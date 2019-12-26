It's a Go! Things to do in January 2020

Jan. 1-17

Exhibition: Winter Show 2019, GreenHill, greenhillnc.org

Fun: Piedmont Winterfest, through Jan. 26, www.piedmont winterfest.com

Jan. 1-Feb. 23

Exhibition: “Mirror, Mirror: The Prints of Alison Saar,” Weatherspoon Art Museum, weather spoonart.org

Jan. 1

New movies

  • “Now You See Me 3”
  • “The Grudge”

Jan. 14

Movie: “The Godfather,” Carolina Theatre, carolina theatre.com

Jan. 16-18

Theater: Robert Dubac’s “The Book of Moron,” Odeon Theatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, greensboro coliseum.com

Jan. 16-19

Theater: “Bags of Skin” by Pete Turner, The Drama Center, thedrama center.com

Jan. 16-Feb. 21

Art: Exhibition by Anna P. Rogers, Greensboro College. www.greensboro.edu

Jan. 17

Theater: “Who Hijacked My Fairy Tale?” starring Kelly Swanson, High Point Theatre, highpoint theatre.com

New movies

  • “Bad Boys for Life”
  • “Dolittle”
  • “The Last Full Measure”

Music: Organist Gordon Turk: 7:30 p.m. Christ United Methodist Church, www. musicforagreatspace.org

Jan. 17-26

Theater: “Steel Magnolias,” Community Theatre of Greensboro, ctgso.org

Jan. 20

Event: MLK parade, 11 a.m. downtown Greensboro

Jan. 21

Concert: “Broadway to Greensboro: Drew Gehling in Concert”: 7:30 p.m. The Well-Spring Theatre. Tickets are $16. www. ticketmetriad.com

Jan. 21-26

Event: U.S. Figure Skating Championships 2020, Greensboro Coliseum, greensboro coliseum.com

Jan. 22

Event: Joint N.C. A&T and UNCG commemorative MLK program, 7 p.m. Harrison Auditorium at A&T. Speaker: Natalie Warne, activist and youth engagement expert

Jan. 23-Feb. 2

Theater: “The Last Five Years” Sunset Theatre, 234 Sunset Drive, Asheboro. www.sunset theatre.org

Jan. 24

New movies

  • “The Turning”
  • “The Gentlemen”
  • “Run”

Jan. 24-25

Dance: Solo Dance Works, Greensboro Fringe Festival, greensborofringe festival.org

Jan. 29

Theater: Staged Reading Playwrights Forum, Greensboro Fringe Festival, greensborofringefestival.org

Jan. 30

Theater: “Yankee Tavern,” Greensboro College, greensboro.edu

Jan. 30-Feb. 28

Art: The Menagerie Artists of the Artery Gallery. thearterygallery.com

Event: UNCG Sustainability Film & Discussion: “A Quest for Meaning,” 6:30 p.m. Weatherspoon Art Museum, www.weatherspoonart.org.

Jan. 30-Feb. 2

Event: Jurassic World Live Tour, Greensboro Coliseum, greensboro coliseum.com

Jan. 30-31

Greensboro Fringe Festival

Theater: “The F Word”

Dance: “Primavera” and “Love Notes from the Skeleton in My Closet,” Greensboro Fringe Festival dance, greensborofringe festival.org

Jan. 31

New movies

  • “Gretel and Hansel”
  • “The Rhythm Section”

Jan. 3

Event: First Friday, a self-guided arts tour of downtown Greensboro,

firstfridaygreensboro.org

Music: First Friday with Hokum Pokum: 6-8:30 p.m. GreenHill,

greenhillnc.org

Jan. 4

Exhibitions

Jan. 10

New movies

  • “Underwater”
  • “Just Mercy”
  • “Like a Boss”
  • “The Informer”

Jan. 10-12

Theater: “Tru,” Greensboro College, greensboro.edu

Jan. 10-24

Art

Jan. 11

Road race: No-Frills Trail 5K Series: 9:30 a.m. Guilford-Mackintosh Park & Marina, www.burlingtonnc.gov/outdoors

Music: The Legacy Motown Revue: 7 p.m. The Liberty Showcase Theater. $20-$35. thelibertyshowcase.com

Event: Centennial Station Arts Center’s Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. Centennial Station Arts Center. Free. 336-889-2787, Ext. 26

Music: “Wozzeck,” Piedmont Opera. www.piedmontopera.org

Jan. 11-12

Event: Monster Jam Triple Threat Series, Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com

Jan. 12

Movie: “Sherlock Jr.” silent movie, Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

Jan. 18

Event: Fifth Annual MLK Career Fair: 1-4 p.m., United Way of Greater Greensboro, 1500 Yanceyville St., Greensboro. Co-sponsored by the Volunteer Center and Triad Goodwill. 336-275-9801.Event: Carolina Weddings Show, Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center, greensborocoliseum.com

Concerts

  • Nu Blu with Terry Baucom’s Dukes of Drive, The Crown at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com
  • Ronnie McDowell, Liberty Showcase, thelibertyshowcase.com
  • Music of Mozart, Mendelssohn, Von Weber and Beethoven, Well-Spring Theatre,

www.ncchamberorchestra.org

Jan. 18-22, Feb. 4-8

Theater: “The Wolves,” Elon University. www.elon.edu

Jan. 19

Concerts

Event: UNCG and N.C. A&T hold MLK Day of Service activities

Jan. 25

Concert: Confederate Railroad at Liberty Showcase,

thelibertyshowcase.com

Jan. 25-26

Theater:

  • “The Stupidest Argument in Human History”
  • “If That’s Not Cheating”
  • “But That’s Another Story”
  • “The Assault(s)”

Greensboro Fringe Festival plays, greensborofringefestival.org

Jan. 26

Event: “Anything Can Talk!” starring ventriloquist David Pendleton, High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com

