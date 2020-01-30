Feb. 2
Event: “We Shall Overcome: A Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com
Feb. 2-23
Theater: “2 Wolves and a Lamb,” (right) Triad Stage, triadstage.org
Feb. 4
DVD releases
n “Playing With Fire”
n “Last Christmas” n “Doctor Sleep”
n “The Good Liar”
Feb. 6
Concert: Brown Eyed Women, The Crown at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com
Feb. 9
Concert: The Southern Gothic, The Crown at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com
Feb. 11
Movie: “Imitation of Life,” Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com
DVD releases: “Ford v Ferrari”
Concert: The Wailers (left), Cone Denim Entertainment Center, cdecgreensboro.com
Feb. 12
Concerts
n Fitz and the Tantrums, Piedmont Hall at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, greensborocoliseum.com
n Brantley Gilbert, (below) Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com
Feb. 13
Event: Cirque Diabolo, Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com
Feb. 16
Event: Fabulously Funny Comedy Festival, Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com
Concert: U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Concert Band, High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com
Feb. 17
Concert: U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Concert Band, Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com
Feb. 18
DVD releases
n “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”
n “Midway”
n “21 Bridges”
Feb. 20
Concert: The Allman Betts Band, Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com
Feb. 20-23
Theater: “Frozen Jr.,” Theatre Guild of Rockingham County,
Feb. 23
Concerts
n Gordon Lightfoot (right), Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com
n Spotlight Sessions VIII, The Crown at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com
Feb. 26
Concert: Opera singer Renee Fleming, (right) UNCG, vpa.uncg.edu
Feb. 27-March 1
Theater: High Point Community Theatre’s “Cabaret,” High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com
Feb. 1
Concert: Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs and Admiral Radio, The Crown at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com
Feb. 1-2
Event: “Jurassic World Live Tour,” (left)Greensboro Coliseum,
Theater: “Yankee Tavern,” Greensboro College, greensboro.edu
Feb. 1-23
Theater: “Mahalia,” Barn Dinner Theatre, barndinner.com
Feb. 7
Event: The Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular, Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com
New movie: “Birds of Prey” (below)
Harley Quinn, the Joker’s ex squeeze, joins other female superheroes.
Feb. 8
Concert: At their age it may be more like “rock and roll till 9 and party every other week.” Kiss, Greensboro
Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com
Feb. 14
Concerts
n Em & Ty, The Crown at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com
n Steve Dorff “I Wrote That One, Too ...” High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com
n Greensboro Symphony, Westover Church, greensborosymphony.org
New movies
n “Sonic the Hedgehog” (left)
n “Fantasy Island” A disturbing look at the 1970’s TV classic.
Feb. 14-22
Theater: “The Tempest,” UNCG, vpa.uncg.edu
Feb. 15
Concerts
n Winter Jam 2020, Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com
n Space Jesus, Piedmont Hall at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, greensborocoliseum.com
n Barbra Lica Quintet, High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com
Feb. 21
Concert: The Brubeck Brothers
Quartet, High Point Theatre,
New movies (from classic literature)
n “The Call of the Wild,” from Jack London’s novel.
n “Emma,” another take on the Jane Austen classic.
Feb. 21-22
Theater: Is it getting warm in here? “Menopause the Musical,” Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com
Feb. 22
Festival: Wine & Chocolate Festival, Special Events Center at Greensboro Coliseum Complex. You had me at “wine & chocolate.”
Concerts
n Tesla, Piedmont Hall at Greensboro Coliseum Complex,
n Zoe & Cloyd with Laurelyn Dossett, The Crown at Carolina Theatre,
Feb. 28-March 7
Theater: “Blithe Spirit,” Kernersville Little Theatre, kltheatre.com
New movie: “The Invisible Man”
Feb. 29
Comedy: Jim Breuer, Cone Denim Entertainment Center,
Concerts
n Lauren Daigle, Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com (left)
n Young Dolph & Key Glock, Piedmont Hall at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, greensborocoliseum.com
n Leap Year Fantasy Show, The Crown at Carolina Theatre,
