Starletta DuPois (left) and Ted Lange shared the microphone at the opening day press conference for the National Black Theatre Festival in downtown Winston-Salem in 2015.

 David Rolfe/BH Media

The North Carolina Black Repertory Company will present its first Shakespeare at Sunset during the 2019 National Black Theatre Festival — “Twelfth Night, or What You Will” in the Winston Square Park Amphitheatre, downtown Winston-Salem.

Ted Lange, best known for the role as Isaac on the long-running ABC series “The Love Boat,” will direct. Performances will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1-3 — between the matinee and evening shows.

“With this production, we envision the Island of Illyria as Jamaica, tossing out the Shakespearean songs and replacing them with Bob Marley classics,” Lange said. “I think festivalgoers will have a wonderful experience seeing the play through the lens of being black on an island in the Caribbean. I would call this play, ‘Twelfth Night, or What You Will Mon.’”

The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County and UNC School of the Arts are collaborating with N.C. Black Rep on the production.

Admission is free. For information, call 336-723-2266 or go to ncblackrep.org.

