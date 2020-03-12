GREENSBORO
Jay Leno has been know to offer local anecdotes from his career during his stand-up comedy shows around the country.
So does he have any from Greensboro to use in his March 22 show at the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in the city’s downtown?
During a phone call from California, Leno remembers one:
Some 30 or 35 years ago, he opened a show for the Godfather of Soul, singer James Brown.
That was well before Leno got the top late-night TV talk show job in 1992 when he was chosen to succeed Johnny Carson as the host of NBC’s “The Tonight Show.”
Leno describes how he spent an extra hour onstage doing stand-up, while Brown argued with the promoter about getting paid in cash upfront. Brown even went to the promoter’s house for the money.
“I’m out there for almost an hour, just riffing, and people are yelling and saying, ‘Bring out James Brown,’ ” Leno recalls.
And this was in Greensboro? “Isn’t James Brown from there?” he asks. “Wasn’t he born in Greensboro?”
Umm, no. Maybe Greenville, S.C., I ask? (Brown actually was born in Barnwell, S.C., but did perform in Greenville, S.C.)
“I got my Greens mixed up,” Leno apologizes.
That can happen to an entertainer
who performs about 210 dates a year around the country.
Leno will be part of opening weekend at the new Tanger Center, located at North Elm and East Lindsay streets and Abe Brenner Place.
It is scheduled to open March 20 with a concert by recording artist Josh Groban, followed by legendary singer Tony Bennett on March 21 and Leno on March 22.
Now 69, Leno hosted “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” from 1992 to 2009. It won an Emmy and TV Guide Award.
After leaving, he started a prime-time talk show, “The Jay Leno Show,” in September 2009, which ran until January 2010.
He returned as host of the late-night “Tonight Show” from March 1, 2010 until Feb. 6, 2014. Comedian Jimmy Fallon now hosts the show.
But Leno hasn’t left TV.
He hosts “Jay Leno’s Garage,” a weekly prime-time series on the cable channel CNBC. He’s an avid collector who owns 189 cars and 168 motorcycles.
He had just filmed an episode with singer-songwriter Kenny Loggins. Loggins’ song, “Danger Zone,” was part of the 1986 soundtrack for the first “Top Gun” movie. the 1986 film “Top Gun.” The song will be used again in that movie’s sequel, “Top Gun: Maverick,” scheduled for release this summer.
“When you spend all day taking a transmission out and putting it back in, and you realize some guy only made 80 bucks doing that, it makes you appreciate how easy show business is,” Leno says.
He also appears as a recurring character on the Fox TV show “Last Man .” He plays a semiretired auto technician on the comedy series starring longtime friend and fellow comedian Tim Allen.
“’Last Man Standing’ is fun because I don’t have to write anything,” Leno says. “I just show up and people say, ‘Here’s some stuff to say.’ ”
Leno is also known as a children’s book author, a movie voice-over performer and, along with his wife, Mavis, a philanthropist.
He calls hosting “The Tonight Show” as “the greatest time of my life.”
“I could observe show business and being around show business without being immersed in it,” he says.
“When a story broke, 90% of the time you were the first person out there with a joke about that incident, because it happened just a few hours earlier,” he says.
Streaming services have since changed how people watch TV.
“That was the last era of what we used to call appointment TV,” Leno says. “If you wanted to see the monologue, you had to stay up until 11:30 at night to see it. Now everything is streamed anytime you want. You don’t have to watch the whole show. You can just watch the part you like.”
He says he likes all of today’s late-night TV hosts. Fallon, the “Saturday Night Live” alumnus who hosts Leno’s old show, is his favorite.
“There are really less than a dozen people in the whole world that have had this job (of late-night talk show host),” Leno says. “There are only a few people who truly understand what the job entails. So I don’t really criticize anybody.”
Even during his “Tonight Show” years, Leno performed stand-up comedy on the weekends.
“I always liked being a live performer as much as I liked being a TV performer,” he says.
Leno describes his stand-up show as “an escapist evening” that runs a minimum of 90 minutes.
“There’s a lot of material about growing up and being married and things of that nature,” he says. “You’ve got to do a little bit of politics. I just don’t hit people on the head with it.”
He doesn’t rely on obscenity to get laughs.
“I have nothing against obscenity,” he says. “I’m more bored by it. It always seems funnier to come up with funny sayings or expressions that are funnier than the obscenity.”
That doesn’t mean that his show is for kids.
“People think if you don’t swear, you bring balloon animals and they bring kids,” he says. “It’s an adult show without using adult language.”
“Hopefully people will feel good after coming to the show,” he added. “We try to give them their money’s worth.”
