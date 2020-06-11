Though businesses are beginning to open back up, many tourist attractions remain on lockdown. And long-distance air travel is still a no-go for many people.
The onset of the COVID-19 crisis had travelers the world over rethinking their vacation plans. The great American road trips, the European adventures, the Caribbean cruises have been put on hold.
But even in an age of social distancing and travel advisories, you can find activities with which to satisfy your wanderlust.
Here are a few ways to soothe your itchy feet without straying too far from home (or in one case leaving home at all), or traipsing among large crowds.
Blue Ridge Parkway
Part of the National Park Service, the Blue Ridge Parkway meanders for 469 miles, from Shenandoah National Park in Virginia down through western North Carolina, and up to the doorstep of Great Smoky Mountain National Park in Cherokee.
From the Triad, the closest access points are near Roaring Gap and Cumberland Knob, both about an hour and a half from Greensboro. The stretch that winds through Allegheny, Ashe, Wilkes and Watauga counties makes for a nice little day trip from the area. From the car, you can enjoy gorgeous views of Stone Mountain State Park and Doughton Recreation Area. The roadway also has overlooks, where drivers can pull over and stretch their legs, and the wide-open spaces offer plenty of room for social distancing.
Be warned, however, that restrooms and visitor centers on the parkway remain closed. So use a restroom, if you can, beforehand.
- Visit nps.gov/blri.
Eden Drive-In
Enjoy a movie on the big screen from the confines of your car. Founded in 1949, the Eden Drive-In is about 45 minutes from Greensboro in Rockingham County.
Films typically start around dusk, with the second feature letting out around midnight. Moviegoers are urged to arrive early to secure a spot, as the theater is only allowing in about 200 cars per showing (the theater might typically let in more than twice that), to maintain a good amount of distance between everyone. The concession stand is open, but those who are worried about standing in line are welcome to bring their own food.
Admission for a double feature is $7 for adults and $5 for children. The theater is at 106 Fireman Club Road in Eden.
- Visit facebook.com/edendrivein or call 336-623-9669.
Lazy 5 Ranch
Camels, giraffes, lemurs and other exotic animals wander the grounds of this park in Mooresville. And you can view them along 3½ miles of driving trails that wind through the property. Many of the animals will also poke their heads inside the cars, and visitors are encouraged to feed them food pellets available on-site for $3 a bucket.
The drive through the park typically takes about two to three hours. Concession stands at the park remained closed, but visitors can bring food to eat in their car. The park has also put its wagon rides on hold for now. Guests can ride in the back of their own trucks, so long as the tailgates are up.
The ranch is at 15100 Mooresville Road. Hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. The last visitors must arrive by 5 p.m. Guests are required to drive their own vehicles through the parkWagon rides have been discontinued because of social-distancing requirements.
Handwashing and hand-sanitizing stations are available. Also, check on the weather beforehand. The ranch staff closes the driving trails if they become too muddy.
Admission is $11 for adults and $8 for children.
- Visit thelazy5ranch.com or call 704-663-5100.
Street art
The streets of several cities in the Triad have turned into art galleries in recent years as muralists ply their craft on big walls, abandoned buildings and hidden corners. In Greensboro, a drive along Battleground Avenue reveals a number of large works by such artists as Matt Adnate, Brian Lewis (aka Jeks) and Dan Kitchener (aka DANK). The area around AWOL Fitness on East Washington Street has also emerged as a street art hot spot.
In High Point, just across from the train station, at 100 High St., is The Pit, which has garnered some renown in recent years for the street artists who are constantly painting new murals there. Lately, Jenna Rice’s “The Light,” a mural honoring health care workers that features a nurse wearing a surgical mask, has drawn some rave reviews.
Jeb Brooks on YouTube
See the world from your living room on the YouTube channel of Greensboro native Jeb Brooks, who has made it his mission to visit every United Nations member state — 193 — and then some. Thus far, he’s been to 65 countries, along with 18 other territories and colonial possessions.
Brooks, who works as an executive at The Brooks Group, a Greensboro sales training firm, is grounded at the moment, but his channel is a treasure trove of videos from Sydney, Minsk, Ho Chi Minh City and many other parts of the world.
In one video, he ascends a mountain in St. Helena, an island in the middle of the South Atlantic where Napoleon was imprisoned. In another he goes bush flying in Botswana. He offers up airline reviews, visits air traffic control towers and undergoes a simulated emergency evacuation, jumping into the water at a Delta Airlines training center. And he talks about seeing Mount Everest in shorts and a T-shirt from aboard Buddha Air.
- His videos can be viewed at www.youtube.com/channel/UCsQLTECz1bCA56JIryaw-lA. He also has a blog at greenergrass.com.
