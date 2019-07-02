Fireworks in Greensboro and around the Triad: Here's where to catch the shows July 3 and 4
Here's a list of fireworks displays around the Triad for the Independence Day holiday (or before).
1. American Block Party & Fireworks Show, First National Bank Stadium, 408 Bellemeade St., Greensboro
Wednesday, July 3
7 to 10 p.m.
The free event opens with a live DJ performance, followed at 8 p.m. by a performance by Stephanie Quayle.
The fireworks show is at 9:30 p.m. Food, drinks and beer will be sold. Seating provided inside the stadium or bring a chair or a blanket.
2. Fireworks Extravaganza, Northeast Park, 4010 High Rock Road, Gibsonville
Wednesday, July 3
5 p.m.
Carnival rides, inflatables, food and deejay. Fireworks after dark.
Cost: $1 for walk-ins and $5 per car.
3. July 3rd in the Park, Burlington City Park, 1388 S Main St.
Wednesday, July 3
Beginning at 10 a.m.
Food, amusement park rides and games. Live music begins at 5 p.m. Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
4. Fourth of July with the Grasshoppers, First National Bank Field, 408 Bellemeade St., Greensboro
Thursday, July 4
The Greensboro Grasshoppers hosts fireworks after the Thursday night game against the Lakewood BlueClaws. First pitch is at 7 p.m.
5. Fourth of July Festival at Creekside Park, 214 Park Drive, Archdale
Thursday, July 4
Begins at 4 p.m.
Rides, games and food, with live music starting at 7 p.m. Increased fireworks display in honor of the city's 50th anniversary after dark.
6. Uncle Sam Jam, Oak Hollow Festival Park, 1841 Eastchester Drive, High Point
Thursday, July 4
Gates open at 4:30 p.m.
Live music, food and novelties for sale, Family Fun Zone ($20 per person) and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Cost: $10 per car.
7. Kernersville 4th of July Fireworks, Kernersville Elementary School, 512 West Mountain St.
Thursday, July 4
6 to 10 p.m.
Bring your lawn chair, blanket, family and friends to the Kernersville Raiders football field. Live music starts at 6:30 p.m.
8. Fourth of July with the Dash, BB&T Ballpark, 951 Ballpark Way, Winston-Salem
Thursday, July 4
The Winston-Salem Dash hosts fireworks after the Thursday night game against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. First pitch is at 6:30 p.m.
9. Lewisville’s Independence Day Celebration at Shallowford Square, 6555 Shallowford Road
Thursday, July 4
6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
The town of Lewisville’s annual Independence Day celebration boasts live music from an 80s tribute band with fireworks at dark. Bring a lawn chair or blanket.
Rain date: July 5
10. City of King’s 4th of July fireworks show, launched from King Recreation Acres
Thursday, July 4
Fireworks begin at dusk (approximately 9 p.m.)
The display is visible from locations across town, but limited parking is available at the upper parking lot of King Recreation Acres (White Road entrance), King Public Library, Central Park Amphitheater and the Carl Calloway American Legion Post 290.
11. 4th of July Fireworks in Summerfield, Liberty Wesleyan Church, 15303 U.S. 158, Summerfield
Thursday July 4
Begins at dark.
Youth group hot dog fundraiser at 6 p.m. Free ice cream at 8 p.m.