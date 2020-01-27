Hanna Cockburn headshot 2019.jpg

Hanna Cockburn

 City of Greensboro

GREENSBORO — After a national search, Hanna Cockburn has been named director of the city's Transportation Department, City Manager David Parrish announced today.

Cockburn, who served as the city's long range and strategic planning manager from 2013 to 2018, starts her new job March 16, according to a news release.

03_sh_Historic Home

City of Greensboro employees Hanna Cockburn looks at a 1880s era home on Pearson Street in Greensboro, NC on June 23, 2014.

For the past two years, Cockburn has been working in Raleigh for the NC Department of Transportation. She has served as director of bicycle and pedestrian transportation, then most recently director of integrated mobility.

“Hanna possesses an extensive background in both transportation and planning, giving her a unique ability to lead the city’s transportation and mobility plans into the future,” said Parrish said in the release. “Hanna knows this community and I know she will continue to enhance the services we provide to the community.”

Cockburn is a member of the American Planning Association, the American Institute of Certified Planners and a LGFCU 2015 Local Government Fellow.

She's also president elect for the NC Chapter of the American Planning Association and chairs the APA Education Committee. She serves on the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials  Council on Active Transportation, Council on Public Transportation and Technical Committee on Non-Motorized Transportation. Cockburn is a member of the Transportation Research Board Standing committee on Transportation Needs of National Parks and Public Lands and has been a Greensboro Housing Authority Board member since 2018, the release said.

GREEN DRIVING_03jr

Nupur Aggarwal (left), with the NC Solar Center, helps Hanna Cockburn, with Piedmont Triad Council of Governments, find the engine displacement fact sheet under the hood of her car, during the NC Solar Center hosted Drive Green Save Green Workshop at the Guilford County Agricultural Center, on Thursday, April 28, 2011, in Greensboro, N.C.

