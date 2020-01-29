GREENSBORO — Although city native and Grammy Award nominee Rhiannon Giddens didn’t win on Sunday, she will quickly move on to new projects.
Giddens and Francesco Turrisi were up for a Grammy Award for Best American Roots Performance for the song, “I’m On My Way” but did not win.
So Giddens is moving on with this year’s slate of performances at New York’s famed Carnegie Hall, the premiere of an opera that she has written, an overseas tour and an opera performance in her hometown.
Carnegie Hall announced this week that Giddens will be part of its 2020-21 season. The singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, MacArthur Foundation “genius grant” recipient and 2011 Grammy winner will curate and perform in five concerts.
They will start with two performances on Oct. 23 in Weill Recital Hall. Giddens will be joined by Turrisi for a program titled “When I Am Laid in Earth.”
On Jan. 14, Giddens and Turrisi will bring music from their 2019 album, “There is No Other,” to Zankel Hall. Bassist Jason Sypher will join them.
Giddens will perform March 12, 2021, in Stern Auditorium at Carnegie Hall with Our Native Daughters, fellow banjo players with whom she released the album, “Songs of Our Native Daughters.”
Our Native Daughters features Giddens, Amythyst Kiah, Leyla McCalla and Allison Russell. Kiah received a Best American Roots Song Grammy nomination for writing the “Black Myself,” on the group’s album.
For the culminating concert of her Carnegie Hall curatorship, Giddens is joined by Turrisi and friends on April 23, 2021, back in Zankel Hall for a program titled “Mr. Bones Need to Leave Me Alone.”
But before those Carnegie Hall concerts, Giddens and Turrisi will tour in March in Australia, New Zealand and Tokyo.
On May 22, an opera that she composed with Michael Abels (“Get Out,” “Us”) will premiere at Spoleto Festival in Charleston, S.C.
She based the opera on the autobiography of Omar Ibn Said, an enslaved Muslim man brought to Charleston in 1807.
And on Nov. 13 and 15, Giddens will sing the role of Bess in “Porgy and Bess” with the Greensboro Opera.
That all follows a year in which she appeared in Ken Burns’ documentary, “Country Music,” on “The Today Show,” NPR Music’s “Tiny Desk Concerts,” in New Yorker magazine — and even on the video game soundtrack of “Rockstar Games’ Red Dead Redemption 2.”
For 2019-20, she also is serving as the Frank Sinatra Artist-in-Residence at Santa Clara University in California.
“I can’t wait to see what 2020 brings!” Giddens said via email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.