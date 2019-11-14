Country music superstar Miranda Lambert is a wild thing with a sassy attitude and tart sense of humor that’s evident in her spitfire vocals and unbridled lyrics. Appropriately, her new album is called “Wild Card.”
The title comes from a line in the song “Bluebird,” where she sings of “having a wild card up my sleeve.” Lambert so strongly identifies with the image and all it implies that she recently got a wild card tattooed on her right arm. “It’s a reminder to be queen of my own heart,” she said, “to keep my wild card up my sleeve, just in case.”
With that we were off on a rollicking interview in which the free-spirited singer discussed everything from her Texas upbringing to her current tour, which will come to Greensboro Coliseum on Nov. 23.
There’s a lot of energy on “Wild Card,” and I know you’ve been spending a lot of time in New York lately. Did the energy of the city rub off on the record?
Yeah, I think so. It has more of a rock vibe than anything I’ve done in a while, and that’s due to New York, for sure.
One song is called “Fire Escape.” I can’t imagine you saw a lot of those growing up in East Texas.
Exactly! My husband and I had an apartment in Soho (in Lower Manhattan) for a little bit, and we had this beautiful fire escape right above the street. That was new to me. Where I grew up we had porches, and the fire escape was the front door (laughs).
Judging from the album, you sound content about where things stand in your life. “Pretty Bitchin’” is a really positive statement about being in a good place. Is that how you’re feeling these days?
I think I’ve reached a place where I’m more comfortable in my own skin. It’s good to finally get there, and I don’t think you get there till you reach your 30s and settle in.
I’ve always been impressed with how much of your own material you write and what a clever lyricist you are. When did you first try to write songs, and how easily did it come to you?
I started writing when I was 17. It wasn’t a great song, but I knew that I had something in there I should explore. Everything I’d ever done before that was a little bit hard for me. I wasn’t very athletic, and I wasn’t academically inclined. I always had to work real hard for everything I tried until I found music. So writing became my obsession. I feel like on the last record, “The Weight of These Wings,” I really got in touch with a deeper level of songwriting. My dad’s a songwriter, too, so I grew up listening to John Prine and David Allen Coe and Merle Haggard. I’ve always had a passion for it.
At the core you’re a country artist, but I hear elements of hip-hop, rock, gospel, folk and more. You obviously listen to things outside of country and aren’t afraid to bring them into your music.
I grew up mostly on country music, but my mom loved Paula Abdul, Aretha Franklin and Etta James, and my dad listened to Creedence Clearwater Revival and Lynyrd Skynyrd. And I loved Beyonce! So I feel all of that has shown itself at different times and places on my records.
I have to ask about “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” one of your most popular songs. Do fans tell you stories about being a crazy ex-girlfriend or having had one?
They do. I also get a lot of feedback about “Gunpowder and Lead,” which is sometimes a little bit scary. ’Cause the women will be like, “You saved me. He went to jail.” They’ll tell me these things and I’m like, “Well, I’m glad to help!” But definitely, I feel like I have this certain type of fan.
I have all different kinds of fans, but if they have one thing in common it’s just a higher level of feistiness. Someone told me the other day on a radio interview, “If I had a nickel for every time some woman said you’re her spirit animal ... ” (laughs) I guess it’s because I don’t hide the crazy. I just kind of let it shine, and some people feel like they have to hide theirs, so I give them permission not to have to.
There are many references to drinking and bars in your work. There’s a song about tequila on this album and a mention of “whiskey in my veins” on another. So when you go into a bar, what do you order?
It depends on the season. I’m a whiskey girl in the winter and a Tito (tequila) girl in the summer. But I also love wine. So it just depends on the mood and who I’m with. And, of course, after you mow the lawn in the summer, I’m a beer person. I guess I just run the gamut, depending on the situation. (laughs)
I think “Dark Bars” has some of your best singing on the new album, and I also like the idea that there’s something about the atmosphere of a dark bar that’s inspiring to you.
I started at a honky-tonk in Texas when I was 17. That’s where I started this whole journey. And I got chastised by my church, ’cause I was missing Sunday mornings ’cause I was working till 4 a.m. on Saturday nights playing music. “Secular music,” if you will. And that’s in quotes from them.
I grew up in church. I have strong faith. I’m a Christian girl. But these people were like, “We can’t believe you’re working in a bar.” I remember saying to them, “You know, the lost people aren’t at church. The lost people are where I’m at. So if I’m going to be a light to someone, it’s not going to be here in our little comfort zone.” It’s like you get out there in the world and hope your message can reach someone.
I’ve had some times in my life where I went to bars for escape, and then I went past that. Now, I find myself wandering around New York City, popping into a bar by myself and listening to a rock band and just enjoying it. I kind of I feel at home there because people there don’t judge you. We’re all in the same boat, and we’re all on the same barstool. “Dark Bars” is where that came from.
