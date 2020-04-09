With stay-at-home orders and social distancing measures to quell the spread of COVID-19 shuttering museums, music halls and other arts venues, many creatives are thinking of new ways to connect with the community. For GreenHill, that means bringing the center’s gallery, studios and artists to the public via their new Virtual GreenHill initiative.
The program features make-at-home art workshops for children and adults, peeks inside artist studios and even tours of the gallery’s shows, all online.
“We have a very important mission, which is to promote and advocate the art and artists of North Carolina, and if we can’t do that actively through on-site programming in our galleries and our studio, we have to rethink how we can fulfill that mission,” says Barbara Richter, executive director of GreenHill. “For us, it was very important to adapt to changing circumstances and launch virtual Green Hill, which is in essence a new way for us to connect with our audience. It’s enabling us to open these doors to art-making at home and providing new ways to connect our very rich and vibrant arts community.”
Richter says Virtual GreenHill allows the community to see beyond the works in the gallery, offering context and background, as well as commentary from the artists themselves.
“For example, we have this incredible exhibition in our gallery that’s closed,” she says. “We can take that exhibition and dive deeply into it and profile these artists that we’re featuring. We can provide a lot of depth behind those works, and we can try to create the same or greater level of experience through this platform.”
Supporting artists remains a big part of the center’s mission, and that continues through Virtual GreenHill, which includes a shopping component.
“The artists also depend on us for income — the works are for sale in the gallery, and we can still sell the work,” Richter says. “That’s something we’re going to be rolling out — a virtual gallery where you will be able to see the works and you can click to see the medium, dimensions and the price. If you fall in love, you can buy it — we can handle that transaction by phone. That’s another way we can continue to economically support artists on view.”
Richter also sees Virtual GreenHill as a resource for parents with young children at home. Weekly workshops and events are timed on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays to allow parents to create a schedule of regular activities for their kids.
“Research shows it’s very important for families and kids to have a sense of continuity and structure and know what to expect when there’s so much going on around us,” she says. “If we can offer even a small part in maintaining continuity, that would be a big win for us.”
Ultimately, Richter sees this initiative as a way to help connect our community and bring joy through the arts in a difficult time.
“People are looking for new ways to come together, for new ways to connect as we are increasingly isolated,” she says. “This is one way we can make that happen. The arts provide a whole other vocabulary for us to process what’s going on around us. Anything we can do to help people be inspired or think more deeply or just be engaged is important.”
