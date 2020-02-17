The High Point Housing Authority is looking for photos, recordings and news articles about the Daniel Brooks Homes community from the 1940s through 1970s.
In May 2019, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development approved the community, built in 1942, for demolition.
It is the oldest property in the housing authority's inventory, according to a High Point Housing Authority news release.
The housing authority also invites those who lived in the community during this period to share their memories in writing.
The six-year redevelopment plan proposes a total of 264 multifamily rental units on the current site and of-site within higher opportunity areas, the release said. The proposed redevelopment efforts will aid in the deconcentration of poverty, development of new mixed-income housing and preservation of the HPHA’s commitment to provide quality affordable housing in High Point, it said.
"The HPHA’s goal is to revitalize the community and memorialize the Rev. Daniel Brooks by ensuring his name is honored and not lost by the negative perception of the current Daniel Brooks Homes," the release said. Unfortunately, over the years, the history of Rev. Daniel Brooks was forgotten; and the name association of the Daniel Brooks Homes community perception changed from one of promise and hope to a community known for drugs and other criminal activities. Though the community has improved, the negative perception remains.
Submit historical information to the Housing Authority of the City of High Point, Attn: Daniel Brooks History, P.O. Box 1779, High Point, NC 27261. If original items are provided, the HPHA will copy and return those.
For information, call 336-878-2312.
