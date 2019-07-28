Summer is a time for children to explore all the nooks and crannies of libraries and bookstores, choosing the books that pique their interest and strike their fancy.
Nonfiction is especially good for answering those “why?” questions that children have. Here are several new nonfiction titles designed to provide those answers.
In 1858, when he was a young man, Frederick Law Olmsted helped an architect friend named Calvert Vaux craft a design for a contest. The contest was to design a park for New York City. The two young men worked long hours to construct a 10-foot-long design on paper. Despite entering the contest at the last minute, they won. Their story is told in “A Green Place to Be: The Creation of Central Park” by Ashley Benham Yazdani, published by Candlewick Press.
Yazdani, who also illustrated this picture book, has provided a fascinating look back to explain how this famous park came to be what it is today. Yazdani has captured the excitement of the times and the dedication of the creators, even showing examples of the 34 kinds of bridges found in the park.
A biographical sketch of both Olmsted and Vaux is included, along with answers to some frequently asked questions about the park. “A Green Place to Be” is a treat for children ages 7 to 10 who may be visiting New York, moving to New York or even those who have heard of Central Park.
Lonely Planet publishes all sorts of adult guidebooks to the far reaches of the world. The Lonely Planet Kids division has released a wonderful global look at individual children in their home settings entitled “This Is My World: Meet 84 Kids From Around the Globe.”
The book goes to individual children in 70 countries and asks “If you had to tell someone on the other side of the world about yourself, what would you say?” Children share their interests, unique weather or landscape, local foods, and facts about their families. The children are ages 7-12 and live in small towns such as Barrow, Ala., and large cities such as St. Petersburg, Russia.
Each child is described in a two-page spread, with wonderful color photos of the things they like about where they live and their favorite interests.
Maps help children find each location in the world.
The book can be read straight through (children are in alphabetical order by their first name) or readers can choose locations by a world map in the front of the book.
This is a journey through the world that will fascinate readers young and old.
As we celebrate man’s first steps on the moon 50 years ago, children will want to find out more about the moon. “Luna: The Science and Stories of Our Moon” by David Aguilar, published by National Geographic Kids, explains eclipses, myths and hoaxes that have involved the moon, and today’s need to explore the surface, and mountains, canyons, and craters of the moon.
Excellent photos of the craters Tycho and Copernicus are placed on an image of the moon so that telescope users can spot them.
In the back, Aguilar explains how to make a plaster of paris model of the moon, how to use a telescope and how to record what you see by hand. This well-illustrated book will help upper elementary and middle-grade students while away many exciting hours.
Upper elementary and middle-grade students interested in animals will want to read “Undaunted: The Wild Life of Biruté Mary Galdikas and Her Fearless Quest to Save Orangutans.”
This biography by author Anita Silvey describes Galdikas’ lifetime of work in Borneo and Malaysia. Each page includes color photographs of the scientists and local peoples interacting with the orangutans. Orangutans can learn sign language and are one of the most intelligent animals on Earth. Anecdotes from years of work in the rainforest include discussions of how Galdikas’ own children played with young orangutans, use of drones to track orangutans through the forest, the different species of orangutans, and how to save these amazing creatures.
Children will enjoy finding information on these and other topics through the books available in your local public libraries and bookstores.