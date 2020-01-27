GREENSBORO — After a national search, Hanna Cockburn has been named director of the city's Transportation Department, City Manager David Parrish announced today.
Cockburn, who served as the city's long range and strategic planning manager from 2013 to 2018, starts her new job March 16, according to a news release.
For the past two years, Cockburn has been working in Raleigh for the NC Department of Transportation. She has served as director of bicycle and pedestrian transportation, then most recently director of integrated mobility.
“Hanna possesses an extensive background in both transportation and planning, giving her a unique ability to lead the city’s transportation and mobility plans into the future,” said Parrish said in the release. “Hanna knows this community and I know she will continue to enhance the services we provide to the community.”
Cockburn is a member of the American Planning Association, the American Institute of Certified Planners and a LGFCU 2015 Local Government Fellow.
She's also president elect for the NC Chapter of the American Planning Association and chairs the APA Education Committee. She serves on the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials Council on Active Transportation, Council on Public Transportation and Technical Committee on Non-Motorized Transportation. Cockburn is a member of the Transportation Research Board Standing committee on Transportation Needs of National Parks and Public Lands and has been a Greensboro Housing Authority Board member since 2018, the release said.
