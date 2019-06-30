Summertime can be an exploration and escape from daily life through vacations, fun activities and new books sure to interest readers.
Books
Local author Stacy McAnulty continues her foray into middle-grade writing with ”The World Ends in April,” published by Random House Books for Young Readers.
A former Harvard scientist predicts an asteroid hit will end the world on April 7, and Eleanor believes. She visits the website daily and reads up on how to prepare for the coming disaster. Her grandfather Joe has trained Eleanor and her two younger brothers in survival techniques, and now, she has a reason to use them.
Eleanor tries to convince her best friend Mack. She rallies the Nature Club members at Hamilton Middle School and helps them prep for disaster. She even takes over the school morning announcements and warns the entire school, which nets a four-day suspension for her and her friend Londyn.
This excellent novel explores the very scary world of middle school and the feeling that even the end of the world might be more desirable than school drama.
Highly recommended as a summer read for fifth graders and older.
Coming out on July 9 is the fourth installment of the Serafina series from N.C. author Robert Beatty, published by Disney Hyperion. ”Serafina and the Seven Stars” is a mystery thriller written for upper elementary and middle grade ages.
In this installment, also set at Biltmore Estate in Asheville, Serafina sees 13 carriages arrive at the house. The guests are here for a hunt on the estate grounds but Serafina can sense something amiss. Serafina has become the guardian of Biltmore and has fought battles in the past to keep her friends and family safe.
When dark nameless forms begin to haunt the corridors, Serafina must investigate. Witnessing a crime, saving a baby, protecting the innocent — will the Vanderbilts believe her when she warns them of the dangers? Fans of the series will be excited to welcome this new title.
Cookbook
”20 Recipes Kids Should Know” by Esme Washburn and photographer Calista Washburn (Prestel Junior Books) is a cookbook by teens, for teens.
The Washburn sisters present 20 classic recipes in an easy-to-follow style accompanied by photos of every dish.
While advertised as a kids cookbook, this actually is a book for any beginning cook who needs to learn basic dishes.
Recipes include the perfect grilled cheese sandwich, apple pie, banana bread, grilled vegetables, yeast-raised dough for pizza, and more.
The text includes personal stories of cooking with Esme’s grandmother and family recipes. Substitutions and adaptations are suggested in some recipes which can help make the kitchen a less intimidating place.
Recommended especially for teens with appetites and a desire to feed themselves healthy foods prepared at home.
Audiobooks
Audiobooks are great for vacations, long car rides, and time off from school. Once you have downloaded the books, they play from phones or tablets anywhere you can go.
For summer, a source of free audiobooks for teens ages 13 and up is the SYNC program available through AudioFile Magazine at www.audiobooksync.com.
Each week on Thursday, two audiobooks are available for free for download with the OverDrive app. Titles can be downloaded for one week only. Then a new pair becomes available.
For the week of June 20-27, titles are ”Astray” by Emma Donoghue (a collection of short stories about wanderers) and ”Olivia Twist” by Lorie Langdon (What if Oliver Twist had been a girl?).
For the week of June 27-July 4, titles are ”Yaqui Delgado Wants to Kick Your Ass” by Meg Medina (bullying in a teen story rich and deep) and ”Heretics Anonymous” by Katie Henry (humorous story of outcasts in a Catholic school.)
The upcoming weeks include books by Maggie Stiefvater and Kareem Abdul Jabar. The free SYNC program distributed audiobooks to more than 6,000 teen listeners last summer and continues through Aug. 1.