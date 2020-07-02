Montelle Lemon, aka Monty the Hokage, sees as his mission trying to expand the urban music scene in the Triad, especially in Winston-Salem, where he is based.
“Right now I just want to create an environment to make that happen,” he said. “I really love being able to do stuff and collaborate with different artists. That helps me feel in my element.”
Monty the Hokage, who hails from Pittsburgh, has been in North Carolina since he was 10. Now 23, he has been performing for the past two years, developing a following around the region, and even attracting some attention internationally. In a recent interview, he spoke about what it was like to encounter a fan in Canada, about how anime has inspired him and how he plans to establish himself going forward.
What got you into music?
It was good timing. Music was not something I’d had an interest in. But one day, it kind of struck, and I thought it was something I could take a serious dive into. I ended up meeting a kid, my buddy Nate, who was looking into music, but on the engineering side. And we started hanging out together, and we started playing around with music for a little bit, and one day I thought that this was something I could potentially take seriously.
Who are some of your inspirations?
I listen to a lot of pop rap music. I’m really into Kyle, Aminé, some Korean artists like Dean, along with some weirdish indie bands like the Bad Sons. I get inspiration from a lot of places.
How would you describe your music?
My music is very what I would call multi-hyphenated — pop-rap, R&B-soul. It really just depends on the mood I’m in at the time of making the song. All of my songs really coincide with how I’m feeling, but it is very happy go lucky, California beach music meets K-pop.
What is your creative process like?
For me to make a really good song, most times I have to not be thinking about it. Before corona, I would knock out songs. I would take a beat and the concept I had in my mind, go to the gym, work out, something that required large amounts of me focusing on that action.
And I would let it come out. I had those feelings, those emotions. In the span of three hours at the gym, I would knock out two songs.
Do you have a production setup at home?
I’ve devoted my time to building a little home studio. I’ve made my own soundproof panels, and I have a PC that I’ve built from the ground up just for music and music video editing. I’ve spent a couple of thousand on it to give myself an edge recording. I like doing everything myself.
If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?
Kyle, who is probably my biggest musical inspiration, and I know my music, my niche is right in that same pocket as him. I would love to open up a show to an audience that I know would be receptive to my music.
Do you sing karaoke or sing in the shower, and if so, what do you sing?
One that I used to always listen to was Lorde. I loved her album, “Pure Heroine.” Back in the day, that used to be my jam. So I used to always sing “White Teeth Teens” in the shower. Nowadays in the shower I’m rapping songs by an artist I know named Saba, because he’s somebody who I think is amazing at his craft, and influences me to be better.
What’s your favorite song to perform?
That’s a hard one. Maybe my song “Blessed,” with my friend Seni. But that’s because I really like working with my friends and being surrounded by people that I care about.
Where did your stage name come from?
I’ve always been a huge anime fan, grew up on it. My favorite was “Naruto.” There was somebody in it who was kind of the leader of the whole thing. They were the Hokage. It’s been an awesome thing to feel like I can be a leader.
What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has happened at one of your shows?
There was a music festival in Canada, and this random kid comes up to me and says, “Hey, are you here for the show,” and I say, “Yeah.” And he says, “Me too, man. This artist I’ve been listening to from America is finally coming. And I’ve been so excited.” And then he says my name, Monty the Hokage, and asked if I knew him.
I was just like, “No, no I don’t know him, tell me a little bit about him.” He told me he’d been waiting so long to see him. And that was a great moment, that someone I’d never met, never talked to online, someone from a country I’d never been to showed up to see me.
What’s next for you?
So, I currently am focusing on trying to create a business. Music careers succeed that have structured things behind it. I’d much rather not have a label do it. I want to know how to do it myself. I want to craft that, create that, put my music out at a higher level.
