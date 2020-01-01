It's a Go: Things to do in 2020

Mark your calendar now for 2020 annual festivals, upcoming concerts and other events

Many festivals, concerts and events are already planned for 2020. Here are some dates to mark on your calendar.

January

Jan 3: Event — First Friday. A self-guided arts tour of downtown Greensboro. firstfridaygreensboro.org.

Jan. 4-March 22: Exhibit — The Power and Possibility of Abtraction at Weatherspoon Art Museum, weatherspoonart.org

Jan. 4-March 22: Exhibit — Time, Space, Place, Trace at Weatherspoon Art Museum, weatherspoonart.org

Jan. 11-12: Event — Monster Jam at Greensboro Coliseum. greensborocoliseum.com.

Jan. 16-Feb. 2: Festival — Greensboro Fringe Festival. Introduces new dance and theater performances. greensborofringefestival.org.

Jan. 17: Music for a Great Space presents Gordon Turk on organ, musicforagreatspace.org

Jan. 17-26: Theater — "Steel Magnolias" at Community Theatre of Greensboro, ctgso.org

Jan. 19: Concert — Mipso at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

Jan. 21-26: Event — U.S. Figure Skating Championships 2020 at Greensboro Coliseum. greensborocoliseum.com.

Jan. 23 and 25: "Ms. Mary & the Boys" at Barn Dinner Theatre, barndinner.com

Jan. 26: Event — Anything Can Talk! Starring (ventriloquist) David Pendleton at High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com

Jan. 30-Feb. 2: Event — Jurassic World Live Tour at Greensboro Coliseum. greensborocoliseum.com.

February

Feb. 1-23: "Mahalia" at Barn Dinner Theatre, barndinner.com

Feb. 1-June 7: Exhibit — To the Hoop: Basketball and Contemporary Art at Weatherspoon Art Museum, weatherspoonart.org

Feb. 2-23: Theater — "2 Wolves and a Lamb" at Triad Stage, triadstage.org

Feb. 7: Event — First Friday. A self-guided arts tour of downtown Greensboro. firstfridaygreensboro.org.

Feb. 7: Music for a Great Space presents Manasse Nakamatsu Duo, musicforagreatspace.org

Feb. 7: Event — Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

Feb. 7-April 11: Exhibit — N.C. Women Abstract Artists at GreenHill, greenhillnc.org

Feb. 8: Concert — Rock group Kiss at Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com

Feb. 11: Concert — The Wailers at Cone Denim Entertainment Center, cdecgreensboro.com

Feb. 12: Concert — Soul/indie/pop group Fitz and the Tantrums at Piedmont Hall at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, greensborocoliseum.com

Feb. 13: Concert — Country singer Brantley Gilbert at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, greensborocoliseum.com

Feb. 14: Event — Steve Dorff: I Wrote That One, Too — A Life in Songwriting from Willie to Whitney at High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com

Feb. 15: Concert —Winter Jam 2020 at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, greensborocoliseum.com

Feb. 15: Concert — Barbra Lica Quintet at High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com

Feb. 16: Event — Fabulously Funny Comedy Festival at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, greensborocoliseum.com

Feb. 16: Concert — USAF Heritage of America Concert Band at High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com

Feb. 17: Concert — USAF Heritage of America Concert Band at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

Feb. 20: Concert — The Allman Betts Band at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

Feb. 20: Event — I’ve Got a Little Twist: NY & Sullivan Players at High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com

Feb. 21: Concert — The Brubeck Brothers Quartet at High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com

Feb. 22: Festival — Wine & Chocolate Festival, Special Events Center at Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com

Feb. 22: Concert — Rock group Tesla at Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com

Feb. 23: Concert — Gordon Lightfoot at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

Feb. 27-March 8: Festival — Triad Jewish Film Festival, shalomgreensboro.org/tjff

Feb. 29: Concert — Christian pop singer Lauren Daigle at Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com

Feb. 29: Event — Comedian Jim Breuer at Cone Denim Entertainment Center, cdecgreensboro.com

March

post malone.jpg

Post Malone

March 1: Concert — Rock group Post Malone Runaway Tour at Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com

March 4: Concert — Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes at Cone Denim Entertainment Center, cdecgreensboro.com

March 5: Concert — Rock group Skillet at Piedmont Hall at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, greensborocoliseum.com

March 5: Concert — Little River Band at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

March 6: Event — First Friday. A self-guided arts tour of downtown Greensboro. firstfridaygreensboro.org.

March 6: Concert — The Wailin’ Jennys at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

March 6: Concert — Southern Culture on the Skids at The Blind Tiger, theblindtiger.com

March 7-28: "9 to 5" at Barn Dinner Theatre, barndinner.com

March 8: Concert — Puddle of Mudd at Cone Denim Entertainment Center, cdecgreensboro.com

March 12: Concert — Georgia on My Mind: Celebrating the Music of Ray Charles at High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com

March 13-22: Theater — "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder" at Community Theatre of Greensboro, ctgso.org

March 20: Concert — Sons of Mystro at High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com

March 20: Music for a Great Space presents Edie Johnson on organ, musicforagreatspace.org

March 20-22: Sports — 2020 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, greensborocoliseum.com

March 21: Concert — Country singer Cody Johnson at Piedmont Hall at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, greensborocoliseum.com

March 21: Concert — Croce Plays Croce: Two Generations of American Music at High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com

March 22: Festival — BANFF Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour at High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com

March 22-April 12: Theater — "Pride & Prejudice" at Triad Stage, triadstage.org

March 27: Event — Harlem Globetrotters at Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com

March 28: Concert — Country group Dan + Shay at Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com

March 31: Concert — An Evening with Bollywood at High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com

April

Cirque du Soleil.jpg

Cirque du Soleil

April 2-5: Event — Cirque du Soleil presents OVO at Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com

April 3: Event — First Friday. A self-guided arts tour of downtown Greensboro. firstfridaygreensboro.org.

April 4: Event — Jump, Jive & Wail! Featuring The Jive Aces at High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com

April 4-25: "Beehive: The 60s Musical" at Barn Dinner Theatre, barndinner.com

April 6: Concert — The Music of Cream at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

April 10: Concert — On the Border: The Ultimate Eagles Tribute at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

April 11: Concert — The Millennium Tour 2020 with Omarion, Bow Wow, Pretty Ricky, Ying Yang Twins, Soulja Boy & Ashanti at Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com

April 11: Festival — Potters of the Piedmont Pottery Festival. pottersofthepiedmont.com

April 14: Event — “The Sound of Music Singalong” at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

April 15: Concert — Michael W. Smith: 35 Years of Friends at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

April 17: Music for a Great Space presents ZOFO Piano Duo, musicforagreatspace.org

April 17-26: Theater — "Matilda: The Musical" at Community Theatre of Greensboro, ctgso.org

April 19: Concert — Christian group For King & Country at Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com

April 20: Event — Groovin’ in the Garden at Gateway Gardens, greensborobeautiful.org

April 23-26: Festival — MerleFest in Wilkesboro. Performers will include Rhiannon Giddens, Kris Kristofferson, Robert Earl Keen, Jamey Johnson and others. merlefest.org

April 26: Festival — Greensboro Food Truck Festival. greensborofoodtruckfestivals.com

TBA: Festival — Central Carolina Festival at Greensboro Coliseum. facebook.com/CentralCarolinaFestival or greensborocoliseum.com.

May

Elton John

Elton John performs May 23 at Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com

May 1: Event — First Friday. A self-guided arts tour of downtown Greensboro. firstfridaygreensboro.org.

May 1: Event — An Evening with Jen Kober at High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com

May 1-10: "Motherhood the Musical" at Barn Dinner Theatre, barndinner.com

May 1-July 11: Exhibit — A Figurative Art Survey at GreenHill, greenhillnc.org

May 3-24: Theater — "Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill" at Triad Stage, triadstage.org

May 15:-June 6: "Elvis Has Left the Building" at Barn Dinner Theatre, barndinner.com

May 16-17: Festival — 33rd annual Carolina Blues Festival. fest.piedmontblues.org

May 21-23: Festival — Lil John’s Mountain Music Festival in Snow Camp. littlejohnsmountainmusic.com

May 22-24: Festival — Gears and Guitars Music Fest in Winston-Salem. gearsandguitarsfest.com

May 23: Concert — Elton John at Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com

May 25: Event — North Carolina Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony in Thomasville. tvillenc.com

June

Greensboro Summer Solstice Festival

A person wears a dragon mask at Greensboro Summer Solstice Festival at the Greensboro Arboretum in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, June 22, 2019.

June 5: Event — First Friday. A self-guided arts tour of downtown Greensboro. firstfridaygreensboro.org.

June 7: Event — Parisian Promenade at Bicentennial Garden. greensborobeautiful.org

June 13: Event — N.C. Cigar Box Guitar Festival, Grove Winery, Gibsonville, facebook.com/NorthCarolina CigarBoxGuitarFestival

June 13-July 25: "After Midnight" at Barn Dinner Theatre, barndinner.com

June 27-Aug. 1: Festival — Eastern Music Festival. easternmusicfestival.org

TBA: Festival — Greensboro Summer Solstice Festival. greensborosummersolstice.org

July

funfourth.jpg

Fun Fourth

July 3: Event — First Friday. A self-guided arts tour of downtown Greensboro. firstfridaygreensboro.org.

July 3-4: Festival — Fun Fourth in downtown Greensboro. funfourthfestival.org

TBA: Festival — 15th annual Summertime Brews Festival, Special Events Center, Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com

August

Aug. 4-29: "Cotton Patch Gospel" at Barn Dinner Theatre, barndinner.com

Aug. 7: Event — First Friday. A self-guided arts tour of downtown Greensboro. firstfridaygreensboro.org.

Aug. 23: Festival — Greensboro Food Truck Festival. greensborofoodtruckfestivals.com

TBA: Festival — John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues in High Point, coltranejazzfest.com

September

N.C. Folk Fest Saturday

Rachel Tuggle dances with her son, Remy Tuggle during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019.

Sept. 4: Event — First Friday. A self-guided arts tour of downtown Greensboro. firstfridaygreensboro.org

Sept. 5-26: "The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance" at Barn Dinner Theatre, barndinner.com

Sept. 11-13: Festival — North Carolina Folk Festival (previously the National Folk Festival). ncfolkfestival.com

TBA: Festival — Greensboro Greek Festival. Features food, dance, music, culture and more. facebook.com/GreensboroGreekFest

October

Oct. 2: Event — First Friday. A self-guided arts tour of downtown Greensboro. firstfridaygreensboro.org

Oct. 3-31: "Love Machine the Musical" at Barn Dinner Theatre, barndinner.com

Oct. 4: Event — Art in the Arboretum at Greensboro Arboretum, greensborobeautiful.org

Oct. 8-11: Festival — Spring Shakori Hills Grassroots Festival of Music & Dance in Silk Hope, shakorihillsgrassroots.org

Oct. 24: Festival —Barbecue Festival in Lexington. barbecuefestival.com

November

Nov. 6: Event — First Friday. A self-guided arts tour of downtown Greensboro. firstfridaygreensboro.org.

Nov. 7-Dec. 15: "Black Nativity" at Barn Dinner Theatre, barndinner.com

Nov. 27-29: Event — Craftsmen’s Classic Art & Craft Festival. craftshow.com

TBA: Event — Holiday Market, Special Events Center, Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com

TBA: Festival — Potters of the Piedmont Pottery Festival. pottersofthepiedmont.com

December

fest o lights.jpg

Cassandra Gurganus (left) Travis Gurganus, and their dog, Baby Girl, relax on a blanket in Center City Park where they watched the tree lighting during the Festival of Lights.

Dec. 4: Event — First Friday. A self-guided arts tour of downtown Greensboro. firstfridaygreensboro.org

Dec. 4: Festival — Festival of Lights in downtown Greensboro, downtownindecember.org/festival-of-lights

Dec. 5: Event — Holiday Parade in downtown Greensboro. downtownindecember.org/holiday-parade.

Dec. 6: Festival — Holiday Greenery Festival at Lewis Recreation Center, greensborobeautiful.org

Dec. 18-23: "Sweet Tea & Mistletoe" at Barn Dinner Theatre, barndinner.com

