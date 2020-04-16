GREENSBORO — Welcome to Hawboro, a small city perched on the Haw River. This town of Southern tradition and hospitality is known worldwide for the textiles produced at its Blessing Mills.
Triad Stage and its producing artistic director, Preston Lane, have visited the fictional town in seven of Lane’s original plays — among them “Providence Gap,” “Radiunt Abundunt” and in February, “2 Wolves and a Lamb.” Each evokes discussion on issues facing the Triad.
Now, in a time of social distancing to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, the downtown professional theater company takes a different approach with the eighth play in the Hawboro project, “Edward, Too.”
This drama will be presented not on a stage, but in the style of a radio play — online.
Lane calls it Triad Stage Social Distancing Theatre.
Lane had not scheduled “Edward, Too” for one of Triad Stage’s regular seasons.
“I have loved the play, and I wanted it to be part of the Hawboro cycle,” Lane said. “This felt like really great way to get it out.”
Like other arts venues and organizations worldwide, Triad Stage has temporarily stopped its live theatrical productions amid the coronavirus pandemic.
That has cost it revenue that it needs to survive.
In the meantime, Triad Stage and other theater and dance companies, musical and visual artists have taken its artistry online for a virtual audience.
Triad Stage will premiere a new episode of “Edward, Too” online each Thursday night through May 28.
The first episode debuted a week ago on Triad Stage’s Facebook page at facebook.com/triadstage.
The second episode premieres tonight as a podcast. Both episodes can be found through facebook.com/triadstage.
Each of the eight episodes runs from 24 to 35 minutes. They remain online after their initial broadcast.
“I’m excited by what we’ve been able to do without being able to be in the same room together,” Lane said. “Not that I want to stay like this — but I love that we’re able to still make work.”
More popular in the 1940s, radio plays depend on dialogue, music and sound effects to help the listener imagine the characters and the story.
Online viewers don’t see the 11 characters played by popular Triad Stage actors. Nor do they see Lane, the narrator.
They just listen to the story and accompanying sound effects from foley artist Keaton Brower.
Episodes are not live. The first was recorded three weeks ago.
Actors rehearse and record from home using Zoom video conferencing.
Sound files go to editor Taylor Dankovich, who consults with Lane and Associate Artistic Director Sarah Hankins to produce the final product.
Lane set his play on a night in 1966, in the library of the Blessing family home.
Edward Carson Blessing II (played by Michael Newman), wife Isabella (Abigail Wilson) and 10-year-old daughter, Eleanor (Grace Bollinger), return to Hawboro when they hear that Edward’s father is dying.
The reading of the will reveals shifts of power. Deception, secret loves and violence rip apart family ties.
“It’s a mean little play,” Lane said. “People are very mean to each other.”
The play contains adult language, sexual situations and scenes of extreme violence. Listener discretion is advised.
Lane wrote the play over three weeks in the summer of 2018, while on a fellowship at the Montalvo Arts Center in Saratoga, Calif.
He had never written a play in the three-act traditional structure.
“This time I want to pretend I’m just a writer and I’m writing the play that comes to me in this moment,” he recalls thinking.
He wrote it for actors Cinny Strickland and Carroll Michael Johnson to play family members of the characters that they created in other Hawboro plays “Actions and Objectives,” “Common Enemy” and “2 Wolves and a Lamb.”
The play also depicts Eleanor Blessing, now the family matriarch, as a 10-year-old.
“It’s fun to dig back into history of community and get a sense of where people we know now come from,” Lane said.
So what does Lane hope comes of this online radio play?
“When we had to shut down the live theater performances, we grabbed at the idea that we would have an online presence,” Lane said.
“I love that we have all these concerts,” he said. “I wanted to make sure that the work we do is really reflective of who we are, too ...”
Lane also would like to see whether and how the Hawboro project spins into other media. Perhaps its pre-story could be a novel; perhaps it could become a long-form television show.
“For me, it’s to tell the story immediately here with our friends in Greensboro, and see what sort of life it has after that,” Lane said.
