GreenHill Center for North Carolina Art is bringing in the winter with a flurry of activity: its 40th annual Winter Show, a holiday exhibition featuring works for sale by nearly 100 artists who live in North Carolina, or who have lived, taught or studied in the state.
The popular exhibition will span the month and feature paintings, sculpture, collage, photography, woodwork, fabric and fiber works and more, all displayed to complement each other.
“The Winter Show is enormous in both in its variety and its diversity,” said Edie Carpenter, GreenHill’s director of artistic and curatorial programs. “We’re featuring emerging artists, local artists, famous artists, and some artists that you’d ordinarily have to travel a long way to see.”
A large number of the new artists come from the eastern part of the state, a first for GreenHill, Carpenter said.
Forty years is a good run for any art show, and part of Winter Show’s success can be attributed to the fact that it includes two of Greensboro’s most popular seasonal events.
Winter Show opens Dec. 7 with a Collector’s Choice event, in which shoppers can purchase tickets online to meet the artists between 7 and 11 p.m., and purchase pieces before they are available to the public.
The public opening will be Dec. 8. GreenHill’s studios will be open for families to enjoy hands-on art-making that day also, and art student docents from Weaver Academy and Northern Guilford High School will discuss the work of their favorite artists.
One of those artists, Phil Link of Greensboro, who grew up in Reidsville, was a featured artist in the earliest Winter Shows in the 1980s. After some time off, he’s back, with acrylic scenes from Atlantic Beach and large oil paintings of flowers, among other offerings.
Visitors can also see the bold designs of Adam Sensel of McLeansville, whose bright colors evoke pop art, and the blown glass of Carmella Jarvi of Charlotte.
Part of the challenge of a large show such as this is to showcase every artist to their best advantage, Carpenter said.
“It’s unusual to mix paintings with craft, but we try to associate the two in ensembles,” she said. “It somewhat demonstrates what a buyer could do at home.”
Half the proceeds of the Winter Show go directly to the artists; the other half helps finance the gallery’s exhibition and arts-education initiatives.
The winter exhibition will run through Jan. 17.
“This show truly touches every corner of the state,” said Barbara Richter, GreenHill’s executive director, noting that it reinforces the gallery’s mission to elevate, support and advocate for art in North Carolina.
“We put the art front and center,” Carpenter agreed. “You can see so much.”
