GREENSBORO — After more than 17 years, Greene Street Nightclub is closing down after hosting one last event on Sunday.
The venue at 113 N. Greene St. will host the SunDaze day party Sunday to cap off its N.C. A&T Homecoming celebrations.
“We had plenty of great times in this club, but we also made it our business to try and connect with the community and contribute to the needs of those who patronize our establishment,” Mike Clark, co-owner of Mogul Movement, said late Friday in a news release. “We’ve worked tirelessly to ensure that patrons can party and celebrate without worrying about their safety and that they have opportunities to give back to their community while having fun.”
The nightclub, owned by Clark, Joe Shepard, and Jon Southall, has hosted events for dozens of nonprofits and businesses and provided a downtown venue to catch a performance and promote independent artists, according to the release.
Throughout the years, the nightclub and its events have helped collect candy for Halloween giveaways, food and money for Thanksgiving, gifts for needy children at Christmas, clothing for the homeless community, and school supplies.
“Our goal was always to impact the community while operating a successful business,” Southall said in the release. “Despite the closing of this location, we will continue making sure we reach that goal and meeting the needs of the community the best we can.”
