Elvis Presley made an unexpected appearance in Lexington at the YMCA in 1956. In honor of that visit, the “Elvis Back in Lexington” show will be Oct. 5 at the Edward C. Smith Civic Center in Lexington. The concert features two versions of Elvis and a gospel quartet. Doors open at 6 p.m.; concert starts at 7 p.m. Ticket prices for general admission and reserved seating range from $25 to $59. A limited number of VIP tickets are available for $95 and include priority seating, a meet-and-greet reception with the entertainers prior to the concert, and food and drinks. To purchase tickets, go to www.visitlexingtonnc.com.
