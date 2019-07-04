Gov’t Mule
Southern Rock band Gov’t Mule will perform Saturday at White Oak Amphitheater at Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro. The Record Company opens the show at 7 p.m. Reserved tickets are $35-$75 and general admission lawn tickets are $20. Visit ticketmaster.com, call 800-745-3000 or get tickets in person at the coliseum box office at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.
Heavy Rebel Weekender
The annual Heavy Rebel Weekender festival will be July 5-7 at and around the Millennium Center at 101 W. Fifth St. in downtown Winston-Salem. The event will include roots rockers The Royal Hounds, who will perform July 6, burlesque shows, side shows, contests, and a custom car and bike show. Admission is $40 per day or $90 for a three-day pass. For information, visit heavyrebel.net.
Cane Mill Road
Progressive bluegrass band Cane Mill Road will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at The Crown at the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro. Tickets are $7 in advance or $10 the day of the show. Call 336-333-2605 or visit carolinatheatre.com.
Fun Fourth Street Festival
The annual Fun Fourth Street Festival will be from 1 to 8 p.m. today in downtown Greensboro. The free event features live music, games, food and drink, and arts and crafts vendors. A concert by the Greensboro Concert Band will be at 4 p.m. at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. in Greensboro. For information, visit funfourthfestival.org.