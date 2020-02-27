Put The Who’s pinball wizard Tommy out on the back porch, stick a banjo in his hands, throw his shoes away and let him rock, bluegrass style.
Re-creating Pete’s Townsend’s rock opera as a bluegrass experience in 2015 was left up to Springfield Missouri’s The HillBenders band, but the idea came from SXSW founding member and musician Louis Meyers around 2010.
Myers had played banjo in a band 20 years earlier before becoming a producer and recalled that the band did random cover songs during sound checks, then started realizing that a lot of songs by The Who that they were doing at sound check would work bluegrass style. It took a while, but when Meyers got in the position to make that dream come true, he started looking for a band. When he heard The HillBenders, he knew he’d found his bluegrass opry boys.
“We trusted Louis Myers, and he came to us with it and said, ‘I’ve been thinking about this for a long time, and I was looking for the right time in my life and the right band to do it.’ So he picked us as the band to tackle those things,” says HillBenders’ guitarist Jim Rea. “Our mandolin player’s a trained opera singer, so he’s got that vocal power that (Roger) Daltrey has, and he saw more of a rock and roll mentality in our stage performances as opposed to bluegrass.”
The HillBenders debuted their creation with a live performance at SXSW in 2015, recording “Tommy: A Bluegrass Opry” soon afterwards. It debuted at No. 3 on Billboard’s Bluegrass chart, then toured it across the country for two years. Townsend was so impressed with a video he saw of the performance that he offered them an opening spot on The Who’s tour last year.
One of the biggest hurdles the band had to overcome was how to replicate Keith Moon’s eccentric percussive bombast, since drums are not part of bluegrass.
“We wanted to do the songs justice, the record justice, and we wanted to do the legacy justice,” Rea says. “But all the instruments in the band are wood and wire, and they can be manipulated, percussion-wise.”
The band got a real break and a revelation when they realized their Dobro player could take over in the pounding department.
“His percussive right hand on the Dobro and the way he performs with such fervor was so reminiscent of Keith Moon that we actually call him the Keith Moon of the Dobro — that’s Chad Graves. He’s got that same kind of wild performance, got that kind of stage presence that Moon had.”
But there was still work to be done to replicate The Who’s sound. John “Thunderfingers” Entwhistle, bassist for The Who, can’t be replicated on upright bass. It just can’t,” Rea says. “So there are certain things we needed to do to, one, break away from bluegrass sound, in order to capture some of the essence of The Who, but there was also times where we had to rely on each other.”
Even with the heavy percussive power of Graves’ Dobro, the acoustic instrument players take care not to step on his toes, laying a foundation he could shine through.
“But what you need to cater to, whether it be the way that you strum a chord, the way you do a bass run, or the way you play percussion, there were a lot of little things we needed to pay attention to to keep the legendary sound but also make sure that there’s enough bluegrass in there so we can call it a bluegrass opry,” Rea says.
Recently, the band has delved deeper into the iconic rock band with a concept they call WhoGrass, playing The Who’s hits bluegrass style. Rea says a lot of the songs in The Who catalog are more accessible to the audience than the “Tommy” material, a little bit easier to play. “Its a fresh take on everything. We’ve got a new pair of shoes on musically, and we’re kinda struttin’ around in them. We’re having fun.”
The HillBenders present a chronological story of The Who, starting with the very early hits, such as “My Generation,” that they were playing in London’s Mod movement in the mid-’60s. Coming to America in ‘67-’68, they experienced the Monterrey Pop festival and the Summer of Love’s psychedelic counterculture, represented by The HillBenders re-creating “I Can See For Miles,” bluegrass style.
A small mini-opera of “Tommy” — 15 or 20 minutes long — is included before taking on “Who’s Next,” which Rea says was “the one that set them in stone as rock and roll royalty.” The band re-creates cuts from that ‘71 release including “Baba O’Reilly” (aka “Teenage Wasteland,” after that line in the chorus) and “Behind Blue Eyes.” They knock off a couple of cuts from “Quadrophenia,” then toss off some singles including “Squeezebox,” from 1975.
“And we even throw a Pete Townsend solo tune in there at the very end,” Rea says.
The HillBenders have also been doing a PettyGrass show with jam band icon Keller Williams on and off for the last two years.
“I’m a huge Tom Petty fan. I started messing around saying we could probably flip a lot of these songs to bluegrass,” Rea says. “The band was like, ‘Well, yeah, that’s kinda cool and everything, but we got our new stuff coming out, and we don’t want to get bogged down with another cover thing.’ But when Keller Williams jumped on board it was kind of a no-brainer.”
Rea says the relationship will continue, doing one or two Petty grass shows with Williams this year. But The HillBenders still have their own identity.
“We started out as a festival band singing a lot of original music, touring around in the van, and we still lean heavily on a lot of original music,” Rea says. “When we go do the Whograss and ‘Tommy’ show, we always try to inject some of our own music, whether it be an extended encore or an opening set or a closing set. We’re going on 12 years here with all five original members, so it’s turned into less of a business and more of a brotherhood.”
