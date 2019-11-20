Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
"Rearrange My Heart" was nominated for Best Folk Album. Other nominees in the category include Patty Griffin, Andrew Bird, Joy Williams and Gregory Alan Isavok.
Che Apalache is based in Buenos, Argentina, where Troop moved in 2010. A multi-instrumentalist and singer, Troop formed the band with some of his string music students, Pau Barjau (banjo), Franco Martino (guitar) and Martin Bobrik (mandolin).
They have established a unique and infectious sound that blends elements of Appalachian string music with influences from Latin America. The style has been dubbed "Latin Grass."
Che Apalache has gained a national following, including such fans as bluegrass superstar Bela Fleck, who produced "Rearrange My Heart."
"We are surprised. No one knows us from Adam's house cat," Troop said this morning. "This is the story of the little band that could."
Che Apalache has tackled such issues as the construction of a border wall and efforts to dismantle the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, the immigration policy better known as DACA.
Troop said the nomination gives the band a platform to continue to sing a message of unity.
"We're going to try to use our platform to help DACA recipients and to sing the songs of people who deserve a better life, not just bask in the glory of it," said Troop, who is back in North Carolina after a four-month tour that took the band all over the United States.
