‘Annie’
Greensboro City Arts’ Drama Center presents the musical “Annie.” Performances are 6:30 p.m. today, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Weaver Academy Theater at 300 S. Spring St. in Greensboro. Tickets are $10 students and $15 adults. All seats are $5 for the July 11 performance. Tickets are available at www.thedramacenter.com or by calling the box office at 336-335-6426.
Music of the
Underground Railroad
“Songs of Faith, Songs of Freedom: Music of the Underground Railroad” is a concert at 3 p.m. Sunday at New Garden Friends Meeting at 801 New Garden Road in Greensboro. The concert is performed by Kim Harris, a recording artist, composer, storyteller and assistant professor of African American Thought and Practice at Loyola Marymount University. The performance is free. For information, call 336-292-5487.
ConGregate 6
ConGregate 6, an annual science-fiction convention, will be held Friday-Sunday at the Red Lion Hotel in High Point. Headlining a list of over 60 guests is Eric Flint, author of the alternate history novel “1632.” Authors Michael A. Stackpole and Toni Weisskopf will also be at the event. Gothic chamber metal duo Valentine Wolfe will be the musical guest. There will be panel discussions, workshops, open gaming, a costume contest and an auction to benefit Greensboro Urban Ministry. Admission is $50 for ages 14 and older or $35 for ages 8-13. For information, visit www.con-gregate.com.
Best of 48 Hour Film Project
The Best of the Greensboro 48 Hour Film Project will be screened in an Oscar-style awards presentation at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro. Tickets are $10; call 336-333-2605, visit https://carolinatheatre.com or in person at the box office to purchase tickets.