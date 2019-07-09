GREENSBORO — The Avett Brothers are returning to the Greensboro Coliseum to help ring in 2020.
The Grammy-nominated folk rock band from Concord will perform at the coliseum on New Year's Eve. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show starts an hour later.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday. General admission tickets range from $49.50 to $89.50. Reserved tickets are $79.50. For more information, go to the
coliseum's website.
The band last played a New Year's Eve show at the coliseum in 2015.
Their next studio album "Closer Than Together" will be released on Oct. 24.
On June 13, they released a video for the song "High Steppin'" that will be on the album.
Avett Brothers play New Year's show at the Greensboro Coliseum
Scott Avett sings during the Avett Brothers New Year's Eve performance at the Greensboro Coliseum, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2015, in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Krech/News&Record
Avett Brothers play New Year's show at the Greensboro Coliseum
Avett Brothers fans get pumped up during the pre- show sound check, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2015, in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Krech/News&Record
Avett Brothers play New Year's show at the Greensboro Coliseum
Cellist Joe Kwon performs with violinist Tania Elizabeth during the Avett Brothers New Year's Eve performance at the Greensboro Coliseum, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2015, in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Krech/News&Record
Auld Lang Syne
Scott Avett (left) and Seth Avett of the Avett Brothers perform a New Year’s Eve show Thursday at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro.
Check out our photo gallery at greensboro.com.
Andrew Krech/News&Record
Avett Brothers play New Year's show at the Greensboro Coliseum
Scott Avett holds a kazoo in his mouth as he sets up before starting the New Year's Eve performance at the Greensboro Coliseum, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2015, in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Krech/News&Record
Avett Brothers play New Year's show at the Greensboro Coliseum
A fan wears a "Happy New Year" tiara as she plays a kazoo during the Avett Brothers New Year's Eve performance, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2015, in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Krech/News&Record
Avett Brothers play New Year's show at the Greensboro Coliseum
Paul Defiglia plays the bass during the Avett Brothers New Year's Eve performance at the Greensboro Coliseum, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2015, in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Krech/News&Record
Avett Brothers play New Year's show at the Greensboro Coliseum
Seth Avett sings during the Avett Brothers New Year's Eve performance at the Greensboro Coliseum, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2015, in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Krech/News&Record
Avett Brothers play New Year's show at the Greensboro Coliseum
Scott Avett belts some lyrics during the Avett Brothers New Year's Eve performance at the Greensboro Coliseum, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2015, in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Krech/News&Record
Avett Brothers play New Year's show at the Greensboro Coliseum
Joe Kwon and Tania Elizabeth have some fun during the Avett Brothers New Year's Eve performance at the Greensboro Coliseum, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2015, in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Krech/News&Record
Avett Brothers play New Year's show at the Greensboro Coliseum
Cellist Joe Kwon performs during the Avett Brothers New Year's Eve show at the Greensboro Coliseum, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2015, in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Krech/News&Record
Avett Brothers play New Year's show at the Greensboro Coliseum
Fans peer over the catwalk to watch Avett Brothers New Year's Eve performance at the Greensboro Coliseum, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2015, in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Krech/News&Record
Asleep at the Wheel opens for the Avett Brothers
An instrument case decorated with a face on stage before Asleep at the Wheel takes the stage, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2015, in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Krech/News&Record