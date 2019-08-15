Aug. 16
“Awake.” A man wakes up in a hospital with no recollection of who is or how he got there. He soon discovers that he is wanted by the police for multiple murders. Stars: Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Francesca Eastwood. PG-13.
w “Blinded by the Light.” Javed is a British teen of Pakistani descent growing up in England in 1987. He writes poetry as a means to escape the intolerance of his hometown. But when a classmate introduces him to the music of Bruce Springsteen, Javed sees parallels to his working-class life in the powerful lyrics. Stars: Viveik Kalra, Nell Williams, Aaron Phagura. PG-13.
“Good Boys.” After being invited to his first kissing party, 12-year-old Max is panicking because he doesn’t know how to kiss. Eager for some pointers, Max and his best friends Thor and Lucas decide to use Max’s dad’s drone — which Max is forbidden to touch — to spy (they think) on a teenage couple making out next door. Stars: Jacob Tremblay, Brady Noon, Keith L. Williams. Rated. R.
“Where’d You Go Bernadette?“ Based on the runaway bestseller. Bernadette Fox is a Seattle woman who had it all — a loving husband and a brilliant daughter. When she unexpectedly disappears, her family sets off on an exciting adventure to solve the mystery of where she might have gone. Stars: Richard Linklater, Kristen Wiig, Judy Greer, Cate Blanchett, Laurence Fishburne. Rated PG-13.
“47 Meters Down: Uncaged.” Four teen girls diving in a ruined underwater city, quickly find themselves in a watery hell as their fun outing turns into heart-stopping fear. They learn they are not alone in the submerged caves. Stars: Nia Long, Sistine Rose Stallone, John Corbett. PG-13.
“Boss Level.” Frank Grillo will play a retired special forces veteran trapped in a never-ending loop resulting in his death every day. Stars: Mel Gibson, Frank Grillo, Naomi Watts, Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian, Michelle Yeoh, Ken Jeong, Joe Carnahan.
Aug. 21
“Ready or Not.” A young bride joins her new husband’s rich, eccentric family in a time-honored tradition that turns into a lethal game with everyone fighting for their survival. Stars: Adam Brody, Samara Weaving, Ryan Murphy, Guy Busick, Tracey Nyberg, Radio Silence, Tara Farney, Mark O’Brien.
Aug. 23
“Angel Has Fallen.” Secret Service agent Mike Banning himself becomes the target of terrorists, this time while midflight on Air Force One. Stars: Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, Piper Perabo, Nick Nolte. Rated R.
“Burn.” Melinda, a lonely, unstable gas station attendant, is tired of being overshadowed. When the gas station is robbed at gunpoint, Melinda finds an opportunity to make a connection with the robber, regardless of who gets hurt. Stars: Josh Hutcherson, Shiloh Fernandez, Suki Waterhouse, Harry Shum Jr. Rated R.
”Overcomer.” Life changes overnight for basketball coach John Harrison and the high school where he and his wife teach when they learn the largest manufacturing plant in town is shutting down. John gets inspired by an unexpected friendship, and an unlikely athlete pushing her limits on a journey toward discovery. Stars: Alex Kendrick, Aryn Wright-Thompson, Holly A. Morris, Ben Davies, Kendrick Cross. Rated PG.
“Brittany Runs a Marathon.” A woman decides to turn her life around by losing weight and training to run a marathon. Stars: Jillian Bell, Jennifer Dundas, Patch Darrash, Alice Lee, Erica Hernandez. Rated R.
Aug. 30
“Don’t Let Go.” Detective Jack Radcliff receives a shocking phone call from his recently-murdered niece Ashley. Working together across time, they race to solve her murder before it can happen. Stars: Mykelti Williamson, Storm Reid, Brian Tyree Henry, Jacob Aaron Estes, David Oyelowo. Rated R.
“Playmobil: The Movie.” When her younger brother Charlie unexpectedly disappears into the magical, animated universe of Playmobil, unprepared Marla must go on a quest of a lifetime to bring him home. Stars: Jim Gaffigan, Adam Lambert, Kenan Thompson, Gabriel Bateman, Meghan Trainor.
Sept. 6
“It Chapter 2.” Every 27 years, evil revisits the town of Derry, Maine. The original characters — who’ve long since gone their separate ways — get back together as adults, nearly three decades after the events of the first film. Stars: Jessica Chastain, Finn Wolfhard, James McAvoy, Gary Dauberman, Bill Hader. Rated R.
Sept. 13
“Hustlers.” A crew of savvy former strip club employees band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. Stars: Keke Palmer, Jennifer Lopez, Mercedes Rue, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Will Ferrell.
“The Goldfinch.” Theodore “Theo“ Decker was 13 years old when his mother was killed in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The tragedy changed the course of his life, sending him on a stirring odyssey of grief and guilt, reinvention and redemption, and even love. Stars: Nicole Kidman, Ansel Elgort, Luke Kleintank, Sarah Paulson, Brett Ratner, Jeffrey Wright, Ralph Fiennes. Rated R.
Sept. 20
s “Rambo: Last Blood.” When the daughter of one of his friends is kidnapped, Rambo, who has been working on a ranch, crosses the U.S.-Mexican border and quickly finds himself up against the full might of one of Mexico’s most violent cartels. Stars: Sylvester Stallone, Sheila Shah, Avi Lerner, Paz Vega, Ariel Vromen, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Yvette Monreal, Oscar Jaenada.
“Ad Astra.” Astronaut Roy McBride travels to the outer edges of the solar system to find his missing father and unravel a mystery that threatens the survival of our planet. Stars: Brad Pitt, Anthony Katagas, Tommy Lee Jones, Donald Sutherland, James Gray, Ruth Negga, John Finn, Rodrigo Teixeira. PG-13.
“Downtown Abbey.” Catches up where the television series left off, following the lives of the Crawley family and the servants who worked for them at the turn of the 20th century in an Edwardian English country house. Stars: Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern, Allen Leech, Joanne Froggatt, Laura Carmichael, Hugh Bonneville.
Sept. 27
“Abominable.” When teenage Yi encounters a young Yeti on the roof of her apartment building in Shanghai, she and her mischievous friends, Jin and Peng, name him “Everest“ and embark on an epic quest to reunite the magical creature with his family at the highest point on Earth. Stars: Sarah Paulson, Eddie Izzard, Li Ruigang, William Davies, Jill Culton, Tsai Chin, Chloe Bennet, Frank Zhu.
Oct. 4
“Joker.” The exploration of Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), a man disregarded by society, is not only a gritty character study, but also a broader cautionary tale. Stars: Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Brian Tyree Henry.
“The Woman in the Window.” Anna Fox lives alone in a brownstone that once housed her happy family. She suffers from agoraphobia and is separated from her husband and daughter. When a family moves in next door, she covets their family bond, until she sees a shocking act of violence. Stars: Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, Julianne Moore, Anthony Mackie, Wyatt Russell, Brian Tyree Henry.
Oct. 11
“The Addams Family.” The Addams family faces off against a crafty reality-TV host while also preparing for their extended family to arrive for a major celebration. Stars (the voices of) Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Bette Midler, Allison Janney, Conrad Vernon, Pamela Pettler, Oscar Isaac.
“Gemini Man.” Henry Brogan, an elite assassin, is suddenly targeted and pursued by a mysterious young operative that seemingly can predict his every move. Stars: Will Smith, Mary Eliabeth Winstead, Clive Owen, Bendict Wong.
Oct. 18
“Jojo Rabbit.” A World War II satire that follows a lonely German boy whose world view is turned upside down when he discovers his single mother is hiding a young Jewish girl in their attic. Aided only by his idiotic imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler, Jojo must confront his blind nationalism. Stars: Scarlett Johansson, Rebel Wilson, Taika Waititi, Sam Rockwell.
“Zombieland 2: Double Tap.” Sequel to the hit horror comedy road movie following four strangers who bond amid a postapocalyptic zombie outbreak. Stars: Woody Harrelson, Abigail Breslin, Jesse Eisenberg, Zoey Deutch, Rosario Dawson, Emma Stone.
“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.” A powerful queen tries to cause a rift between Maleficent and Princess Aurora. Stars: Angelina Jolie, Michelle Pfeiffer, Elle Fanning, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Imelda Staunton, Joe Roth, Ed Skrein.
”The Lighthouse.” The story of two lighthouse keepers on a remote and mysterious New England island in the 1890s. Stars: Robert Pattinson, Willem Dafoe.
Oct. 25
“Black and Blue.” A rookie New Orleans cop rounds the corner just as corrupt narc officers are murdering a drug dealer, an event captured by her body cam. The narcs fail to kill her, so they pin the murder on her. Stars: Frank Grillo, Naomie Harris, Mike Colter, Tyrese Gibson.
”Countdown.” A young nurse downloads an app that tells her she only has three days to live. With time ticking away and a mysterious figure haunting her, she must find a way to save her life before time runs out. Stars: Anne Winters, Elizabeth Lail, Peter Facinelli, Charlie McDermott.
Nov. 1
s “Terminator: Dark Fate.” James Cameron returns to produce a Terminator reboot. Stars: Linda Hamilton, David S. Goyer, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Megan Ellison, Mackenzie Davis, David Ellison, James Cameron, Tim Miller, Dana Goldberg.
“Motherless: Brooklyn.” Set in New York in 1954, Lionel Essrog, a lonely private detective afflicted with Tourette’s syndrome, tries to solve the murder of his mentor and only friend. Stars: Bruce Willis, Edward Norton, Ethan Suplee, Michael Kenneth Williams, Willem Dafoe, Bobby Cannavale, Leslie Mann, Alec Baldwin, Gugu Mbatha-Raw.
Nov. 8
“Arctic Dogs.” A ragtag group of inexperienced heroes combine to thwart the evil Doc Walrus and save the Arctic. Stars (the voices of): Jeremy Renner, James Franco, Michael Masden, Alec Baldwin, Anjelica Houston, John Cleese, Keidi Klum. Rated PG.
“Midway.” The four-day battle in 1942 took place six months after Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor, and saw the U.S. Navy decisively defeat an attacking fleet of the Imperial Japanese Navy. Stars: Luke Evans, Woody Harrelson, Aaron Eckhart, Dennis Quaid, Roland Emmerich, Mandy Moore, Keean Johnson, Ed Skrein.
“Playing With Fire.” A group of rugged wildfire fighters meet their match when they rescue a trio of rambunctious children. Stars: John Cena, Keegan-Michael Key, Andy Fickman, Judy Greer, John Leguizamo, Dan Ewen, Todd Garner, Brianna Hildebrand.
“Last Christmas.” The London-set film follows Kate and all of her bad decisions, including a job as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop. Tom seems too good to be true when he walks into her life and starts to see through so many of Kate’s barriers. As London transforms into the most wonderful time of the year, nothing should work for these two. Stars: Emilia Clarke, Emma Thompson, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh, Patti LuPone.
“Doctor Sleep.” Danny Torrance (character from “The Shining“) carries the trauma from the events at the Overlook Hotel into his adulthood. Stars: Rebecca Ferguson, Jacob Tremblay, Cliff Curtis, Ewan McGregor, Bruce Greenwood.
Nov. 12
“Dolphin Reef.” Dolphin society is tricky, and the coral reef that Echo and his family call home depends on all of its inhabitants to keep it healthy. But Echo has a tough time resisting the many adventures the ocean has to offer. A Disneynature film. Stars: Natalie Portman. Rated G.
Nov. 15
“Charlie’s Angels.” The mysterious Charles Townsend runs a security and investigative agency that has expanded internationally, including the world’s smartest, bravest and most highly trained women all over the globe. Stars: Naomi Scott, Kristen Stewart, Elizabeth Banks, Sam Claflin, Ella Balinksa.
“All Rise.” Steve, a 17-year-old honors student and aspiring filmmaker in Harlem, is being charged with felony murder for a crime he says he didn’t commit. Stars: Mikey Madison, John David Washington, Jennifer Ehle, Jeffrey Wright, Jennifer Hudson, Time Blake Nelson.
“The Good Liar.” Career con artist Roy Courtnay can hardly believe his luck when he meets well-to-do widow Betty McLeish online. As Betty opens her home and life to him, Roy is surprised to find himself caring about her. Stars: Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen, Russell Tovey, Jim Carter. Rated R.
“Ford v Ferrari.” Automotive visionary Carroll Shelby and his British driver, Ken Miles, are dispatched by Henry Ford II to craft a new automobile with the potential to finally defeat the dominant Ferrari at the 1966 Le Mans World Championship in France. Stars: Matt Damon, Christian Bale, Josh Lucas.
Nov. 22
“21 Bridges.” During a manhunt for a cop killer, Manhattan is completely locked down for the first time in its history — no exit or entry to the island including all 17 bridges. Stars: Chadwick Boseman, Sienna Miller, Taylor Kitsch, J.K. Simmons.
“The Rhythm Section.” After the death of her family in an airplane crash on a flight that she was meant to be on, Stephanie Patrick discovers that the crash was not an accident. Stars: Blake Lively, Jude Law, Sterling K. Brown, Max Casella.
s “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.” Based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. After a jaded magazine writer is assigned a profile of Rogers, he overcomes his skepticism, learning about empathy, kindness and decency from America’s most beloved neighbor. Stars: Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys, Chris Cooper, Enrico Colantoni.
“Frozen 2.” More adventures with Queen Elsa and Princess Anna in Arendelle. Stars: Kristen Bell, Evan Rachel Wood, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, Sterling K. Brown.
Nov. 27
“Queen & Slim.” A black couple on a first date end up killing a police officer in self-defense and, on the run, head to Cuba. Stars: Brad Weston, James Frey, Melina Matsoukas, Jodie Turner-Smith, Lena Waithe, Daniel Kaluuya.
“Knives Out.”
A detective and a trooper travel to an extravagant estate to interview the quirky relatives of a man who died during his 85th birthday party. Stars: Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Michael Shannon, Daniel Craig, Toni Collette, Jamie Lee Curtis, Christopher Plummer, Don Johnson.
Dec. 6
“Brahms: The Boy II.” Unaware of the terrifying history of Heelshire Mansion, a young family moves into the estate, where their young son soon makes an unsettling new friend, an eerily life-like doll he calls Brahms. Stars: Katie Holmes, Ralph Ineson, Owain Yeoman, Christopher Convery.
Dec. 13
“Jumanji: The Next Level.” The gang is back, but the game has changed. As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they brave parts unknown and unexplored to escape the world’s most dangerous game. Stars: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Jake Kasdan, Danny DeVito, Danny Glover, Dany Garcia, Jack Black.
“Black Christmas.” One by one, Hawthorne College sorority girls are being killed by an unknown stalker. But the killer is about to discover that this generation’s young women aren’t willing to become hapless victims as they mount a fight to the finish. Stars: Cary Elwes, Imogen Poots, Brittany O’Grady, Aleyse Shannon, Lily Donoghue.
”A Hidden Life.” The true story of Austrian Franz Jägerstätter, a conscientious objector who refused to fight for the Nazis during World War II. Stars: August Diehl, Valerie Pachner, Michael Nyqvist.
Dec. 20
“Cats.” A tribe of cats called the Jellicles must decide nightly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life. Stars: Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson, Taylor Swift, Ian McKellen, Judi Dench, James Corden, Ray Winstone, Jennifer Hudson.
s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” The final installment of the Skywalker saga. Stars: Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Carrie Fisher, Oscar Isaac, Andy Serkis, Dominic Monaghan, Lupita Nyong’o.
“Superintelligence.” Nothing extraordinary ever happens to Carol Peters, so when she starts getting snarky backtalk from her TV, phone and microwave, she thinks she’s being punked. Or losing her mind. In fact, the world’s first superintelligence has selected her for observation, taking over her life. Stars: Melissa McCarthy, Bobby Cannavale, Jean Smart, James Corden, Brian Tyree Henry.
Dec. 25
“1917.” Set in WWI, the story follows two young soldiers (George MacKay, Dean-Charles Cahapman) on a single day as they trek across dangerous terrain. Stars: Colin Firth, Richard Madden, Benedict Cumberbatch, Sam Mendes, Dean-Charles Chapman, Mark Strong, Daniel Mays, Nabhaan Rizwan.
“Spies in Disguise.” Super spy Lance Sterling and scientist Walter Beckett are almost exact opposites. Lance is smooth, suave and debonair. Walter is not. But what Walter lacks in social skills he makes up for in smarts and invention, creating the awesome gadgets Lance uses on his epic missions. Stars: Karen Gillan, Tom Holland, Will Smith, Ben Mendelsohn, Rachel Brosnahan, Rashida Jones, Reba McEntire, DJ Khaled.
“Little Women.” Four sisters come of age in post-Civil War America. Stars: Florence Pugh, Emma Watson, Timothée Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan, Meryl Streep, Laura Dern, Bob Odenkirk, Chris Cooper.