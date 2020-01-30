Feb. 2

Event: “We Shall Overcome: A Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com

Feb. 2-23

Theater: “2 Wolves and a Lamb,” (right) Triad Stage, triadstage.org

Feb. 4

DVD releases

n “Playing With Fire”

n “Last Christmas” n “Doctor Sleep”

n “The Good Liar”

Feb. 6

Concert: Brown Eyed Women, The Crown at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

Feb. 9

Concert: The Southern Gothic, The Crown at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

Feb. 11

Movie: “Imitation of Life,” Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

DVD releases: “Ford v Ferrari”

Concert: The Wailers (left), Cone Denim Entertainment Center, cdecgreensboro.com

Feb. 12

Concerts

n Fitz and the Tantrums, Piedmont Hall at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, greensborocoliseum.com

n Brantley Gilbert, (below) Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com

Feb. 13

Event: Cirque Diabolo, Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

Feb. 16

Event: Fabulously Funny Comedy Festival, Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com

Concert: U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Concert Band, High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com

Feb. 17

Concert: U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Concert Band, Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

Feb. 18

DVD releases

n “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

n “Midway”

n “21 Bridges”

Feb. 20

Concert: The Allman Betts Band, Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

Feb. 20-23

Theater: “Frozen Jr.,” Theatre Guild of Rockingham County,

tgrc-nc.com

Feb. 23

Concerts

n Gordon Lightfoot (right), Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

n Spotlight Sessions VIII, The Crown at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

Feb. 26

Concert: Opera singer Renee Fleming, (right) UNCG, vpa.uncg.edu

Feb. 27-March 1

Theater: High Point Community Theatre’s “Cabaret,” High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com

Feb. 1

Concert: Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs and Admiral Radio, The Crown at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

Feb. 1-2

Event: “Jurassic World Live Tour,” (left)Greensboro Coliseum,

greensborocoliseum.com

Theater: “Yankee Tavern,” Greensboro College, greensboro.edu

Feb. 1-23

Theater: “Mahalia,” Barn Dinner Theatre, barndinner.com

Feb. 7

Event: The Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular, Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

New movie: “Birds of Prey” (below)

Harley Quinn, the Joker’s ex squeeze, joins other female superheroes.

Feb. 8

Concert: At their age it may be more like “rock and roll till 9 and party every other week.” Kiss, Greensboro

Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com

Feb. 14

Concerts

n Em & Ty, The Crown at Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

n Steve Dorff “I Wrote That One, Too ...” High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com

n Greensboro Symphony, Westover Church, greensborosymphony.org

New movies

n “Sonic the Hedgehog” (left)

n “Fantasy Island” A disturbing look at the 1970’s TV classic.

Feb. 14-22

Theater: “The Tempest,” UNCG, vpa.uncg.edu

Feb. 15

Concerts

n Winter Jam 2020, Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com

n Space Jesus, Piedmont Hall at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, greensborocoliseum.com

n Barbra Lica Quintet, High Point Theatre, highpointtheatre.com

Feb. 21

Concert: The Brubeck Brothers

Quartet, High Point Theatre,

highpointtheatre.com

New movies (from classic literature)

n “The Call of the Wild,” from Jack London’s novel.

n “Emma,” another take on the Jane Austen classic.

Feb. 21-22

Theater: Is it getting warm in here? “Menopause the Musical,” Carolina Theatre, carolinatheatre.com

Feb. 22

Festival: Wine & Chocolate Festival, Special Events Center at Greensboro Coliseum Complex. You had me at “wine & chocolate.”

greensborocoliseum.com

Concerts

n Tesla, Piedmont Hall at Greensboro Coliseum Complex,

greensborocoliseum.com

n Zoe & Cloyd with Laurelyn Dossett, The Crown at Carolina Theatre,

carolinatheatre.com

Feb. 28-March 7

Theater: “Blithe Spirit,” Kernersville Little Theatre, kltheatre.com

New movie: “The Invisible Man”

Feb. 29

Comedy: Jim Breuer, Cone Denim Entertainment Center,

cdecgreensboro.com

Concerts

n Lauren Daigle, Greensboro Coliseum, greensborocoliseum.com (left)

n Young Dolph & Key Glock, Piedmont Hall at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, greensborocoliseum.com

n Leap Year Fantasy Show, The Crown at Carolina Theatre,

carolinatheatre.com

Load comments