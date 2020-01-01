It's a Go: Things to do in 2020

Mark your calendar now for 2020 annual festivals, upcoming concerts and other events
Many festivals, concerts and events are already planned for 2020. Here are some dates to mark on your calendar.
January
Jan 3: Event — First Friday. A self-guided arts tour of downtown Greensboro. firstfridaygreensboro.org.
Jan. 4-March 22: Exhibit — The Power and Possibility of Abtraction at Weatherspoon Art Museum, weatherspoonart.org
Jan. 4-March 22: Exhibit — Time, Space, Place, Trace at Weatherspoon Art Museum, weatherspoonart.org
Jan. 11-12: Event — Monster Jam at Greensboro Coliseum. greensborocoliseum.com.
Jan. 16-Feb. 2: Festival — Greensboro Fringe Festival. Introduces new dance and theater performances. greensborofringefestival.org.
Jan. 17: Music for a Great Space presents Gordon Turk on organ, musicforagreatspace.org
Jan. 17-26: Theater — "Steel Magnolias" at Community Theatre of Greensboro, ctgso.org
Jan. 19: Concert — Mipso at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com
Jan. 21-26: Event — U.S. Figure Skating Championships 2020 at Greensboro Coliseum. greensborocoliseum.com.
Jan. 23 and 25: "Ms. Mary & the Boys" at Barn Dinner Theatre, barndinner.com
Jan. 26: Event — Anything Can Talk! Starring (ventriloquist) David Pendleton at High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com
Jan. 30-Feb. 2: Event — Jurassic World Live Tour at Greensboro Coliseum. greensborocoliseum.com.
February
Feb. 1-23: "Mahalia" at Barn Dinner Theatre, barndinner.com
Feb. 1-June 7: Exhibit — To the Hoop: Basketball and Contemporary Art at Weatherspoon Art Museum, weatherspoonart.org
Feb. 2-23: Theater — "2 Wolves and a Lamb" at Triad Stage, triadstage.org
Feb. 7: Event — First Friday. A self-guided arts tour of downtown Greensboro. firstfridaygreensboro.org.
Feb. 7: Music for a Great Space presents Manasse Nakamatsu Duo, musicforagreatspace.org
Feb. 7: Event — Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com
Feb. 7-April 11: Exhibit — N.C. Women Abstract Artists at GreenHill, greenhillnc.org
Feb. 8: Concert — Rock group Kiss at Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com
Feb. 11: Concert — The Wailers at Cone Denim Entertainment Center, cdecgreensboro.com
Feb. 12: Concert — Soul/indie/pop group Fitz and the Tantrums at Piedmont Hall at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, greensborocoliseum.com
Feb. 13: Concert — Country singer Brantley Gilbert at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, greensborocoliseum.com
Feb. 14: Event — Steve Dorff: I Wrote That One, Too — A Life in Songwriting from Willie to Whitney at High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com
Feb. 15: Concert —Winter Jam 2020 at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, greensborocoliseum.com
Feb. 15: Concert — Barbra Lica Quintet at High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com
Feb. 16: Event — Fabulously Funny Comedy Festival at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, greensborocoliseum.com
Feb. 16: Concert — USAF Heritage of America Concert Band at High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com
Feb. 17: Concert — USAF Heritage of America Concert Band at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com
Feb. 20: Concert — The Allman Betts Band at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com
Feb. 20: Event — I’ve Got a Little Twist: NY & Sullivan Players at High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com
Feb. 21: Concert — The Brubeck Brothers Quartet at High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com
Feb. 22: Festival — Wine & Chocolate Festival, Special Events Center at Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com
Feb. 22: Concert — Rock group Tesla at Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com
Feb. 23: Concert — Gordon Lightfoot at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com
Feb. 27-March 8: Festival — Triad Jewish Film Festival, shalomgreensboro.org/tjff
Feb. 29: Concert — Christian pop singer Lauren Daigle at Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com
Feb. 29: Event — Comedian Jim Breuer at Cone Denim Entertainment Center, cdecgreensboro.com
March
March 1: Concert — Rock group Post Malone Runaway Tour at Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com
March 4: Concert — Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes at Cone Denim Entertainment Center, cdecgreensboro.com
March 5: Concert — Rock group Skillet at Piedmont Hall at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, greensborocoliseum.com
March 5: Concert — Little River Band at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com
March 6: Event — First Friday. A self-guided arts tour of downtown Greensboro. firstfridaygreensboro.org.
March 6: Concert — The Wailin’ Jennys at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com
March 6: Concert — Southern Culture on the Skids at The Blind Tiger, theblindtiger.com
March 7-28: "9 to 5" at Barn Dinner Theatre, barndinner.com
March 8: Concert — Puddle of Mudd at Cone Denim Entertainment Center, cdecgreensboro.com
March 12: Concert — Georgia on My Mind: Celebrating the Music of Ray Charles at High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com
March 13-22: Theater — "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder" at Community Theatre of Greensboro, ctgso.org
March 20: Concert — Sons of Mystro at High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com
March 20: Music for a Great Space presents Edie Johnson on organ, musicforagreatspace.org
March 20-22: Sports — 2020 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, greensborocoliseum.com
March 21: Concert — Country singer Cody Johnson at Piedmont Hall at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, greensborocoliseum.com
March 21: Concert — Croce Plays Croce: Two Generations of American Music at High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com
March 22: Festival — BANFF Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour at High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com
March 22-April 12: Theater — "Pride & Prejudice" at Triad Stage, triadstage.org
March 27: Event — Harlem Globetrotters at Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com
March 28: Concert — Country group Dan + Shay at Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com
March 31: Concert — An Evening with Bollywood at High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com
April
April 2-5: Event — Cirque du Soleil presents OVO at Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com
April 3: Event — First Friday. A self-guided arts tour of downtown Greensboro. firstfridaygreensboro.org.
April 4: Event — Jump, Jive & Wail! Featuring The Jive Aces at High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com
April 4-25: "Beehive: The 60s Musical" at Barn Dinner Theatre, barndinner.com
April 6: Concert — The Music of Cream at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com
April 10: Concert — On the Border: The Ultimate Eagles Tribute at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com
April 11: Concert — The Millennium Tour 2020 with Omarion, Bow Wow, Pretty Ricky, Ying Yang Twins, Soulja Boy & Ashanti at Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com
April 11: Festival — Potters of the Piedmont Pottery Festival. pottersofthepiedmont.com
April 14: Event — “The Sound of Music Singalong” at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com
April 15: Concert — Michael W. Smith: 35 Years of Friends at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com
April 17: Music for a Great Space presents ZOFO Piano Duo, musicforagreatspace.org
April 17-26: Theater — "Matilda: The Musical" at Community Theatre of Greensboro, ctgso.org
April 19: Concert — Christian group For King & Country at Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com
April 20: Event — Groovin’ in the Garden at Gateway Gardens, greensborobeautiful.org
April 23-26: Festival — MerleFest in Wilkesboro. Performers will include Rhiannon Giddens, Kris Kristofferson, Robert Earl Keen, Jamey Johnson and others. merlefest.org
April 26: Festival — Greensboro Food Truck Festival. greensborofoodtruckfestivals.com
TBA: Festival — Central Carolina Festival at Greensboro Coliseum. facebook.com/CentralCarolinaFestival or greensborocoliseum.com.
May
May 1: Event — First Friday. A self-guided arts tour of downtown Greensboro. firstfridaygreensboro.org.
May 1: Event — An Evening with Jen Kober at High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com
May 1-10: "Motherhood the Musical" at Barn Dinner Theatre, barndinner.com
May 1-July 11: Exhibit — A Figurative Art Survey at GreenHill, greenhillnc.org
May 3-24: Theater — "Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill" at Triad Stage, triadstage.org
May 15:-June 6: "Elvis Has Left the Building" at Barn Dinner Theatre, barndinner.com
May 16-17: Festival — 33rd annual Carolina Blues Festival. fest.piedmontblues.org
May 21-23: Festival — Lil John’s Mountain Music Festival in Snow Camp. littlejohnsmountainmusic.com
May 22-24: Festival — Gears and Guitars Music Fest in Winston-Salem. gearsandguitarsfest.com
May 23: Concert — Elton John at Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com
May 25: Event — North Carolina Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony in Thomasville. tvillenc.com
June
June 5: Event — First Friday. A self-guided arts tour of downtown Greensboro. firstfridaygreensboro.org.
June 7: Event — Parisian Promenade at Bicentennial Garden. greensborobeautiful.org
June 13: Event — N.C. Cigar Box Guitar Festival, Grove Winery, Gibsonville, facebook.com/NorthCarolina CigarBoxGuitarFestival
June 13-July 25: "After Midnight" at Barn Dinner Theatre, barndinner.com
June 27-Aug. 1: Festival — Eastern Music Festival. easternmusicfestival.org
TBA: Festival — Greensboro Summer Solstice Festival. greensborosummersolstice.org
July
July 3: Event — First Friday. A self-guided arts tour of downtown Greensboro. firstfridaygreensboro.org.
July 3-4: Festival — Fun Fourth in downtown Greensboro. funfourthfestival.org
TBA: Festival — 15th annual Summertime Brews Festival, Special Events Center, Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com
August
Aug. 4-29: "Cotton Patch Gospel" at Barn Dinner Theatre, barndinner.com
Aug. 7: Event — First Friday. A self-guided arts tour of downtown Greensboro. firstfridaygreensboro.org.
Aug. 23: Festival — Greensboro Food Truck Festival. greensborofoodtruckfestivals.com
TBA: Festival — John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues in High Point, coltranejazzfest.com
September
Sept. 4: Event — First Friday. A self-guided arts tour of downtown Greensboro. firstfridaygreensboro.org
Sept. 5-26: "The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance" at Barn Dinner Theatre, barndinner.com
Sept. 11-13: Festival — North Carolina Folk Festival (previously the National Folk Festival). ncfolkfestival.com
TBA: Festival — Greensboro Greek Festival. Features food, dance, music, culture and more. facebook.com/GreensboroGreekFest
October
Oct. 2: Event — First Friday. A self-guided arts tour of downtown Greensboro. firstfridaygreensboro.org
Oct. 3-31: "Love Machine the Musical" at Barn Dinner Theatre, barndinner.com
Oct. 4: Event — Art in the Arboretum at Greensboro Arboretum, greensborobeautiful.org
Oct. 8-11: Festival — Spring Shakori Hills Grassroots Festival of Music & Dance in Silk Hope, shakorihillsgrassroots.org
Oct. 24: Festival —Barbecue Festival in Lexington. barbecuefestival.com
November
Nov. 6: Event — First Friday. A self-guided arts tour of downtown Greensboro. firstfridaygreensboro.org.
Nov. 7-Dec. 15: "Black Nativity" at Barn Dinner Theatre, barndinner.com
Nov. 27-29: Event — Craftsmen’s Classic Art & Craft Festival. craftshow.com
TBA: Event — Holiday Market, Special Events Center, Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com
TBA: Festival — Potters of the Piedmont Pottery Festival. pottersofthepiedmont.com
December
Dec. 4: Event — First Friday. A self-guided arts tour of downtown Greensboro. firstfridaygreensboro.org
Dec. 4: Festival — Festival of Lights in downtown Greensboro, downtownindecember.org/festival-of-lights
Dec. 5: Event — Holiday Parade in downtown Greensboro. downtownindecember.org/holiday-parade.
Dec. 6: Festival — Holiday Greenery Festival at Lewis Recreation Center, greensborobeautiful.org
Dec. 18-23: "Sweet Tea & Mistletoe" at Barn Dinner Theatre, barndinner.com
