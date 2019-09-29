elvis in lexington

Travis Powell, a well-known Elvis tribute artist and Shelby native. Powell won national Elvis tribute contests in 2013 and 2016, and is currently the Elvis in residence at Legends in Concert in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Elvis Presley made an unexpected appearance in Lexington at the YMCA in 1956. In honor of that visit, the “Elvis Back in Lexington” show will be Oct. 5 at the Edward C. Smith Civic Center in Lexington. The concert features two versions of Elvis and a gospel quartet. Doors open at 6 p.m.; concert starts at 7 p.m. Ticket prices for general admission and reserved seating range from $25 to $59. A limited number of VIP tickets are available for $95 and include priority seating, a meet-and-greet reception with the entertainers prior to the concert, and food and drinks. To purchase tickets, go to www.visitlexingtonnc.com.

