It's a Go! Things to do in January 2020

Jan. 1-17
Exhibition: Winter Show 2019, GreenHill, greenhillnc.org
Fun: Piedmont Winterfest, through Jan. 26, www.piedmont winterfest.com
Jan. 1-Feb. 23
Exhibition: “Mirror, Mirror: The Prints of Alison Saar,” Weatherspoon Art Museum, weather spoonart.org
Jan. 1
New movies
- “Now You See Me 3”
- “The Grudge”
Jan. 14
Movie: “The Godfather,” Carolina Theatre, carolina theatre.com
Jan. 16-18
Theater: Robert Dubac’s “The Book of Moron,” Odeon Theatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, greensboro coliseum.com
Jan. 16-19
Theater: “Bags of Skin” by Pete Turner, The Drama Center, thedrama center.com
Jan. 16-Feb. 21
Art: Exhibition by Anna P. Rogers, Greensboro College. www.greensboro.edu
Jan. 17
Theater: “Who Hijacked My Fairy Tale?” starring Kelly Swanson, High Point Theatre, highpoint theatre.com
New movies
- “Bad Boys for Life”
- “Dolittle”
- “The Last Full Measure”
Music: Organist Gordon Turk: 7:30 p.m. Christ United Methodist Church, www. musicforagreatspace.org
Jan. 17-26
Theater: “Steel Magnolias,” Community Theatre of Greensboro, ctgso.org
Jan. 20
Event: MLK parade, 11 a.m. downtown Greensboro
Jan. 21
Concert: “Broadway to Greensboro: Drew Gehling in Concert”: 7:30 p.m. The Well-Spring Theatre. Tickets are $16. www. ticketmetriad.com
Jan. 21-26
Event: U.S. Figure Skating Championships 2020, Greensboro Coliseum, greensboro coliseum.com
Jan. 22
Event: Joint N.C. A&T and UNCG commemorative MLK program, 7 p.m. Harrison Auditorium at A&T. Speaker: Natalie Warne, activist and youth engagement expert
Jan. 23-Feb. 2
Theater: “The Last Five Years” Sunset Theatre, 234 Sunset Drive, Asheboro. www.sunset theatre.org
Jan. 24
New movies
- “The Turning”
- “The Gentlemen”
- “Run”
Jan. 24-25
Dance: Solo Dance Works, Greensboro Fringe Festival, greensborofringe festival.org
Jan. 29
Theater: Staged Reading Playwrights Forum, Greensboro Fringe Festival, greensborofringefestival.org
Jan. 30
Theater: “Yankee Tavern,” Greensboro College, greensboro.edu
Jan. 30-Feb. 28
Art: The Menagerie Artists of the Artery Gallery. thearterygallery.com
Event: UNCG Sustainability Film & Discussion: “A Quest for Meaning,” 6:30 p.m. Weatherspoon Art Museum, www.weatherspoonart.org.
Jan. 30-Feb. 2
Event: Jurassic World Live Tour, Greensboro Coliseum, greensboro coliseum.com
Jan. 30-31
Greensboro Fringe Festival
Theater: “The F Word”
Dance: “Primavera” and “Love Notes from the Skeleton in My Closet,” Greensboro Fringe Festival dance, greensborofringe festival.org
Jan. 31
New movies
- “Gretel and Hansel”
- “The Rhythm Section”
Jan. 3
Event: First Friday, a self-guided arts tour of downtown Greensboro,
Music: First Friday with Hokum Pokum: 6-8:30 p.m. GreenHill,
Jan. 4
Exhibitions
- “Finding Meaning: The Power and Possibility of Abstraction,” Weatherspoon Art Museum, www.weatherspoonart.org
- “Time, Space, Place, Trace,” Weatherspoon Art Museum, www.weatherspoonart.org
Jan. 10
New movies
- “Underwater”
- “Just Mercy”
- “Like a Boss”
- “The Informer”
Jan. 10-12
Theater: “Tru,” Greensboro College, greensboro.edu
Jan. 10-24
Art
- Nick Greenwood Exhibit, Visiting Artist, N.C. A&T, www.ncataggies.com
- Art Work from the Greenwood Workshop, N.C. A&T, www.ncataggies.com
Jan. 11
Road race: No-Frills Trail 5K Series: 9:30 a.m. Guilford-Mackintosh Park & Marina, www.burlingtonnc.gov/outdoors
Music: The Legacy Motown Revue: 7 p.m. The Liberty Showcase Theater. $20-$35. thelibertyshowcase.com
Event: Centennial Station Arts Center’s Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. Centennial Station Arts Center. Free. 336-889-2787, Ext. 26
Music: “Wozzeck,” Piedmont Opera. www.piedmontopera.org
Jan. 11-12
Event: Monster Jam Triple Threat Series, Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com
Jan. 12
Movie: “Sherlock Jr.” silent movie, Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com
Jan. 18
Event: Fifth Annual MLK Career Fair: 1-4 p.m., United Way of Greater Greensboro, 1500 Yanceyville St., Greensboro. Co-sponsored by the Volunteer Center and Triad Goodwill. 336-275-9801.Event: Carolina Weddings Show, Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center, greensborocoliseum.com
Concerts
- Nu Blu with Terry Baucom’s Dukes of Drive, The Crown at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com
- Ronnie McDowell, Liberty Showcase, thelibertyshowcase.com
- Music of Mozart, Mendelssohn, Von Weber and Beethoven, Well-Spring Theatre,
Jan. 18-22, Feb. 4-8
Theater: “The Wolves,” Elon University. www.elon.edu
Jan. 19
Concerts
- Mipso, Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com
- Pearl and the Charlotte Holding Company, The Crown at the Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com
Event: UNCG and N.C. A&T hold MLK Day of Service activities
Jan. 25
Concert: Confederate Railroad at Liberty Showcase,
Jan. 25-26
Theater:
- “The Stupidest Argument in Human History”
- “If That’s Not Cheating”
- “But That’s Another Story”
- “The Assault(s)”
Greensboro Fringe Festival plays, greensborofringefestival.org
Jan. 26
Event: “Anything Can Talk!” starring ventriloquist David Pendleton, High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com
