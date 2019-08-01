‘Gone With
the Wind’
A manipulative but beautiful Southern belle, Scarlett O’Hara, lives on Tara, a large plantation in Georgia before the Civil War. She concerns herself only with her numerous suitors and her desire to marry Ashley Wilkes. When she hears Ashley will marry his frail, plain cousin, Scarlett pleads with him to choose her instead. Rhett Butler overhears her pleading and is smitten, leading to an epic love triangle. As part of the 12th annual Summer Film Festival, “Gone with the Wind” is showing at Carolina Theatre, 304 S. Greene St. in Greensboro at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The cost is $7 or $6 for students, teachers, seniors, military and first-responders. For more information, visit www.carolinatheatre.com.
‘The Princess Bride’
Spartan Cinema continues its free summer outdoor screenings on Friday with the classic romantic comedy “The Princess Bride” at LeBauer Park at 208 N. Davie St. in downtown Greensboro. The movie starts at dusk, but arrive early for some fun activities. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. There are food kiosks onsite. For information, visit Spartan Cinema on Facebook.
First Friday
First Friday will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. The event is a self-guided arts tour of downtown Greensboro that happens each month. This month’s event will include several genres of live music, art exhibits, a drum circle, children’s events, fashion and more. Visit firstfridaygreensboro.org for more information.
Pigs and Pedals
The sixth annual Pigs and Pedals will be Aug. 2 and 3 in downtown Asheboro. On Friday, the event will feature a cruise-in to benefit Randolph County Honor Guard, food vendors and a free concert by Liquid Pleasure. Saturday will feature an antique car show, People’s Choice Barbecue Competition, Kid’s Que and a kids play area, as well as food and merchandise vendors.