Area bands
The Tyler Millard Band and Whiskey Foxtrot will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Crown at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro. The Tyler Millard Band, which is based in Oak Ridge, plays a folk-blues mix. Whiskey Foxtrot, from Winston-Salem, plays a mix of Americana, country, blues and rock. Tickets are $11 in advance at the box office, by phone at 336-333-2605 or online at carolinatheatre.com; or $13 the day of the show. Visit carolinatheatre.com for more information.
Beach Music Concert Series
The Beach Music Concert Series concludes with a performance by The Tams from 6 to 8:30 p.m. today at LeBauer Park at 208 N. Davie St. in downtown Greensboro. The series is a benefit for the Children’s Home Society of North Carolina. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Admission is $10; ages 11 and younger get in free. For more information, visit chsnc.org.
Independence Day Celebration
The town of Pleasant Garden kicks off Fourth of July festivities early with Independence Day Celebration starting at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Pleasant Garden Community Center at 5024 Alliance Church Road. Admission is free. The event will feature games, inflatables, face painting, live music, dance teams and fireworks at sunset. Shuttle parking is available at various venues. For information, call 336-674-3002 or visit pleasantgarden.net.
‘A Wrinkle in Time’
Watch as children travel through time and visit strange worlds to find their missing scientist father in a free screening of “A Wrinkle in Time” from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. July 3 at Vance Chavis Branch Library at 900 S. Benbow Road in Greensboro. The film is rated PG. For more information, visit greensborolibrary.org.