Diane Faison enjoys bringing history to life in the voice of Harriet Tubman.
Faison was a teacher for more than 30 years, as well as being an actress, visual artist, speaker and writer. She decided to use her experience and talent to create a one-woman play — “The Spirit of Harriet Tubman.”
Tubman was probably the most famous “conductor” on the Underground Railroad. The Underground Railroad used a network of secret routes and safe houses, in which slaves were moved to free states in the mid-1860s.
Faison performs her play at schools, colleges and universities, churches, and retirement homes. Upcoming performances will include several in and around Greensboro.
We asked Faison about her play.
Why Harriet Tubman?
I chose Harriet because she was a woman, that at that time was considered a “non-person,” a slave, a piece of property, that overcame these obstacles to fight with the weapons of faith, physical strength and determination to right a wrong of slavery, without any fear of possibly losing her life.
What does your play bring to an audience that a book about Harriet Tubman might not?
When a person reads a book, the words and suggested emotions are interpreted in a person’s mind, actually hearing the words of a story, and seeing, hearing and feeling the emotions interjects those things into the audience.
In the history of many ethnic cultures, and of course in the African American culture, during slavery time oral storytelling was the only way they could relate a story.
Has your play changed since you first created it? If so, why?
Yes. Over the years, I have incorporated many unknown facts about Harriet, having researched information about Harriet almost every year.
What is the most important thing people should know about Harriet Tubman?
She was a woman with unbelievable strength, and a woman that depended on her faith to help her accomplish all the things she did.
What is the most important thing people should know about you?
I feel that I am a “living vessel” being used to keep the story of Harriet Tubman alive.
