GREENSBORO — UNCG assistant professors Jasmine DeJesus and Louis-Marie Bobay will talk about their scientific research in an unusual setting Saturday night — a comedy club.
They will join touring comedians Shane Mauss and Myk Kaplan in Mauss’ “Stand Up Science” show at the Idiot Box Comedy Club in Greensboro.
Mauss combines stand-up comedy sets with TED-type talks on science so audiences can laugh and learn.
“It’s a mix of my two big passions in life,” Mauss said by phone as he drove recently between shows in Michigan and Ohio.
Mauss, 39, has performed five times as guest comedian on Conan O’Brien’s late-night talk show, as well as on the Comedy Central cable network.
Kaplan has appeared on several late-night talk shows, including “Conan,” “The Tonight Show,” “The Late Show with David Letterman,” “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”
Mauss will open the local show with his stand-up comedy bits on brainy topics. DeJesus and Bobay each will give a short overview of their research, followed by Kaplan’s comedy.
The four will then join each other onstage for questions and answers and discussion with the audience members.
Mauss doesn’t expect the scientists to be comedians.
“Professors often do use humor in their everyday lectures, because humor is a great way of communicating ideas,” he said. “I am interested in important topics and interesting talks, more than I am in whether the content is funny or not. That’s my job to do comedy before and afterward.”
“I don’t ask my scientists to try stand-up comedy for the first time in their lives,” he said.
Mauss learns about potential guests through academics he has met through his tour or through his science podcast, “We Are Here.”
He did an eight-city trial run of “Stand Up Science” last fall. In March, he brought it to The Idiot Box for the first time, with different local scientists as guests.
Jennie Stencel loved it. She owns The Idiot Box with her husband, Steve Lesser.
“It was so interesting and funny,” Stencel said. “It was a really neat experience.”
She wanted to bring the show back. Mauss wanted to return.
DeJesus and Bobay were in the audience that March night, to watch colleagues Suzanne Vrshek-Schallhorn and Olav Rueppell onstage.
So when Mauss asked them via email to participate, they knew what to expect.
“I might have been more hesitant to say ‘yes’ if I had not seen her talk,” DeJesus said.
DeJesus teaches psychology and studies child development in her research lab.
She said she’ll likely talk about her research on children’s early reasoning about social groups.
“It’s important for scientists to talk about their work to a broad audience, not just other scientists,” DeJesus said. “Teaching has definitely helped prepare me for this, especially putting together guest lectures for different audiences and thinking about what would be most valuable or interesting to each group. Since my research is with children, I spend a lot of time talking to parents and community partners ...
“Also,” she added, “Shane stressed that we are not being asked to do stand-up comedy, so that takes some pressure off.”
Bobay teaches biology. He said he expects that students and colleagues will attend “Stand Up Science.”
“I am mostly going to talk about how gene diversity expands in bacteria,” he said. “There are many cases where we know that bacteria can exchange genes that will allow them to resist antibacterial treatment.”
So how does he make such a complex topic understandable to a lay audience?
“I think I’m getting better over the years at explaining what I am doing,” Bobay said. “It’s always a balance between simplifying things too much and trying to give concrete explanations about what’s going on.”
Because he is not speaking to scientists, Bobay said, he expects his presentation to be different from any that he has given.
“They will probably be drinking alcohol,” he said, “which might actually help.”
