Clint Black and Trace Adkins
Country music stars Clint Black and Trace Adkins share the bill for the “Hits. Hats. History.” tour which will start at 7 p.m. today at the White Oak Amphitheatre of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro. Terri Clark is the special guest. General admission lawn seats are $27.80. Reserved seating is $39.50-$125. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com, by calling 800-745-3000 or in person at the coliseum box office.
World Oceans Day
The Greensboro Science Center at 4301 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro celebrates World Oceans Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Activities include a bubble station, crafts, aquarium talks, giveaways, demonstrations and creek clean up. The event is included with center admission of $14.50 for ages 14-64 or $13.50 for ages 3-13 and ages 65 and older. Ages 2 and younger get in free. For more information, call 336-288-3769 or visit www.greensboroscience.org
Piedmont Triad
Jazz Orchestra
The Piedmont Triad Jazz Orchestra performs at 3 and 7 p.m. Sunday at The Crown at the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro. The orchestra will perform the music of Duke Ellington. Tickets are $18 for adults or $12 for seniors, students and military. Tickets are available at the box office, by calling 336-333-2605 or at https://carolinatheatre.com.
Dunleath Porchfest
The whole neighborhood is the stage for the Dunleath Porchfest from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday in the historic Dunleath neighborhood off Summit Avenue near downtown Greensboro. During the event, neighbors offer their porches as performance venues for over 40 volunteer musicians like Tony Low, Daniel Ayers and the High Strung Bluegrass Band who will perform a variety of music genres. The event culminates with a performance by the Zinc Kings at 4 p.m. at Sternberger Park on Dewey Street. Admission is free. Parking is at Swann Middle School off Yanceyville Street. For more information, visit www.dunleath.org.