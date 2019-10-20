Halloween can be a scary time of year for young children. This fall’s crop of new picture books includes several that will provide some comforting explanations for situations that may be frightening, while satisfying the Halloween holiday spirit.
”Frankie’s Scared of Everything” by Matthew Franklin (Building Block Press) is a story about bedtime and monsters a boy imagines he hears. When he tries to use his escape route down the stairs, he hears more monsters.
Finally, Frankie heads for Mom’s room saying, “Mom! My mind is racing. You’re my only hope!” Mom explains that imagination can be a slippery slope when you hear car alarms, washing machines, trains and more.
In this inventive story, the part-time rhyme of the text is a bit off-putting, but the illustrations win the day. “Frankie’s Scared of Everything” is a good example of how artists are using computers to enhance illustrations. Franklin’s wonderfully expressive drawings are filled with the dense colors of night and imagination with the use of computer coloring by Mary Maier.
The book is a series of two-page spreads where the large pictures run all the way to the edges of the pages. This gives the book a large impact and makes it a great choice for group story times. This title is recommended especially for the 4 and 5-year-old readers.
”Give Me Back My Bones!” written by Kim Norman, illustrated by Bob Kolar and published by Candlewick Press will win over the kindergarten age, but also older children.
This story gathers a broken skeleton scattered across the ocean floor and creates a skeletal pirate captain on a sunken ship. Told in rhyme, the skeleton asks the ocean inhabitants, such as the jellyfish, eel and octopus, to help gather his bones.
“And still I lack my back bones, my haul-a-heavy-sack bones, my strung-up-in-a-stack bones — return my vertebrae.”
Each bone is named and pictured as the skeleton is gathered. At the end the pirate bones have been gathered, and the skeleton is poised on a ship’s deck: “Now cast a spyglass ’round here while breakers curl and pound here. There’s treasure to be found here — I feel it in my bones!”
There is a treasure of a poster on the back of the book jacket showing the pirate skeleton and naming all the bones.
Illustrations by Kolar are humorous and extend the story to the seabed and the creatures who find the bones. This title would be a fun story any time, but also a great way to teach children the names of the major bones in the human body.
”Pick a Pumpkin” by Patricia Toht and illustrated by Jarvis (Candlewick Press) tells the story of carving a pumpkin from beginning to end.
A mother and two children go to a pumpkin patch to choose Halloween pumpkins. They take home a truck filled with pumpkins and are met at the door by Dad and the baby.
The steps to prepare for carving (with friends — a carving crew) are given in smooth rhyme. Then it is on to decorating and dressing in costume before taking the pumpkin out and striking a light — jack-o-lantern!
“Its red-hot eyes will gaze and flicker. Its fiery grin will blaze and snicker, to guard your house while you have fun.”
The large illustrations fill the two-page spread nicely and include a variety of text placement, so the reader’s eye is always drawn to the figures of children. Earth tones with warmer orange for the pumpkins in each scene help make this a feel-good, comfort story for ages 3 to 6.
Halloween can get to be “old hat” for the older child. ”Vlad the Rad” is a humorous vampire story that gives some perspective on the famous Halloween figure of a vampire.
Written and illustrated by Brigette Barrager, “Vlad the Rad” (Random House) is at its heart, a story of pursuing your passion. Vlad is a young, dorky vampire whose passion is skateboarding. Illustrations using colors of hot pink, reds and lime green echo the real-world skateboarding scene.
Vlad tells his story in first person as he makes his way on his skateboard to Miss Fussbucket’s School for Aspiring Spooks. Vlad gets warnings for skating in school and board sliding and grinding his way down the bannister.
Finally, Miss Fussbucket gives him detention where Vlad is encouraged to work on his spookiness. He thinks maybe spookiness and skateboarding can go together.
On a field trip to the natural history museum, Vlad is inspired to climb to the top of the dinosaur skeleton and skate down the spine. Terrible sounds and Vlad’s crazed looks as he skates down and around the museum visitors scare all the visitors out. Miss Fussbucket approves.
“Vlad, you were radically terrifying!” The nickname Vlad the Rad is born. Although Vlad does not wear a helmet, he is warned about spilling his brains with a bad fall by Miss Fussbucket. Recommended for ages 5 to 8.
”Snowmen at Halloween” by Caralyn Buehner, illustrated by Mark Buehner (Penguin/Dial) is a reprise of the popular “Snowmen at Night” by these authors from 2002.
A boy tells the story of how he imagines the snowmen play at night on Halloween. He imagines snowmen parade to the village square, carve pumpkins, play games, listen to ghost stories and trick-or-treat with other snowmen.
However, it warmed up overnight and melted the snow. But the snowmen left a message — Happy Halloween!
The additional fun aspect of this book is that a rabbit, a T. rex and a cat are hidden in each illustration. These are difficult to find, and adults and children will need the key found on the back of the book jacket. Recommended for ages 3 to 5.
Picture books help children come to terms with scary situations before they have to face them. Halloween and monster stories, in particular, can provide vicarious experiences with a good ending.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.