GREENSBORO — The Bel Canto Company, under the direction of artistic director Welborn E. Young, closes out its 36th season at a new venue: the 360- seat Well-Spring Theatre. The “Harmonious Accord” concert, perhaps the company’s most adventurous and interesting program, explored the “diverse roots of American musical traditions.”
The evening began with the singers entering from the rear of the theatre, surrounding the good-sized audience. The group launched into “I’m Going Home.” This hymn, taken from a tunebook that was written in “shape note” — designed to facilitate congregational and community singing, was powerfully sung with hearty, raw Yankee pride, a decidedly different sound from the traditional BCC timbre.
The group immediately segued into another early 19th century shape-note tune “Idumea”(1816). Brad Olson served as the able soloist with Christen Blanton and Michael Petit (violins) providing the down-home accompaniment (including a foot stomp at the end).
This concert featured 53 singers. Young used them in a variety of smaller combinations. “Angel Band” was one such that effectively pitted the men’s voices against the women’s. Exquisite tuning was the hallmark of the emotionally-rich setting.
Much of the evening was devoted to religious works, such as “My God Is a Rock.” This spiritual cast soloist Gerald Whittington as a quasi-rapper, delivering rapid, hearty singing about Bible passages, all the while the rest of the ensemble sang more slowly.
Other spirituals included “I Am Thine (Draw Me Nearer)” and “O! What a Beautiful City.” The former featured incredibly exposed, tight harmonies, beautifully sung. The latter used accompanist Christy Wisuthseriwong for a syncopated background.
The audience hooted and applauded at what it thought was the end, only to have the ensemble come back in for the true conclusion.
The entire group was featured in the drop-dead gorgeous Shaker hymn “Not One Sparrow Is Forgotten.” “She Moved Through the Fair,” a traditional Irish folksong, was poignantly gentle with tight harmonies.
A small group of women effectively sang “Lone Wild Bird,” which began the second half of the program. Other BCC members sat on the stage, surrounding the ensemble, as around a campfire. The traditional hymn was sung without conductor.
A fun song was “Train,” which had the ensemble making train noises (clickety-clack, whistles, etc.) that was evocative of the westward expansion of the United States. Another was “Bring Me Little Water, Silvy,” which employed foot-stomping, hand-clapping, and body-slapping.
The women were featured in “The Parting Glass,” a beautiful and gentle traditional Celtic tune. One could have asked for more final consonant sounds (like on “t” and “d”) both here and elsewhere. The men displayed impressive harmonies and rhythmic flexibility in “One Last Song.”
The Americana theme of this concert is a real winner. Young’s conducting style fitted each piece like a glove, sensitive or energetic as called for. He engaged the audience several times, explaining the genesis of the program and giving insightful comments about individual songs. And all of the texts were included in the program, a real plus.