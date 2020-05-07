At the beginning of the movie “Room,” Jack wakes up in the shed where he’s spent every minute of his life in captivity, and greets his friends: “Good morning, Wardrobe. Good morning, TV. Good morning, Sink. Good morning, Toilet. Good morning, everyone.”
It’s hard not to feel like Jack these days, with our household objects becoming more familiar, especially through frequent 20-second hand-washing meetups with our mutual acquaintance Sink.
Emma Donoghue, the writer of the movie and the original novel, researched how families survive hardships. “Creating your own routine, your own rituals, can help shape your time in a way that feels active and meaningful,” she says via email. “So doing laundry becomes an adventure.”
Though virus movies such as “Contagion” and “Outbreak” speak directly to our time, movies in enclosed spaces, like “Room,” do so in more subtle ways. For many of us, staying at home is a privilege — the situation isn’t as extreme as a film plot. But even when movies confine characters far from home, on islands or in spaceships, they show shades of our present moment — our solitariness, our resiliency, our fear of what’s outside — and reveal how we might emerge from this pandemic transformed.
Here are some movies that reveal a truth or two about our circumstances, starting with how we’re ...
Coping with loneliness
The Hollywood everyman Tom Hanks is often trapped in a metaphorical every-space, be it an airport (“The Terminal”), a spacecraft to the moon (“Apollo 13”), a child’s bedroom (“Toy Story”) or an island. It’s easy to forget that “Cast Away” (2000) begins with a meditation on human interconnectedness: a series of shots from the perspective of a package, leading to a scene where Hanks’ FedEx exec trains workers in post-Soviet Russia, the epitome of globalization. He thrives with others — we also see him at a party, and a proposal to his girlfriend is imminent.
The irony is that Hanks ends up alone, after a plane crash, and finds his only friend, a volleyball (Wilson), in a FedEx box. At a time when deliveries are fraught and imperative, it’s chilling to re-watch a movie in which packages keep this man alive in many ways, especially by maintaining his faith that one day he will return to life as a social animal.
Trying to make do
Anyone who’s been staring into the fridge and wondering how to assemble the remaining grocery shards into a respectable lunch might find inspiration in Matt Damon’s stranded space explorer in “The Martian” (2015).
“I’ve got to figure out a way to grow three year’s worth of food here, on a planet where nothing grows,” he says, and then, in a gloriously contrived moment, points to a manual with his occupation typed on it: “Luckily, I’m a botanist.”
We hearten at his first little potato sprout, and cringe when he runs out of ketchup.
The resourcefulness in space movies reflects not only what’s happening inside our homes today but on a macro scale among our government scientists. The best moment in “Apollo 13” (1995) is when the NASA engineers in Houston find dummy versions of all the tubes, sprockets and gizmos that are on board the endangered ship, dump them on a table and try to figure out what the astronauts should construct to survive.
“We got to find a way to make this (square thing) fit into a hole for this (round thing) using nothing but that,” one says, and lo and behold, they make that square thing and that round thing fit together. The movie’s continual hubbub of experts is an idealized version of a bureaucracy responding to an unexpected blow, and trying to prevent a catastrophe.
Keeping the danger away
“A Quiet Place” (2018) begins with a family’s terrifying trip to get medicine at a grocery store. But mainly they have to stay close to home and cannot make a sound, surrounded by super-hearing monsters. We see the newspaper headlines they’ve collected: “New York City on lock down.” “Shanghai death toll.” “What you need to know to survive.”
The family, with parents played by John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, will feel familiar to those today doing what they can to keep the coronavirus out: home schooling, improvised meals, lack of privacy, calculated risks. And the ban on talking evokes our own communication breakdowns: What happens when you’re pushed to the edge while unable to use every tool of expression and love?
Horror movies often take place in enclosed environments — “so there can be no way out,” screenwriting guru Robert McKee points out. In “10 Cloverfield Lane” (2016), Michelle (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) wakes up from a car accident to discover that she’s trapped in a bunker, with a man who claims he saved her life by protecting her from a world that’s been attacked and now contaminated. At one point she even finds a way to make her own mask, all the while wondering the same thing we are: Is it worth taking a chance and getting out?
Helping our minds escape
Alfred Hitchcock set movies in a single apartment (“Rope”) and a single vessel (“Lifeboat”), but the one to watch now is “Rear Window” (1954). James Stewart is an adventure photographer in a wheelchair with a broken leg and can’t help but peek into his neighbors’ homes, noticing small moments and spinning them into dramas. Meanwhile, aching for distraction, we fixate on our co-workers’ living rooms during Zoom calls.
“Rear Window” also evokes the yearning of relationships during lockdown, in the photographer’s romance with a socialite played by Grace Kelly. When she jokingly asks about his “love life,” he coyly responds, “Not too active.” Like co-quarantiners, their relationship eventually requires risks to move forward.
The documentary “This Is Not a Film” (2011) examines another artist cut off from his passion. We watch the famed Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi during his house arrest pending a trial, as he’s banned from making films. (The movie had to be smuggled to the Cannes Film Festival on a USB drive inside a cake.) He recruits a colleague to follow him with a camera and can’t help but act out the movie he wants to make, using yellow tape to create the outline of a set on his rug — turning this existential crisis into a meditation on the need to create.
Finding a new perspective
Sandra Bullock’s rookie astronaut in “Gravity” (2013) shows a methodical persistence despite being out of her element — as a fire rages on a space station, she picks up the escape pod’s manual and calmly turns pages. But later, in a moment of weakness, the tragedy of her life back home overcomes her and, like many characters on this list, she starts to give up. Eventually, despite nature’s powerful forces and the technical challenges of overcoming them, she chooses life.
In “Room” (2015), once Jack and his mother escape their shed, he wears a mask, since he’s not immune to diseases, and describes the world in the only the way someone who’s lived his entire life inside can. “There’s doors and more doors and behind all the doors there’s another inside and another outside, and things happen, happen, happen.”
“There’s so much of place in the world,” he adds. “There’s less time because the time has to be spread extra thin over all the places, like butter.”
Donoghue — whose upcoming novel, “The Pull of the Stars,” is coincidentally set during the 1918 pandemic — finds that many of us are seeing our smaller spaces “more thickly buttered with time.”
“This feels like a forced break to me, a convalescence,” she says, adding: “I’m enjoying waking slow and drowsily rather than to an alarm, and when my kids ask me for something I get to say, ‘Sure, I’ll do that right now.’ I just hope we can hold onto some of these insights when lockdown’s over, the calendars fill up and the ticking clock starts up again.”
