crawford. “People said, ‘You’ll never survive without a singer.’ And we did!” “It’s not like we had a thing against songs, but we wanted to explore melodies more. Over the years, various singers have been very kind to invite us to play on their albums. So we have recorded with singers, just never on our own albums. This was our way of returning the compliment, and it turned out really lovely.”

GREENSBORO — As the second annual N.C. Folk Festival gets into full swing Friday, audiences will notice a few changes from 2018. Five outdoor stages will remain from last year's free, three-day multicultural festival of entertainment, food and traditional crafts. They will host about 40 performers, including Booker T. Jones of Booker T. and the M.G.'s fame, the Irish band Lúnasa, Cajun band Racines and rock and blues band North Mississippi Allstars. But the Dance Pavilion, on East Washington Street across from The Depot, won't operate this year. Organizers couldn't confirm the site's availability soon enough to make plans. Audiences still can find dance. Learn some steps in workshops in the Van Dyke Performance Space at the Greensboro Cultural Center. Center City Park still will host the N.C. Folklife Area, which will focus on traditional North Carolina fiber arts. But there won't be an official stage. The festival will expand in another direction. The new Folk Fest Music Spots will bring 11 local bands to perform in eight downtown businesses. Another popular feature will return from 2017: the parade. There won't be just one or two, but three shorter parades. One aspect hasn't changed: the approach to programming. "We went at this year's program with the same kind of philosophy, making sure that there's a really good mix of world performance traditions, American roots with blues and Cajun, and then of course North Carolina," N.C. Folk Festival director Amy Grossmann said. The festival happens rain or shine. Spectators can find limited seating at CityStage, Lee Wrangler Stage and the Lawn Stage. Consider bringing a lawn chair. Check the ncfolkfestival.com website for updates. Here's a primer on highlights: 'Songs of Hope & Justice' A "Songs of Hope & Justice" concert hosted by Piedmont singer-songwriter Laurelyn Dossett will return to help launch the festival. The concert of renowned folk musicians will be at 7 p.m. tonight at the Van Dyke Performance Space in the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Participating performers include top instrumentalists, singers and songwriters Phil Cook, Anya Hinkle, Lalenja Harrington, DaShawn and Wendy Hickman, Molly McGinn, bassist Alex Bingham, drummer Daniel Faust and actor/activist Sarita Ocón. Tickets start at $25. Seating capacity is limited. For tickets and information, visit thevandyke.org. Friday's opening night From 5:15 to 10 p.m., four outdoor stages will host a full slate of entertainment. A fifth, the Family Stage, will open Saturday. N.C. A&T's Cold Steel Drumline will perform at the Lee Wrangler stage starting at 5:15 p.m. At the same time, Phil Wiggins Blues House Party will take the Lawn Stage. At 5:45 p.m. the community drum circle HER-Healing Earth Rhythms will perform at TowneBank Stage at LeBauer Park. The N.C. Brazilian Arts Project will start playing at 6 p.m. around Center City Park, then parade to CityStage. Their show will wrap up around 6:45 p.m. at CityStage, in time for opening remarks. Sacred steel band The Allen Boys will perform at 7 p.m. Then at 8:30 p.m., renowned soul instrumentalist and vocalist Booker T. Jones will perform on CityStage. Jones rose to fame as the frontman of Booker T. and the M.G.'s. One of his most famous songs, "Green Onions," was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame in 2018. It remains the only instrumental track on the "Rolling Stone" 500 Greatest Songs of All Time. Three parades "After last year, the reaction I got was, 'Where was the parade?'" Grossmann said. "I was like, 'OK, I'll do a parade again.' That's one way we listen to the community." As the festival gets underway between 5:15 and 6 p.m. Friday, the N.C. Brazilian Arts Project will start playing at 6 p.m. around Center City Park, then parade to CityStage. Their show will wrap up around 6:45 p.m. at CityStage, in time for opening remarks. Around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, the N.C. Brazilian Arts Project will take its street performance on a short trip from around Center City Park to the TowneBank Stage at LeBauer Park. Grossmann invites spectators to join in. On Sunday, the Grandfather Mountain Highlanders Pipe Band will open the day's festivities at 11:30 a.m. with a performance at the TowneBank Stage. The Sottish pipe band will play again at 2:45 p.m. at the Lee Wrangler stage. "I'll have them do short little street performances so people can watch them march, watch them do some of their formations, which is very beautifully choreographed with the music," Grossmann said. Folk Fest Music Spots For the first time during the festival, eight downtown businesses will host performances by 11 local bands. The festival will offer Folk Fest Music Spots in collaboration with educational organization Fiddle & Bow Society and Downtown Greensboro Inc., an economic development agency. The bands will perform from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, in businesses adjacent to the festival's footprint of tents and outdoor venues. "That's when the businesses were eager to have more foot traffic into their businesses and along the streets of downtown Greensboro," Grossmann said. Participating on Saturday are: Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St.; Moore Music Company, 615 W. Market St.; Deep Roots Market, 600 N. Eugene St., and Joymongers Brewing Co., 576 N. Eugene St. On Sunday, music will move to Vintage to Vogue, 530 S. Elm St.; Antlers & Astronauts, 534 S. Elm St., Suite B; The Flat Iron, 221 Summit Ave. and Preyer Brewing, 600 Battleground Ave. Catch shows by The Alley Rabbits, Cicada, Sam Frazier, Chris Frisina, Big Ron Hunter, Last Rays of Sunday, Minor Swing, Our Band, Sinai Mountain Ramblers, The Williamson Brothers and The Zinc Kings. Find the schedule at ncfolkfestival.com/schedule. "This new collaboration with music is a great step to truly showcase what downtown Greensboro has to offer," said Zack Matheny, DGI's president. Family fun At the Family Activities area near the Greensboro History Museum, children can watch a blacksmith, see colonial toys, play cornhole, or create a magnet or a Guatemalan worry doll. On Saturday and Sunday, a variety of entertainers will perform on its Family Stage. Tarish "Jeghetto" Pipkins is a self-taught artist from Chapel Hill, who has built puppets for 16 years. Live music will be from the New Smokey Valley Boys string band, folksinger and storyteller Jon Sundell, Asheville-based singer-songwriter Anya Hinkle, and Reliably Bad, an eight-piece funk-pop band based in Greensboro. Arts and crafts vendors The festival has arranged for 55 makers of arts and crafts to sell their wares. Wells Fargo will sponsor the N.C. Maker's Marketplace, which will stretch along North Elm Street near the Lee Wrangler stage. Several booths will offer a variety of collectibles, including handmade puppets, jewelry, hand-carved spoons and unique pottery. A complete list is available on the festival's mobile app and online at ncfolkfestival.com/makers-marketplace. Center City Park will host the North Carolina Folklife Area, where spectators can see artisans create art. Food No less than 26 food vendors will sell a range of culinary delights, including Porterhouse burgers, Asian and Hispanic fare and classic Southern favorites such as sweet tea and kettle corn. The wide array of regional and ethnic foods complement the festival’s diverse list of world-class performers and styles. Visitors also can dine at downtown restaurants. Find a list of options at ncfolkfestival.com/food. Let’s dance Dance at the Van Dyke, a dance series presented by Dance Project, will host free, interactive workshops in the Van Dyke Performance Space in the Greensboro Cultural Center. “It’s a great value to people who come to the festival and want to learn a few steps before they go out on the dance floor, in front of one of the stages,” Grossmann said. Saturday Noon-1 p.m.: Capoeira with N.C. Brazilian Arts Project

1:15-2:15 p.m.: Samba with N.C. Brazilian Arts Project

2:30-3:30 p.m.: Bachata with Jose Paredes

3:45-4:45 p.m.: B-Boy/Hip-Hop with Dom-Sebastian

5-6 p.m.: Cajun Two-Step with Jack Wolf Sunday Noon-1 p.m.: House Dance with Junious Brickhouse

2-3 p.m.: Suah African Dance with Wesley Williams

3:15-4:15 p.m.: Tap Dance with Enrique Rosario Brickhouse also will present a free entrepreneurship workshop for dancers from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, in Dance Project’s Studio 323 in the cultural center. It will cover marketing/promotion, navigating competitive markets, monetizing artists’ skill sets and conflict transformation. Brickhouse is an internationally established dancer, choreographer, community leader and cultural preservationist. He is founder and executive director of Urban Artistry in Silver Spring, Md.

N.C. Folk Festival Artist Profile: Ledward Kaapana, Hawaiian guitarist Ledward Kaapana is the undisputed master of Hawaiian slack-key guitar, and his accolades as a musician extend beyond that style. (tncms-asset)b4fa6718-ca98-11e9-9a3a-00163ec2aa770 —(/tncms-asset) He has been called “perhaps the greatest guitarist in the world” and “by far the best as it gets when speaking about musical prowess.” I’d only add that “Led,” as he is known, is also as easy-going a person as one could hope to encounter. In a phone call from northern California, where he’s on tour, he opens and ends the conversation with a hearty “aloha” and displays a gentle voice and infectious laugh throughout. Kaapana will be performing at the North Carolina Folk Festival in downtown Greensboro this weekend. By his recollection, it will be his second visit to the state, with the first having come way back in the early 1990s when he was part of a tour dubbed “Masters of the Steel String Guitar,” sponsored by the National Council for the Traditional Arts. A native Hawaiian, Kaapana has been a celebrated musician since forming Hui Ohana (“family group”) with his twin brother and cousin in 1972. The trio helped spearhead a return to traditional Hawaiian culture and music with their debut album, “Young Hawaii Plays Old Hawaii.” The prolific and inspirational group recorded 14 albums by the end of the decade. Kaapana went on to form another hugely popular Hawaiian trio, I Kona, which released a half dozen albums. His first solo album, “Lima Wela” (“hot hands”), came out in 1983. He was among the first artists signed to musician George Winston’s Dancing Cat label, dedicated to “exploring the music of Hawaiian slack key guitar.” Kaapana is rabidly followed by a fan base known as “Led Heads.” Four of his solo albums of have received Grammy nominations, and in 2011, he was awarded a National Heritage Fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts, the highest honor one can receive in folk and traditional arts. This is all heady stuff for someone who grew up in a remote corner of the Big Island of Hawaii. Kaapana was born in the village of Kalapana in 1948, 11 years before Hawaii even became a state. His village didn’t have electricity, so the extended family made its own entertainment. In those idyllic times, the absence of intrusive technology allowed family attachments to flourish and creativity to flow. “It was really the old Hawaiian style of growing up,” he says. “We used to go fishing and hunting. Everything was work to raise animals — pigs, cows, horses, chickens. We had them all, plus cats and dogs, and we raised them in the real old style there.” “My mom, dad, uncles, aunties, grandmas and grandpas all played instruments, so on the weekends, after they got through working, they’d all gather together and play music. As I was growing up, I learned all this music by watching them play and remembering the fingerings, the melodies and the tunings of the instruments. So I learned how to play from my ohana — my family.” The Hawaiian slack key style endemic evolved out of necessity. It originated, curiously enough, when Mexican cowboys were brought to the Hawaiian islands to help upgrade the cattle industry. When they returned home, some left behind their guitars, but the native Hawaiians had no idea how to tune them. So what they did was alter standard tuning by detuning or “slacking” three of the strings by a full step. When strummed in an open position, the guitar played a major G chord. This “Drop D” tuning, as it is called — because the E strings were “dropped” to D (and the A string to G) is the most common of 16 frequently used slack-key tunings. Kaapana himself employs six of them, he says. In a technical essay on slack-key guitar, George Winston wrote, “Each tuning has a uniquely beautiful sound, feeling and resonance. These tunings are very ingenious and are designed to play songs in major keys with natural fingerings, and so that the guitar can have a nice resonance. It’s as if each tuning is a different delicious kind of fruit in a big basket or a different color in a rainbow.” Since both tropical fruits and colorful rainbows are associated with Hawaii, it is appropriate that the music played by native musicians such as Kaapana evoke these aspects of island life. “It is all Hawaiian folk songs passed on from many generations,” Kaapana says of his repertoire. “It was passed on to us, and we have passed it on to the next generation.”

Street closures for 2019 N.C. Folk Festival Here's a look at which downtown Greensboro roads are closing and when for the 2019 N.C. Folk Festival, which runs Friday through Sunday, Sept. 6-8.

GREENSBORO — If the upcoming N.C. Folk Festival were to give an award for farthest distance traveled, Wu Opera Troupe of Yiwu City likely would take it home — to China. When its 28 members fly in Friday, the Chinese opera troupe will have traveled for about 20 hours from the Zhejiang province. Its four performances on Saturday and Sunday will offer a rare opportunity to see an elaborate, traditional art form from more than 7,000 miles away. They illustrate in part what the free, three-day outdoor multicultural festival is all about. From Friday through Sunday, the festival will bring in a variety of entertainment representing familiar and not-so-familiar genres. "The diversity is one of the great things about the festival," said Doryl Jensen, who works with UNCG's International Programs Center and helped to bring the opera troupe from China. "Each year, groups come not just from our local area and the U.S., but represent the breadth and depth and the cultural connectedness of the world of art and music," Jensen said. "It's a wonderful idea." Some performers come from within the city. Several will travel from Los Angeles, New York and Louisiana. The band Lúnasa will come from Ireland. Festival Director Amy Grossmann sees another benefit. "Part of the story of the festival is about bringing people here and being very hospitable," she said. "And they become ambassadors for Greensboro. They have a great time here in the community with our volunteers. Then they go tell their artist friends at other festivals, 'Hey, have you ever been to that festival in Greensboro? You need to go there.' It pays itself forward." More than 150,000 people attended the inaugural N.C. Folk Festival in 2018. Audiences usually come from closer to home. Each year, organizers have collected surveys seeking ZIP codes of spectators. They found that 40 percent hail from the Triad, Grossmann said. Another 12 percent each come from the Charlotte metro area and the Triangle. Seven percent come from southwest Virginia. The remainder come from all over: eastern North Carolina, South Carolina, Richmond, Va., and the Washington area. "We definitely want to attract audience members from across the state and beyond," Grossmann said. To do that, the festival works to recruit diverse, appealing entertainment. Grossmann formed a programming committee to discuss priorities. Several acts hail from within the city: N.C. A&T's Cold Steel Drumline and Fellowship Gospel Choir, the UNCG Pep Band, bands Reliably Bad and The Alley Rabbits, dancer Dom-Sebastian among them. The programming committee surveyed the city's international communities about their music and artist preferences. Thanks to recommendations, the festival hired Indian and Pakistani singer Kiran Ahluwalia to perform this year. "She's someone who is very rooted in the vocal traditions of that region and has put a contemporary spin on her music," Grossmann said. Born in India, Ahluwalia spent childhood years in Toronto, Canada. She now lives in New York. Like Ahluwalia, other performers now live in the United States, but draw on traditions of their native countries. While they aren't necessarily household names, they are well-known within their genres. Ricardo Lemvo was born in northern Angola in Africa. Now he lives in Los Angeles, and performs a blend of African and Cuban music with the band Makina Loca. Andre Veloz performs Bachata, a genre of Latin American music that originated in the Dominican Republic where she grew up. Now she's an American citizen who lives in New York. Some performers represent artistic traditions home-grown within American communities. From Louisiana, Steve Riley and the Racines will mix Cajun, Creole, blues and swamp pop music. The Allen Boys are North Carolina's only Sacred Steel band. Hailing from a small church in Mt. Airy, they play in a style of religious music found in select African American Pentecostal-Holiness churches. The appearances of Wu Opera Troupe of Yiwu City result from a festival partnership with UNCG. Jensen and Cai Tang of Greensboro made it happen. Although retired from teaching at UNCG, Jensen works with its International Programs Center. Both he and Tang know performers from China and elsewhere. Last year, they arranged for singers, dancers and musicians from Inner Mongolia to perform at the folk festival. Jensen saw "joy and happiness" as he watched last year's audiences, he said. He expects the same this year with Wu Opera Troupe of Yiwu City. The troupe will travel with representatives of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries. Wu Opera is an art form of traditional Chinese theater that combines music, vocal performance, dance and martial arts. It grew from performances during the 16th and 17th centuries in public squares — not in major opera houses, Jensen said. Performers will don elaborate costumes to perform short segments from five traditional operas. After the folk festival, the troupe will perform Monday at UNCG and Tuesday at Guilford College. "If we can just enjoy the beauty of artistry from different cultures in different parts of the world," Jensen said, "we are all better off."

GREENSBORO — With the N.C. Folk Festival opening Friday, organizers have found more methods for attendees to donate money to keep admission free. Three new fundraising methods rely on technology — mobile phone apps and a device called a DipJar. Two others count on the appeal of VIP events: The NC Folk A'Fare and The Lounge at NAI Piedmont Triad. "We want to provide more opportunities for individuals to support and engage with the festival," Director Amy Grossmann said. The new methods follow a year when cash donations to the festival's volunteer Bucket Brigade dropped to about $60,000. That was down from $77,000 in 2017, the last year of the National Folk Festival's three-year residency downtown. For three days starting Friday, the multicultural celebration of the country's roots and heritage will bring 45 performers, 55 artisans and 26 food vendors to center city. A diverse list of world-class performers and styles will be showcased across five outdoor stages as well as indoor spaces. Thanks to spending by the festival and audiences, the 2017 festival generated more than $15 million in economic impact, Grossmann said. She hopes to release 2018 and 2019 data after this year's festival. To make it happen, ArtsGreensboro — which co-produces the festival with city government — needs $1 million in cash and about $500,000 in in-kind contributions of equipment, space, advertising and time. A line in the state's pending budget would provide $100,000 to the festival in the current fiscal year for marketing and operational expenses. But that is tied up in the budget impasse in Raleigh. Most money comes from corporations, foundations and other sponsors. It has raised about 90 percent of the $950,000 it needs going into the festival, Grossmann said. During the festival, it relies on beverage and merchandise sales and donations to raise the rest. Organizers want more people to show some love. Each day, a Bucket Brigade of volunteers will circulate, asking each attendee to drop $10 in their blue buckets. Last year, they raised about $60,000, down from $77,000 the year before. This year, they want exceed last year's $60,000. The Tannenbaum-Sternberger Foundation will help. As it has done for the past couple years, it will contribute $10,000 as a dollar-for-dollar match challenge. "One thing we found over the years is that fewer and fewer people are carrying cash with them," Grossmann said. "We need to adjust." Meet the DipJar. Some Bucket Brigade volunteers will carry the device. Donors dip in a credit card. Voila, they have made a donation. The festival bought five It plans to use them at future festivals and events as well. “We will be able to monitor in real time how many transactions are happening and where they are happening,” Grossmann said. “If we find one area where maybe it isn’t getting utilized much, we’ll just move that DipJar to another section of the festival.” For the first time, donors also can contribute through the festival’s mobile app. Users can download it onto their cell phones for free from Google Play and Apple App Store. “You can create your own schedule, you can read about the performers, you can get directions to different things,” Grossmann said. “But there’s also a donate button there.” Grossmann learned that many younger people use Cash App. So the festival added that, too. It’s a mobile payment service developed by Square, Inc. that allows users to transfer money to one another. The festival created the cashtag of $NCFolkFest. “You just punch in the cashtag and then how much money you want to send,” Grossmann said. Of course, donors can still give at ncfolkfestival.com. Donations to the festival are tax deductible. Two new fundraising events rely more on food than technology. On Wednesday, chefs from more than 15 restaurants will showcase the city’s diverse dining scene by presenting their signature dishes. Called the NC Folk A’Fare, it will take place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the festival’s Lawn Stage, 240 Commerce Place. Tickets are $100, available at eventbrite.com. Charles Aris Inc. and the Womble Bond Dickinson law firm will sponsor the event. During festival hours, the public can get an air-conditioned view in a new, exclusive space: The Lounge at NAI Piedmont Triad. The lounge will be inside the NAI Piedmont Triad building, the commercial real estate company at 348 N. Elm St. It has a large, all-windows conference room that offers a perfect view of the Lee Wrangler Stage. Lounge guests can watch the festival while savoring hors d’oeuvres and an open bar serving beer, wine and spirits. Weekend passes for The Lounge are $125 for one, $200 for two.They can be purchased at ncfolkfestival.com/thelounge/, and proceeds support the festival. “Obviously, the more money we raise, the better it positions us going into 2020,” Grossmann said.

When will roads close for the N.C. Folk Festival? GREENSBORO — Roads in downtown Greensboro will start closing Tuesday, Sept. 3, to begin preparation for the 2019 N.C. Folk Festival, the Greensboro Police Department announced. Road closures begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday. All roads are expected to be reopened by 6 a.m. Sept. 11, according to the announcement. Large crowds are expected, and motorists should be cautious and patient, police said. An officer’s hand and arm signals take precedence over existing traffic control devices, police said. The following roads will be closed: Sept. 3–10: Lindsay Street between Church and Summit

Elm Street between Smith Street and Lindsay Street Sept. 4–11: Commerce Place between Bellemeade Street and Friendly Avenue

Sternberger Place between Commerce Place and Greene Street

Davie Street between Friendly Avenue and Market Street Sept. 5–9: Bellemeade Street between Eugene Street and Greene Street

Eastbound Lindsay Street between Elm Street and Davie Street Sept. 6–9: Westbound Lindsay Street between Elm Street and Davie Street

Davie Street between Lindsay Street and Washington Street

Elm Street between Smith Street and Friendly Avenue

Abe Brenner Place between Davie Street and Greene Street

East Friendly Avenue between Elm Street and Church Street

Market Street between Greene Street and Church Street

Sternberger Place between Commerce Place and Eugene Street

Commerce Place between Strenberger Place and Friendly Avenue

N.C. Folk Festival artist profile: Riley and the Racines will perform in Greensboro Steve Riley is a global ambassador for Cajun music and culture. For the past three decades, through shows and workshops, Riley and his band the Mamou Playboys have introduced their culture to audiences with their rollicking dance tunes and soulful ballads. But Riley’s musical vision doesn’t limit itself to one genre. Although trained as a traditionalist, learning fiddle from the hands of Cajun legend Dewey Balfa, Riley and the Playboys have always shaken things up musically. Zydeco, swamp pop, originals and traditional Cajun tunes all commingle on Riley’s records and shows. And as fans have come to expect of Riley’s ever-evolving musical presentations, he’s ready to throw a change-up once again. “The past few years, I’ve been home more and traveling less, just playing shows around here and teaching and doing workshops,” he said last week by phone from his home in Lafayette, La. “We still like to travel, and we’ve done it a little bit this summer — taken one trip a month since June — and we’re gonna be busy at the end of August and September as well.” Riley’s workshops, as he demonstrated at Duke University a few years back, are full-blown Cajun tutorials with Riley and the band taking questions on the culture and music, interpreting from the original Cajun French and demonstrating their versatility on instruments as well. When Riley heads to Greensboro for the N.C. Folk Festival, he won’t be with the Playboys, but he’ll still be representing the culture with his band Racines. “The band’s been together for probably 15 years,” Riley says. “It just kinda started casually one winter. We just got together and started playing at clubs here in Lafayette on a regular basis, made a record.” Newest Playboy member /fiddler Kevin Wimmer, who replaced Playboys co-founder David Greely when he had to leave to preserve his failing hearing in 2011, was one reason Riley started Racines. Matching up Wimmer with fiddle veteran Mitch Reed (Beausoleil, Charivari) created a chunk of old-time fiddler’s heaven for Riley, who often joins in for a fiddlin’ threesome. Riley is also excited about Racines guitarist Chris Stafford. “He’s just the top musician of his generation here in Lafayette,” Riley says. He also heaps praise on Creole drummer Jermaine Prejean. “He has an amazing feel and approaches the drums in a way that’s unique,” Riley says. “Most drummers in Cajun and Creole music see the drums only as a rhythm instrument. Jermaine sees it and approaches it like it can be a lead instrument, so it ends up being some really cool jams going on where people are just playing off of one another. And even though we don’t play together much, everyone is so musical that it’s just exciting. You’re not quite sure what’s gonna happen, but its always rockin’.” Racines translates as Roots, and Riley promises there’ll be plenty of tangled roots to explore with this bunch. “We do Cajun, Creole, blues, swamp pop — it’s a lot of interesting twists and turns.” Swamp pop is basically Louisiana’s version of rock and roll, rooted in the ’50s. Riley and the Racines have the signature swamp pop anthem, “Cookie and the Cupcakes” ’59 hit “Mathilda” on their set list. And on the Playboys’ most recent release, “30 Years Live,” they perform Phil Phillips’s (aka Phillip Baptiste) ’59 swamp pop classic “Sea Of Love.” And even though Riley says he wants to stay around home more, that doesn’t mean he won’t be busy spreading Cajun/Creole culture with his various musical projects. The Playboys’ latest release celebrates their three decades as a band, and even features a guest appearance by co-founder Greely. “He was on the show, and he’s on the record. He comes back on a regular basis to play with us,” Riley says of his former fiddle partner, also mentored by Balfa. The record, recorded live at a club in Lafayette, is no retrospective, Riley insists, but a sampling of the band’s diversity. “Freetown” is an original inspired by, but not based on a tiff with his wife. “I was (mad) one day, so I just picked up my guitar and banged out the riffs, and I was like, ‘That’s pretty good!’ So I asked my wife, ‘You ever hear that riff anywhere before?’ And she’s like, ‘No, I don’t think so.’ I said, ‘Well, thanks. I think you just helped me write a new song.’ ” But for the subject matter, Riley used an account he was reading about the history of the Freetown neighborhood in Lafayette, where governor Alexander Mouton had an estate. Before the Civil War, he freed most of his slaves and allowed then to work for their own land and money on his estate. “And everybody started hearing about that, so they all started coming to Freetown, all these other men of color — Spanish, Irish-African Americans — they started hearing about it and came to Freetown and set up there and worked for their own land,” Riley says. He also brings a family member into the 30-year celebrations, though she’s thinly disguised. “Tante Lily” is a rollicking Cajun dance hall ditty about a rambunctious aunt. “An uncle of mine who’s a barber, who always has funny things to say, said, ‘Steve, there’s two types of people in the world. There are people who live for a long time, and people that live for a good time,’ ” Riley said. “So I have an aunt, who is single, never been married, doesn’t have any kids, and she knows how to have a good time. She travels with us a lot, so I didn’t want to use her real name, so I just used Lily. But the song is about her.” Swamp pop fans will be offered a more diverse palette by yet another Riley side project, Riley’s newest version of the now defunct swamp pop group Lil’ Band of Gold. With collaborator C.C. Adcock and swamp pop vet Tommy McClain and some special guests he won’t name yet, Riley will soon have a record out that he says will be a smaller version of the Band of Gold. “That’s the great thing about down here, there’s so many great musicians,” Riley says. “I just wanna make music with them. That’s why I have these other projects and just wanna hang out and make that happen.”

Greensboro businesses will double as music venues for N.C. Folk Festival GREENSBORO — The N.C. Folk Festival will extend its geographic reach this year by turning eight downtown businesses into temporary music venues. Folk Fest Music Spots will present 11 local bands in those businesses on two days of the free multicultural festival of music, food and crafts. The downtown businesses will add to a packed lineup of live music starting Sept. 6 on five large outdoor stages nearby. The bands will perform at businesses from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 7 and 8. The businesses will have dedicated seating and listening space. “We want the festival to have a more intentional presence along Elm Street and within other downtown businesses,” said Amy Grossmann, the director of the N.C. Folk Festival. The festival will offer Folk Fest Music Spots in collaboration with educational organization Fiddle & Bow Society and Downtown Greensboro Inc., an economic development agency. “This new collaboration with music is a great step to truly showcase what downtown Greensboro has to offer,” said Zack Matheny, DGI’s president. The N.C. Folk Festival spun out of the National Folk Festival, which held a three-year residency in the city from 2015 to 2017 and drew more than 400,000 people to downtown. More than 150,000 people attended the inaugural N.C. Folk Festival in 2018, according to organizers. The Folk Fest Music Spots include craft breweries, vintage stores and a bookstore. Businesses participating Sept. 7 are: Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St.

Moore Music Company, 615 W. Market St.

Deep Roots Market, 600 N. Eugene St.

Joymongers Brewing Co., 576 N. Eugene St. Participating Sept. 8 are: Vintage to Vogue, 530 S. Elm St.

Antlers & Astronauts, 534 S. Elm St., Suite B

The Flat Iron, 221 Summit Ave.

Preyer Brewing, 600 Battleground Ave. Local artists performing will be The Alley Rabbits, Cicada, Sam Frazier, Chris Frisina, Big Ron Hunter, Last Rays of Sunday, Minor Swing, Our Band, Sinai Mountain Ramblers, The Williamson Brothers and The Zinc Kings.

N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro will feature food, art and craft vendors GREENSBORO — Twenty-six food vendors and 55 makers of arts and crafts will sell their wares at this year's N.C. Folk Festival. The free, multicultural celebration will be held downtown from Sept. 6 to 8. This year, Wells Fargo will sponsor the NC Maker’s Marketplace, which will stretch along North Elm Street near the Lee-Wrangler stage. Several booths will offer a variety of collectibles, including handmade puppets, jewelry, hand-carved spoons and unique pottery. A complete list is available on the festival’s free mobile app and online at ncfolkfestival.com/makers-marketplace. No less than 26 food vendors will sell a range of culinary delights. They include porterhouse burgers, Asian and Hispanic fare and classic Southern favorites such as sweet tea and kettle corn. The wide array of regional and ethnic foods complement the diverse list of world-class performers and styles to be showcased across five outdoor stages as well as indoor spaces. They will perform bluegrass, country, jazz and music from around the world. While a majority of regionally-based food vendors helps support the local economy, vendors represent other North Carolina communities and traditions as well. A complete list is available at ncfolkfestival.com/food. To learn more about the N.C. Folk Festival, visit ncfolkfest.com. The festival will continue to post updates on Facebook (facebook.com/NCFolkFestival), Twitter (twitter.com/NCFolkFestival) and Instagram (instagram.com/ncfolkfestival).

Songs of Hope & Justice concert returns to launch N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro GREENSBORO — A “Songs of Hope & Justice” concert hosted by singer-songwriter Laurelyn Dossett will return this year to help launch the N.C. Folk Festival. The concert of renowned folk musicians will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 5 at the Van Dyke Performance Space in the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., festival organizers said in a news release. This will be the fifth annual presentation of “Songs of Hope & Justice,” a popular pre-festival concert focused on themes of freedom and social justice. It has become a celebratory tradition leading into the free multicultural festival weekend of Sept. 6 to 8 in center city. The N.C. Folk Festival spun out of the National Folk Festival, which held a three-year residency in the city and drew more than 400,000 people to downtown. More than 150,000 people attended the inaugural N.C. Folk Festival in 2018, according to organizers. Participating performers for “Songs of Hope & Justice” include top instrumentalists, singers and songwriters from across the country: Phil Cook, Anya Hinkle, Lalenja Harrington, DaShawn and Wendy Hickman, Molly McGinn, bassist Alex Bingham, drummer Daniel Faust and actor/activist Sarita Ocón. “These concerts have become increasingly popular and added great meaning to the festival,” festival Director Amy Grossmann said in a news release. Tickets start at $25. Seating capacity is limited. For tickets and information, visit thevandyke.org. The writer of several Grammy-winning songs, singer/songwriter Dossett lives and writes in the Piedmont of North Carolina. Her songs tend to reflect the stories of the region, both traditional and contemporary. Phil Cook is a prolific songwriter, instrumentalist and producer based in Durham. He has collaborated with world-renowned musicians including The Blind Boys of Alabama, Indigo Girls and Hiss Golden Messenger. He has released two highly-acclaimed solo albums. Singer-songwriter Anya Hinkle is steeped in the southwest Virginia tones of bluegrass and folk music that season the original songs of her Asheville-based “Appalachiacana” band Tellico. At this year’s MerleFest, Hinkle took home first place in the Chris Austin Songwriting contest in the bluegrass category with “Ballad of Zona Abston,” a song based on the true story of a woman who grew up in a mining town in middle Tennessee. To learn more about the N.C. Folk Festival, visit ncfolkfest.com. The festival will continue to post updates on its Facebook page (facebook.com/NCFolkFestival), Twitter (twitter.com/NCFolkFestival) and Instagram (instagram.com/ncfolkfestival).

Need a 55-gallon plastic barrel? The N.C. Folk Festival has plenty to spare GREENSBORO — Need a 55-gallon plastic blue barrel? The N.C. Folk Festival has at least 200 to spare. It will sell them during a Blue Barrel Bonanza from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 206 N. Church St. ArtsGreensboro and the city accrued the barrels from 2015 to 2017, when it hosted the National Folk Festival. They filled them with water and used them as weights to secure tents. To meet new fire department regulations, the successor N.C. Folk Festival now uses a different method to secure tents, Director Amy Grossmann said. Since the festival no longer needs the plastic blue barrels, it will sell them for a suggested minimum donation of $20 each. That's cheaper than buyers would pay elsewhere. The barrels spent most of the year in storage, so they're still in great condition, the festival said. They have a variety of uses. Among them: water-resistant storage, beer keg ice bucket, compost barrel, children's swing, livestock feeder, bee hive, sled, chicken coop, Frisbee Golf basket, root cellar, trash or yard waste can, planter or rain barrel. On Saturday, it's cash and carry. Email operations@ncfolkfestival.com for delivery options available for 10 or more barrels. "We don't want to throw them away," Grossmann said. "We want to put them to good use. It’s a donation back to the festival."

N.C. Folk Festival releases schedule on website, mobile app GREENSBORO — Want to know which artists will perform and when at the N.C. Folk Festival? How about where to find food, drinks and crafts? Festival organizers on Wednesday released the schedule for the free celebration of the country’s roots and heritage, to be held Sept. 6 to 8 in center city. The schedule can be found on the festival’s website at ncfolkfestival.com and on its mobile app, which users can download for free from Google Play and Apple App Store. More than 30 artists will appear at the festival. They include soul legend Booker T. Jones, Irish band Lúnasa, jazz and funk group Mwenso and The Shakes, Afro-Cuban duo Ricardo Lemvo and Makina Loca, country and Telecaster master Redd Volkaert and sacred steel group The Allen Boys. The mobile app offers the following features: My Schedule & Lineup: Shows list of events that will display alphabetically, chronologically and by location. Users can browse events and create a personalized schedule. Weather forecast: Shows forecast for the city and daily temperatures. Event Countdown: On the main menu, a countdown shows the precise time an event starts. Map: Shows user’s location and points of interest with an interface that overlays Google Maps and Apple Maps. Eat, Shop, Play (points of interest): Pins on the map indicate areas of interest. News & Social: Learn about schedule updates and important announcements. The News tab pulls official posts from festival Facebook (facebook.com/NCFolkFestival), Twitter (twitter.com/NCFolkFestival) and Instagram (instagram.com/ncfolkfestival) pages. Festival FAQs: Find information on parking, restrooms, festival hours, first aid and ATMs. Donate: Allows app users to support the festival directly through ApplePay and GooglePay. The N.C. Folk Festival spun out of the National Folk Festival, which held a three-year residency in the city and drew more than 400,000 people to downtown. More than 150,000 people attended the inaugural N.C. Folk Festival in 2018, according to organizers. To make it happen, the festival needs additional volunteers. It particularly needs to fill Wednesday evening shifts for the NC Folk A’Fare culinary event and leading up to the festival weekend, which tend to be harder to fill. Opportunities range from merchandise sales to airport greeters to the bucket brigade that collects donations to keep the festival free. Volunteers are encouraged to sign and choose shifts at ncfolkfestival.com/volunteer. Questions? Email volunteer@ncfolkfestival.com.

The Lounge at NAI Piedmont Triad offers air-conditioned view of the N.C. Folk Festival GREENSBORO — Although September’s outdoor N.C. Folk Festival is free to attend, the public can get an air-conditioned view in a new, exclusive space: The Lounge at NAI Piedmont Triad. The lounge will be located inside the NAI Piedmont Triad building at 348 N. Elm St. It has a large, all-windows conference room that offers a perfect view of the festival’s Lee Wrangler Stage. The multicultural festival will be held from Sept. 6 to 8 in center city, offering music and other entertainment from a variety of artists, as well as food and crafts. The lounge will operate during festival hours: 5 to 10 p.m. Sept. 6, noon to 10 p.m. Sept. 7 and noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 8. Lounge guests can watch the festival while savoring hors d’oeuvres and an open bar serving beer, wine, and spirits over the entire three-day weekend. Those with lounge access can enter from the building’s East Lindsay Street side. It will feature an exclusive tented outdoor location as well. Weekend passes for the lounge are $125 for one, $200 for two. They can be purchased at ncfolkfestival.com/thelounge/. Lounge pass proceeds help offset the production costs for the festival. Now in its second year, the festival remains free through many kinds of donations. Through gifts from sponsors and attendees, each festival weekend generates more than $15 million in economic impact in downtown Greensboro.